Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Golden State Warriors are spending $5,344,059 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,003,252 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?