Live stream: Nuggets 4, Knicks 13

The Denver Nuggets (47-23) play against the New York Knicks (41-30) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Denver Nuggets 4, New York Knicks 13 (Q1 08:54)

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

This doesn't feel like a normal day game energy. Crowd is really into it on every possession and the Knicks are sharp. Already up 13-4, with the returning Brunson with eight points. – 1:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets do not appear awake lol – 1:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson making up for lost time – 1:18 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons the only Net on the status report for tomorrow's game vs. Denver. – 1:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson assist into a 3 off an offensive board…

That’s now new.

Mitchell Robinson assist into a 3 off an offensive board…

That's now new.

Story here: 1:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Denver snapped its four-game skid with a win in Detroit Thursday, but now begins a back-to-back set of afternoon games in New York with one against the Knicks at MSG. Knicks, who have Jalen Brunson back on the court, are 1.5 games ahead of the Nets for fifth in East. – 1:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons remains out due to left knee/back soreness for tomorrows game against the Denver Nuggets. – 1:14 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Singer @msinger

Rousing "boos" when Nikola Jokic gets announced at MSG. He's got their attention. – 1:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It's Next Gen Day here at MSG — which means pop-a-shots in the corridors, glitter tattoos (@FredKatz got a sweet Hartenstein tat) and very few Nuggets fans. – 1:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks honoring Jalen Brunson for his February Eastern Conference player of the month award. He hasn't played here since because of his injury and then the road trip. – 1:05 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

What are the odds that I run into someone wearing a Nikola Jokić jersey at the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade?

100%

Katy Winge @katywinge

What are the odds that I run into someone wearing a Nikola Jokić jersey at the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade?

100%

pic.twitter.com/e1cY8tsUdy – 1:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Zeke Nnaji is available today after missing the last 16 games. – 12:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I'd expect Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley to split time guarding Jamal Murray today. Both good defenders. We will see what Murray and the Nuggets have in store during this matinee. – 12:59 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson



Nikola Jokic over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nikola Jokic over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists

Really like the assists, he also needs a big assist game for him to be able to average a triple-double on the season. – 12:57 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Trying to wipe the sleep from my eyes to watch the Nuggets play AM basketball is not how I like my weekends to start, so they better show up. Now excuse me while I find eyedrops and mainline caffeine after being up til dawn. – 12:53 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

They set up a Pop A Shot zone at today's Knicks game right outside the press room. Which shows how much fun you can have at MSG if you're not the press. 12:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers now have 13 games in 22 nights!

at: GS, Phx Den Mil

Home: Bos Dal Mia

3 b2b’s

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sixers now have 13 games in 22 nights!

at: GS, Phx Den Mil

Home: Bos Dal Mia

3 b2b's

Extreme disadvantage to have backloaded, murderer's row schedule. How will Sixers navigate seeding, MVP keeping guys fresh, etc. – 12:31 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Earliest pregame show of the year. Wake up and come join.

✅ East Playoff Preview

✅ Kroenkes make bank in 2021-22 revenue sharing

✅ Nuggets revenge game?

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Earliest pregame show of the year. Wake up and come join.

✅ East Playoff Preview

✅ Kroenkes make bank in 2021-22 revenue sharing

✅ Nuggets revenge game?

youtube.com/live/jS1sFKzfu… – 12:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most home wins this season:

30 — Nuggets

29 — Cavs, Warriors

StatMuse @statmuse

Most home wins this season:

30 — Nuggets

29 — Cavs, Warriors

28 — Bucks, Grizzlies 12:28 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks have made it official – Brunson is available to play today. – 12:24 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ian Begley @IanBegley

As expected, Jalen Brunson is available to play vs Denver, per NYK. – 12:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Brunson is officially active this afternoon – 12:22 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available to play today against Denver. – 12:19 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson is good to go, Knicks say – 12:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is officially able to play against the Nuggets this afternoon, after he successfully made it through his pregame workout. – 12:18 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

This was the full Mike Malone quote on Thibodeau and what he's done with this Knicks team this season… 12:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mike Malone pointed out that we expect players to improve but coaches do improve and grow, too – explaining what Thibodeau has created offensively with the Knicks. – 11:36 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said he expects Zeke Nnaji to be available today. – 11:31 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Jalen Brunson expected to go today for Knicks. Went through full practice yesterday but they want to see him warm up today to make sure the soreness doesn't return. – 11:29 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson feels good and so long as there are no issues in warmups, he'll play today against Denver. – 11:18 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson is going to warm up and if he feels good, he'll play. Thibodeau said he's feeling good now. – 11:18 AM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

10:36 AM #Nuggets coach Michael Malone met with Reggie Jackson prior to the road trip & explained he was going to give Christian Braun more minutes going forward. He talked about it on our radio show Friday.

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji's questionable today vs. New York with that right shoulder sprain. He last played on Feb. 5th. Saw him loosening up that shoulder and working out prior to the Detroit game. Curious whether there's time to incorporate him into the second unit. – 10:16 AM

