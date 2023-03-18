Live stream: Timberwolves 9, Raptors 9

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) play against the Toronto Raptors (34-36) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 9, Toronto Raptors 9 (Q1 07:56)

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Oh yes please let Taurean Prince match up with Pascal Siakam – 7:13 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Third game in a row a Canadian national team guard is in town to face the Raptors. Started with Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and now it's SGA's cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been solid since joining the Wolves. – 7:12 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Those Rascally Raptors are going to start VanVleet,Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl tonight

Those Rascally Raptors are going to start VanVleet,Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam and Poeltl tonight

Gobert in, Edwards out for the Minnesotas – 6:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Toronto.

OUT:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (not with team)

Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)

Probable:

Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness)

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Sunday's game vs. Toronto.

OUT:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (not with team)

Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)

Probable:

Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness)

Brook Lopez (left ankle soreness) – 6:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Conley, Prince, McDaniels, Anderson, Gobert start for the Wolves

Conley, Prince, McDaniels, Anderson, Gobert start for the Wolves

Same lineup for Raps – 6:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gobert is in for the Wolves, starts with McDaniels, Conley, Anderson and Prince. Usuals for Raptors. – 6:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Anthony Edwards (Right Ankle Sprain), Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Toronto. 6:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards injury could alter Wolves' playoff picture. Story for Sunday's paper, with info that Edwards will get further testing Sunday. 6:27 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.

Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.

More: pic.twitter.com/SfJPXIsgK3 – 6:17 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. 6:12 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Finch says Gobert is a game-time decision. Second game of a back-to-back and he's been dealing with a sore ankle but he only played 33 minutes last night before fouling out. With Ant out, would be a bit of a surprise if he didn't play. – 5:43 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Rudy Gobert will be a game time decision – 5:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Anthony Edwards will not play tonight. He's still in a walking boot according to Chris Finch. – 5:33 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards won't play tonight – 5:33 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Christian Koloko is available tonight, despite his fractured nose. – 5:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Only one missed call from L2M report from Bulls-TWolves double OT: Mike Conley should've been called for double dribble late in first OT. McDaniels scored at end of possession for two-point TWolves lead. – 4:46 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaden McDaniels clutch time shooting for the season entering Friday: 7-for-25.

Jaden McDaniels clutch time shooting Friday: 3-for-4.

Jaden McDaniels clutch time shooting for the season entering Friday: 7-for-25.

Jaden McDaniels clutch time shooting Friday: 3-for-4.

If Edwards is out, Wolves could really use him going on a heater for a few weeks. – 4:43 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves offensive rating this season when Anthony Edwards is on the floor: 113.7 (would rank 16th in the league)

Timberwolves offensive rating this season when Anthony Edwards is on the floor: 113.7 (would rank 16th in the league)

Timberwolves offensive rating when Edwards is off the floor: 106.5 (would rank dead last). – 4:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That was a pro move by Ty Proctor a min ago. Snake the PNR, attack the big, finish at the cup – 4:26 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think the biggest extra thing the Wolves need from Mike Conley in Ant’s absence is the floater game.

I think the biggest extra thing the Wolves need from Mike Conley in Ant's absence is the floater game.

PnR between Conley and Gobert isn't going to be surrounded by shooting due to injuries, taking away Rudy — so the only real advantage in PnR is going to be Mike off the screen. – 4:04 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):

PHX: 32

LAC: 33

DAL/GST: 35

MIN/OKC/UTA: 36

LAL/NOP: 37

POR: 38

Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don't make the play-in):

PHX: 32

LAC: 33

DAL/GST: 35

MIN/OKC/UTA: 36

LAL/NOP: 37

POR: 38

Remaining head-to-heads: 3:55 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

‘Anangokaa in the 6ix’

Anangokaa translates in Ojibway to there are many stars.

'Anangokaa in the 6ix'

Anangokaa translates in Ojibway to there are many stars.

🧵🪡 : @ocean_kiana – Welcome Toronto Creator 3:37 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The following is crazy

Since the All-Star break.

Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)

The following is crazy

Since the All-Star break.

Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)

WALKER KESSLER IS THE BEST DEFENSIVE SCREEN DEFENDER ON THE PICK AND ROLL (top 60 screen defenders) 3:30 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

Me waiting to get cleared to play…..let the kid do what he loves 🏀 3:28 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The most efficient screener in the NBA since the all-star break (min 100 screens) is Isaiah Joe.

He is 6’3

The most efficient screener in the NBA since the all-star break (min 100 screens) is Isaiah Joe.

He is 6'3

What are the Thunder doing that is working so well? – 3:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Knicks 67-62:

-Joker: 13-4-4

-Murray: 14-2-2-1, 5/7 FG, 3/4 3P

-Bruce Brown: 8 points and 5 assists, +8 in 15 min off the bench

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Knicks 67-62:

-Joker: 13-4-4

-Murray: 14-2-2-1, 5/7 FG, 3/4 3P

-Bruce Brown: 8 points and 5 assists, +8 in 15 min off the bench

Like I said earlier, y'all need to chill out 2:11 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Coming off a 2OT loss last night, Minnesota is listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid & Austin Rivers as questionable for tonight's game in Toronto. Nowell is doubtful & Towns is still out. Koloko (broken nose) is questionable for the Raps but expected to play in a mask. – 2:08 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable to play in tonight's game in Toronto – 1:12 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

“I watch him every night and he’s special on that end of the floor.”

Despite the Raptors’ record and below average D – factors that generally impact voting – O.G. Anunoby has done more than enough to prove that he belongs on an NBA All-Defensive Team: 1:11 PM “I watch him every night and he’s special on that end of the floor.”Despite the Raptors’ record and below average D – factors that generally impact voting – O.G. Anunoby has done more than enough to prove that he belongs on an NBA All-Defensive Team: tsn.ca/nba/josh-lewen…