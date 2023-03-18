Paul George on Indiana: 'I've still got love there. I hung banners there'

George talked about how he “hung banners” in Indiana on his new Podcast P show. And the rest of us are just trying to figure out which banners he’s talking about. “I genuinely feel as much as they aren’t happy with how things went about, they boo me because, at the end of the day, it’s love. And I’ve still got love there. I hung banners there. I’ll always be grateful for the time that I was there.”
Source: Mike D. Sykes @ For The Win
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George assist-TO ratio by month this season
October: 1.33
November: 1.11
December: 1.88
January: 2.0
February: 1.5
March: 3.18
It’s early, but this might be what happens when PG isn’t the PG. – 5:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Reggie Jackson (still) lead Clippers this season with 6 games of at least 3 fourth quarter assists. PG hasn’t done it since January 20 at San Antonio. – 5:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers on floor during that decisive 14-0 run where Steph (and rest of Warriors) weren’t scoring at all:
– Paul George
– Kawhi Leonard
– Eric Gordon
– Russell Westbrook
– Ivica Zubac
no subs – 4:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall only shared court with both Kawhi Leonard, Paul George in 8 games. Clippers outscored 137-136 in 61 Wall/PG/Kawhi minutes, going 5-3. – 3:18 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George: “We’re enjoying this, we’re playing for one another and we expect to win.” – 1:34 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PBJ assisted a Poole 3, and LA uses final timeout with 1:06 left. LA leads 132-122. Night over for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who lost the battle with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 65-54 but looks like they will win the war vs Warriors – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors fans are populating the exits after Paul George 3 from Terance Mann gives LA 132-119 lead.
1:28 left to play, but Steve Kerr calls the white flag timeout and gets Patrick Baldwin Jr. into the game. – 12:41 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph has 41 entering the fourth and has 7 3’s. Kawhi has 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Paul George has 18 points and 6 assists. Eric Gordon, who started second half in place of ejected Marcus Morris, scored all 14 of his points in the third. – 12:04 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George grabs a rebound and outlets to Eric Gordon, who drills a 28-footer and puts Clippers up 77-70. After Warriors call timeout, Bones Hyland trades high fives with Steve Ballmer on the baseline by the Clippers bench. – 11:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well that was quite an end to the first half.
LA leads Warriors 61-58 at halftime. Paul George leads Clippers with 5 assists, 1 turnover. LA is +11 in possession battle (12-5 turnovers, 5-1 offensive rebounds).
PG/Kawhi tied at 31 with Steph/Klay. – 11:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/15
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Went on NBA Today to talk about the recent turbulence the Clippers’ championship pursuit hit and how they’re beginning to show signs of the contender Paul George believes they are. pic.twitter.com/Kk2T52fEMz – 6:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Warriors at LA for Wednesday night.
Tonight is the first time EVER that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will take on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the same game. Buckle up. Those four and their shooting likely decides this game. pic.twitter.com/3TL6oG1XZz – 12:54 PM
Clutch Points: “Oh that’s easy. Obviously Paul knows [where the ball will be]. It took maybe a game or so, but I think practice helped us & the days we had off to talk through some things… Just rekindling that chemistry.” Russell Westbrook on chemistry with Paul George. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/U2U3MU3hsv -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 17, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook has reached 8 games with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George on floor. 0-4 start: LAC outscored 260-225 in 98 Russ/PG/Kawhi minutes 4-0 streak: LAC outscoring foes 210-185 in 86 Russ/PG/Kawhi minutes -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 16, 2023
Amid the controversy, however, George made sure to let Morant know that he still has his back and he supports him in his healing process. Furthermore, the Clippers leader gave the Grizzlies’ best player some words of encouragement and advice to help him as he tries to move on from the fiasco. “One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George shared in his “Podcast P” show. “He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man, like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation.’ “But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023