Anthony Edwards questionable for Monday after ugly ankle injury

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves list Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) as questionable for Monday’s game at New York.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Monday’s game in New York – 4:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels’s 15 buckets over the weekend after Anthony Edwards got hurt.
First chance to see McDaniels do that little bit more in his game that you don’t get to see normally because it’s not his role. pic.twitter.com/S4aw2ZZRRz – 2:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Edwards injury update: Timberwolves star day-to-day with ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Swelling has decreased on Anthony Edwards’ ankle and he’s out of his walking boot per @Shams Charania
Edwards will now to be evaluated day-to-day for a potential return to the court for the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/pvNVTUMnis – 12:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/18/tim… – 7:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards injury could alter Wolves’ playoff picture. Story for Sunday’s paper, with info that Edwards will get further testing Sunday. startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 6:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
More: https://t.co/p3A4c9kv9Z pic.twitter.com/SfJPXIsgK3 – 6:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. pic.twitter.com/EGnJ3KVEdU – 6:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anthony Edwards will not play tonight. He’s still in a walking boot according to Chris Finch. – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves offensive rating this season when Anthony Edwards is on the floor: 113.7 (would rank 16th in the league)
Timberwolves offensive rating when Edwards is off the floor: 106.5 (would rank dead last). – 4:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Coming off a 2OT loss last night, Minnesota is listing Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid & Austin Rivers as questionable for tonight’s game in Toronto. Nowell is doubtful & Towns is still out. Koloko (broken nose) is questionable for the Raps but expected to play in a mask. – 2:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game in Toronto – 1:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
With a twist of an ankle, the Timberwolves season was thrown into jeopardy. How long Anthony Edwards is out remains to be seen. But the fight to save their season starts right now. theathletic.com/4321907/2023/0… – 2:15 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley on what he will need to do on O if Anthony Edwards is to miss time:
“It’s just going to have to be more aggressive, more assertive, and just get the ball in my hands a lot more… I won’t always make eight threes, but continue to shoot, make plays and be aggressive.” – 12:19 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on what Mike Conley provided once Anthony Edwards went down (eight made 3s) and what they’ll need from Conley if Ant is to miss time:
“I love it, I want him to have that mindset if guys go under, punish them right away. Can’t go under on you. Too good of a shooter.” pic.twitter.com/pfZJeTPSYH – 12:15 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on Anthony Edwards’s ankle injury:
“He hasn’t missed a game all year, so you know he’s not making shit up. He’s really hurt. I don’t know how bad it is, but I hope we can get him back really soon.” – 11:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards said briefly after the game that he was going to be fine. But the question is how long he may be out even if the injury isn’t severe. Hard to tell as of now. – 11:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No update from Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards. Said Ant was in a boot and that that is a good sign. – 11:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
DeRozan’s 49 in Bulls double OT win keeps Minnesota a game behind Warriors.
Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards sprained his ankle bad enough to leave the game – 10:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Edwards exited Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain and returned to the Timberwolves’ bench with a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/BvgUefBHN4 – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Bulls can’t outlast a Timberwolves team in double OT at home without Anthony Edwards (injured) and Rudy Gobert (fouled out), well . . . – 10:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No Anthony Edwards, at home, and no now no Gobert … embarrassing. – 10:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I THINK Anthony Edwards is back out on the bench in a red hoodie to watch the last few minutes. Was limping when he came out. At the other end of the floor so can’t see for sure. – 10:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards has to leave game after rolling ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/ant… – 10:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Karl-Anthony Towns just helped Anthony Edwards, who is in street clothes, back to Timberwolves bench. – 10:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Anthony Edwards just rejoined his Timberwolves teammates on the bench in Chicago wearing a protective boot on his right foot. – 10:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Anthony Edwards left early, but Timberwolves lead #Bulls 90-80 at the end of three. Minn 13-for-29 from 3; DeRozan leads Bulls with 28 pts – 9:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards ruled out vs. Bulls with ankle sprain
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4321795/2023/0… – 9:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is not out warming up with his teammates during halftime – 9:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Edwards was helped off the court after suffering an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/SIPNSYJL2I – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves offensive rating with Anthony Edwards ON the floor this season: 115.2 (equivalent of the No. 14 offense in the league)
Wolves offensive rating with Anthony Edwards OFF the floor this season: 109.6 (equivalent of the No. 30 offense in the league) – 8:46 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
For those who haven’t seen the Anthony Edwards right ankle injury: #Timberwolves #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/5LozJ7nHN3 – 8:44 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Anthony Edwards was just helped to the locker room by Timberwolves trainers after what looked like a right ankle injury in the first quarter here in Chicago
He wasn’t able to put any weight on his ankle as trainers helped him off the court – 8:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Anthony Edwards being helped to the locker room in a lot of pain. Right ankle … too bad. – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Anthony Edwards, in obvious pain, getting helped to locker room. He’s unable to put weight on his right foot. Replays indicated he completely rolled right ankle upon landing. – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is on the ground grabbing his ankle, now being helped into locker room. He was off to a nice start in this game. – 8:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards being carried off the floor after rolling his ankle while making a jump pass. – 8:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards is down and grabbing his right ankle, appearead to be on a lot of pain. Timeout on the floor. – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
That was only Anthony Edwards’s 47th corner 3 attempt of the season. He’s taken 464 non-corner 3s. – 8:16 PM
“When that thing takes on new ownership, maybe I’ll entertain it, but right now I’m rooting for the Wolves to continue their thrust in the second half of the season,” Garnett said. “They’re playing great basketball. Anthony Edwards has put the team on his back. I still follow the team. I still root for the team. But I think Minneapolis has so much to deal with.” -via Boston Globe / March 19, 2023
Shams Charania: Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 19, 2023
Michael Grange: Anthony Edwards is out vs. Raptors (ankle). -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 18, 2023