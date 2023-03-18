Live stream: Warriors 14, Grizzlies 20

The Golden State Warriors (36-35) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Golden State Warriors 14, Memphis Grizzlies 20 (Q1 06:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his first foul of the game while defending Kevon Looney.
Steve Kerr to the refs: “That’s his third foul! That’s three fouls already.” – 8:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
So this may be unpopular amongst #dubnation but in terms of Warriors vs Grizzlies, I’m tired of the “it’s not a rivalry because it’s too lopsided they don’t beat us.” Show us then, win the season series tonight. Less laughing about their dancing more answering on the court. – 8:08 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Warriros. GSW: DiVincenzo, Draymond Gren, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones.
Let the trash-talking and aggressive play begin. – 7:55 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a new black Curry 4 Flotro with pink Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cmWRfAQibK – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening, @badunclep . I present yuour officials for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on a Saturday night next to Beale Street:
Eric Lewis, Gediminis Petraitis and Derrick Collins.
What say you? – 7:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a new day. des is signing a new shoe 😂 pic.twitter.com/8sgow7A6d6 – 7:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Watching Steph warm up never gets old pic.twitter.com/zMuzO6GQ1Q – 7:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probable with right ankle soreness. – 6:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Doesn’t sound like Grizzlies players will be on any restrictions tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each played more than 40 minutes last night. – 6:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probably with right ankle soreness. – 6:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins also said the Grizzlies are in communication with the league to try to get Dillon Brooks’ 17th technical foul rescinded. – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.
“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – 6:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Memphis barbecue spaghetti >>>>>> Cincinnati chili over spaghetti. I can’t even believe one of these things is a celebrated regional specialty and the other is mostly unknown. – 6:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are in talks with the league about getting Dillon Brooks’ last technical foul rescinded. Jenkins said he didn’t that one was warranted since Brooks was walking away from the confrontation. – 6:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On site.
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/hwJF2aSzDi – 5:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On site.
@starrylemonlime ||#DubNation pic.twitter.com/mUFxFNg4IY – 5:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Some good news on the draft front (finally): Clippers fall at home to the Magic. The LAC pick is currently #19, but this narrows the gap a little bit. Atlanta, GSW and Dallas are all one game back of LAC in the loss column. – 5:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in Birmingham for Houston-Auburn and Alabama-Maryland. Last time I was here was for a Grizzlies preseason game about five years ago; looks like they’ve spruced the place up since then. pic.twitter.com/UUroarjDfg – 5:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
So Memphis-Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at MSG really could have been a thing. Damn. – 5:11 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs fumbled a 29-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Here’s what happened and the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie… – 3:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”
Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/eNxyyATehg – 3:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On this date in 2019, Stephen knocked down a 60-FOOTER 🤯
It is the second-longest shot he’s made in his career. pic.twitter.com/adwgP3w1xO – 3:15 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?
Missing it would have major financial implications for him and the Grizzlies.
The latest from @Yossi Gozlan: hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 2:40 PM
Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @David Roddy played 23 minutes and travelled 1.70 miles at an average of 4.21 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/Ocgh5MQNEH – 2:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is probable tonight in Memphis. Draymond Green is set to return. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson cleared to play on the second night of a big back-to-back. – 2:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
35 years ago today, the number 24 was retired by the Golden State Warriors.
An all-time great scorer and a member of the NBA 75 list, his free throw form remains the most iconic in NBA history.
@TISSOT || Moments in Time pic.twitter.com/efPwBPoZDs – 2:14 PM
35 years ago today, the number 24 was retired by the Golden State Warriors.
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 18 vs. @warriors:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – League Suspension
Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 2:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @memgrizz have assigned Ziaire Williams to the @MemphisHustle. – 2:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
35 years ago today, the number :two::four: was retired by the Golden State Warriors.
An all-time great scorer and a member of the NBA 75 list, his free throw form remains the most iconic in NBA history.
@TISSOT || Moments in Time pic.twitter.com/ofXdDR4IDr – 2:00 PM
