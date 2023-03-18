Taylor Jenkins: Ja Morant's return to play will be an ongoing process

Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process. “It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).”
Taylor Jenkins also said the Grizzlies are in communication with the league to try to get Dillon Brooks’ 17th technical foul rescinded. – 6:28 PM
Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.
“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – 6:28 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are in talks with the league about getting Dillon Brooks’ last technical foul rescinded. Jenkins said he didn’t that one was warranted since Brooks was walking away from the confrontation. – 6:24 PM
“[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”
Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/eNxyyATehg – 3:45 PM
Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?
Missing it would have major financial implications for him and the Grizzlies.
The latest from @Yossi Gozlan: hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 2:40 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 18 vs. @warriors:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – League Suspension
Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 2:02 PM
Taylor Jenkins didn’t have much to say when the Grizzlies trailed by 23 at halftime against the San Antonio Spurs. He left it up to the players, and they delivered.
“We came in at halftime, regrouped, talked about it, and just came out firing.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 PM
Spurs pulling back away. Up 13, plus a technical foul on Taylor Jenkins. – 10:08 PM
Taylor Jenkins on Tyus Jones’ younger brother Tre:
“He’s flourishing whether starting or coming off the bench. We talked about him this morning, how he’s an engine for their team, how he sets the pace, how he’s super unselfish…He’s really grown since he came into the league.” – 8:28 PM
Pop on how Memphis coach and Spurs alumnus Taylor Jenkins has handled the adversity Grizzlies have faced:
“He’s been great. He’s highly intelligent, sees the big picture. He’s a great leader, has put in a great culture, and they will be just fine. He will figure it out.” – 6:56 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 97 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ja Morant’s suspension and how hard the @NBA should come down on him.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/pn9asqwJSs – 6:11 PM
What’s next for Grizzlies star Ja Morant?
Former NBA PG and @GilsArena host Gilbert Arenas tells @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 the advice he would give to the 23 year old. pic.twitter.com/Kid9u92vpb – 2:31 PM
New #thisleague UNCUT podcast alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out now!
Covering:
🏀 All things Ja Morant
🏀 All the contenders for All-NBA guard
🏀 Deep thoughts with Dame
🏀 Some listener complaints addressed
🏀 Much more and some news, too
To listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 12:06 PM
“[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”
Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future
@TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/hrCyrtBgx9 – 6:42 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 17 at @spurs:
QUESTIONABLE
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – League Suspension
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:00 PM
For @RealGM, I wrote about what the Grizzlies are learning about their team in Ja Morant’s absence and how that can better position them for a playoff run. basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27082… – 2:07 PM
A new Commercial Appeal Grizzlies podcast is available. Me and @Evan Barnes discussed all the latest with Ja Morant, and how the Grizzlies will proceed from here.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:23 PM
New Group Chat: After Dark with @RobMahoney and Big Wos: Is it time to believe in the Clippers and Sixers (gulp)? Plus, the NBA’s handling of the Ja Morant suspension:
open.spotify.com/episode/5B5ZbZ… – 12:30 PM
Column: Ja Morant will be back in the Grizzlies lineup. Can Memphis regain its position as one of the top teams in the West? si.com/nba/2023/03/16… – 10:45 AM
Over the last year, Ja Morant and his friends have been accused of, or shown on their own video, brandishing guns in public numerous times. Those close to the Grizzlies star say maturity, not guns, is the problem, w/ @sam_amick theathletic.com/4316040/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
COLUMN: Ja Morant got suspended and broke his silence on ESPN. It was calculated, coordinated and a crucial step forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. That and other takeaways as Morant’s return suddenly looms.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:16 AM
Ja Morant to ESPN: “I was trying to be free, use that as an escape, which I shouldn’t have … I’m a totally different person than what’s been shown … I take full responsibility for my actions.” – 1:11 AM
Ja Morant has activated his Instagram and Twitter accounts after deactivating both pages on March 4. pic.twitter.com/KzQ1EpV0f9 – 10:06 PM
Ja Morant has reactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, posting a Powerade ad on IG. instagram.com/reel/CpQCIwRjg… – 9:52 PM
Ja Morant spoke with Jalen Rose for the first time since he left the team. Full ESPN interview tonight on SC w/ SVP.
Taylor Jenkins also talked Morant’s return plans ahead of the Miami game.
“Having some clarity is helpful on a lot of fronts for us.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:33 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said it is UNLIKELY Ja Morant plays Monday, when his suspension is over, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4313345/2023/0… – 7:13 PM
Ja Morant said he’s mentally in a better place than he has been in years. He also expressed remorse for the incident in Colorado from his IG Live that led to an eight-game suspension.
Here’s what else he said in a snippet of his sit-down with Jalen Rose:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Ja Morant’s publicity problems are now costing NLE Choppa, whose new song was all set to be featured in a Powerade commercial … that is, until the NBA star flashed a gun on camera. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop … NLE’s newest track, “Mo Up Front,” was set to lead Ja and Powerade’s “What 50% More Means” ad campaign. The TV spot was going to highlight the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. -via TMZ.com / March 18, 2023
Despite missing out on the national exposure, we’re told the Memphis rapper is still a fan of Ja, and maintains a relationship with his hometown Grizzlies. He walked the team out onto the court for their home opener, so he’s a diehard. -via TMZ.com / March 18, 2023
Eric Pincus: FYI, I have the Ja Morant suspension at $668,639 which is 1/145th of his salary multiplied by 8 games -via Twitter @EricPincus / March 16, 2023