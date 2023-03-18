Nuggets vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,432,737 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,591,169 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM
