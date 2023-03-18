Live stream: Warriors 14, Grizzlies 20

The Golden State Warriors (36-35) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) at FedExForum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Golden State Warriors 14, Memphis Grizzlies 20 (Q1 06:40)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his first foul of the game while defending Kevon Looney.

Steve Kerr to the refs: “That’s his third foul! That’s three fouls already.” – Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his first foul of the game while defending Kevon Looney.Steve Kerr to the refs: “That’s his third foul! That’s three fouls already.” – 8:16 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

So this may be unpopular amongst So this may be unpopular amongst #dubnation but in terms of Warriors vs Grizzlies, I’m tired of the “it’s not a rivalry because it’s too lopsided they don’t beat us.” Show us then, win the season series tonight. Less laughing about their dancing more answering on the court. – 8:08 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Warriros. GSW: DiVincenzo, Draymond Gren, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones.

Let the trash-talking and aggressive play begin. – Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Warriros. GSW: DiVincenzo, Draymond Gren, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones.Let the trash-talking and aggressive play begin. – 7:55 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry breaks out a new black Curry 4 Flotro with pink Flow 👀👀 7:51 PM Stephen Curry breaks out a new black Curry 4 Flotro with pink Flow 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cmWRfAQibK

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Good evening,

Eric Lewis, Gediminis Petraitis and Derrick Collins.

What say you? – Good evening, @badunclep . I present yuour officials for Grizzlies vs. Warriors on a Saturday night next to Beale Street:Eric Lewis, Gediminis Petraitis and Derrick Collins.What say you? – 7:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a new day. des is signing a new shoe 😂 7:18 PM a new day. des is signing a new shoe 😂 pic.twitter.com/8sgow7A6d6

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probable with right ankle soreness. – Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probable with right ankle soreness. – 6:44 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Doesn’t sound like Grizzlies players will be on any restrictions tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each played more than 40 minutes last night. – Doesn’t sound like Grizzlies players will be on any restrictions tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each played more than 40 minutes last night. – 6:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probably with right ankle soreness. – Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play against Memphis. Entered the night listed as probably with right ankle soreness. – 6:33 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins also said the Grizzlies are in communication with the league to try to get Dillon Brooks’ 17th technical foul rescinded. – Taylor Jenkins also said the Grizzlies are in communication with the league to try to get Dillon Brooks’ 17th technical foul rescinded. – 6:28 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.

“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – 6:28 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Memphis barbecue spaghetti >>>>>> Cincinnati chili over spaghetti. I can’t even believe one of these things is a celebrated regional specialty and the other is mostly unknown. – Memphis barbecue spaghetti >>>>>> Cincinnati chili over spaghetti. I can’t even believe one of these things is a celebrated regional specialty and the other is mostly unknown. – 6:28 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are in talks with the league about getting Dillon Brooks’ last technical foul rescinded. Jenkins said he didn’t that one was warranted since Brooks was walking away from the confrontation. – Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are in talks with the league about getting Dillon Brooks’ last technical foul rescinded. Jenkins said he didn’t that one was warranted since Brooks was walking away from the confrontation. – 6:24 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Some good news on the draft front (finally): Clippers fall at home to the Magic. The LAC pick is currently #19, but this narrows the gap a little bit. Atlanta, GSW and Dallas are all one game back of LAC in the loss column. – Some good news on the draft front (finally): Clippers fall at home to the Magic. The LAC pick is currently #19, but this narrows the gap a little bit. Atlanta, GSW and Dallas are all one game back of LAC in the loss column. – 5:33 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Here in Birmingham for Houston-Auburn and Alabama-Maryland. Last time I was here was for a Grizzlies preseason game about five years ago; looks like they’ve spruced the place up since then. 5:25 PM Here in Birmingham for Houston-Auburn and Alabama-Maryland. Last time I was here was for a Grizzlies preseason game about five years ago; looks like they’ve spruced the place up since then. pic.twitter.com/UUroarjDfg

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

So Memphis-Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at MSG really could have been a thing. Damn. – So Memphis-Tennessee in the Sweet 16 at MSG really could have been a thing. Damn. – 5:11 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs fumbled a 29-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Here’s what happened and the final grades: 3:49 PM The San Antonio Spurs fumbled a 29-point lead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Here’s what happened and the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie…

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”

Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future

@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @WindhorstESPN 3:45 PM “[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/eNxyyATehg

Golden State Warriors @warriors

On this date in 2019, Stephen knocked down a 60-FOOTER 🤯

It is the second-longest shot he’s made in his career. 3:15 PM On this date in 2019, Stephen knocked down a 60-FOOTER 🤯It is the second-longest shot he’s made in his career. pic.twitter.com/adwgP3w1xO

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?

Missing it would have major financial implications for him and the Grizzlies.

The latest from hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 2:40 PM Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?Missing it would have major financial implications for him and the Grizzlies.The latest from @Yossi Gozlan

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jonathan Kuminga is probable tonight in Memphis. Draymond Green is set to return. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson cleared to play on the second night of a big back-to-back. – Jonathan Kuminga is probable tonight in Memphis. Draymond Green is set to return. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson cleared to play on the second night of a big back-to-back. – 2:34 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

35 years ago today, the number 24 was retired by the Golden State Warriors.

An all-time great scorer and a member of the NBA 75 list, his free throw form remains the most iconic in NBA history.

@TISSOT || Moments in Time 2:14 PM 35 years ago today, the number 24 was retired by the Golden State Warriors.An all-time great scorer and a member of the NBA 75 list, his free throw form remains the most iconic in NBA history.@TISSOT || Moments in Time pic.twitter.com/efPwBPoZDs

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

.@memgrizz status report, March 18 vs. @warriors:

OUT

Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear

Ja Morant – League Suspension

Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment

Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – .@memgrizz status report, March 18 vs. @warriors:OUTSteven Adams – RT Knee PCL SprainBrandon Clarke – LT Achilles TearJa Morant – League SuspensionZiaire Williams – NBA G League AssignmentVince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 2:02 PM