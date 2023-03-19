Anthony Edwards considered day-to-day

Shams Charania: Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Swelling has decreased on Anthony Edwards’ ankle and he’s out of his walking boot per @Shams Charania
Edwards will now to be evaluated day-to-day for a potential return to the court for the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/pvNVTUMnis – 12:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return. – 11:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/18/tim… – 7:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards injury could alter Wolves’ playoff picture. Story for Sunday’s paper, with info that Edwards will get further testing Sunday. startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 6:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
More: https://t.co/p3A4c9kv9Z pic.twitter.com/SfJPXIsgK3 – 6:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. pic.twitter.com/EGnJ3KVEdU – 6:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anthony Edwards will not play tonight. He’s still in a walking boot according to Chris Finch. – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves offensive rating this season when Anthony Edwards is on the floor: 113.7 (would rank 16th in the league)
Timberwolves offensive rating when Edwards is off the floor: 106.5 (would rank dead last). – 4:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Coming off a 2OT loss last night, Minnesota is listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid & Austin Rivers as questionable for tonight’s game in Toronto. Nowell is doubtful & Towns is still out. Koloko (broken nose) is questionable for the Raps but expected to play in a mask. – 2:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game in Toronto – 1:12 PM
Michael Grange: Anthony Edwards is out vs. Raptors (ankle). -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 18, 2023
Alan Horton: Chris Finch said Ant is still in a boot and they don’t have a sense of how long he might be out. -via Twitter / March 18, 2023
Christopher Hine: Conley on Edwards: “His attitude is so infectious on our team. To see him in so much pain, you look around the team, it’s a blow. You know everybody took a second to realize what just happened and he probably won’t be back in the game. Don’t know how long he’s going to be out.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 18, 2023