Timberwolves vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,171,104 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $4,447,568 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
