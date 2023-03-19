Live stream: Clippers 11, Blazers 8

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 11, Portland Trail Blazers 8 (Q1 08:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Damian Lillard misses a 3 over Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris Sr. with the rebound, then Matisse Thybulle forces Kawhi Leonard to take a timeout to save first possession of the game.
That’s how the game starts in Portland. – 9:13 PM
Damian Lillard misses a 3 over Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris Sr. with the rebound, then Matisse Thybulle forces Kawhi Leonard to take a timeout to save first possession of the game.
That’s how the game starts in Portland. – 9:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is welcomed by Moda Center with the loudest boos of any Clippers starter. Tipoff coming soon. – 9:08 PM
Russell Westbrook is welcomed by Moda Center with the loudest boos of any Clippers starter. Tipoff coming soon. – 9:08 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Game Day ready for my favorite little Blazers fan!!! 🥰❤️🖤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xkVjzo3DM8 – 9:03 PM
Game Day ready for my favorite little Blazers fan!!! 🥰❤️🖤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xkVjzo3DM8 – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers likely have normal second unit they’ve been using during win streak with Kawhi back: T Mann, Plumlee, Gordon, Nico Batum.
Covington, Hyland, Coffey, Diabaté also active.
Portland 2nd unit likely includes Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, Trendon Watford, Drew Eubanks. – 8:37 PM
Clippers likely have normal second unit they’ve been using during win streak with Kawhi back: T Mann, Plumlee, Gordon, Nico Batum.
Covington, Hyland, Coffey, Diabaté also active.
Portland 2nd unit likely includes Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, Trendon Watford, Drew Eubanks. – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Portland. 4-game W streak with that lineup on line.
Trail Blazers will start Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight in Portland. 4-game W streak with that lineup on line.
Trail Blazers will start Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚️ 6:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
🎙️ LegendsCast: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/NY92oql8zd – 8:17 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚️ 6:00 PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
🎙️ LegendsCast: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/NY92oql8zd – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Because we’re in Portland, linking back to a story from Dec., about Nicolas Batum looking back at his time in Portland and the lessons he learned here that have helped him endure in the NBA a decade-plus later:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 8:06 PM
Because we’re in Portland, linking back to a story from Dec., about Nicolas Batum looking back at his time in Portland and the lessons he learned here that have helped him endure in the NBA a decade-plus later:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 8:06 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
UCLA from the West Coast:
Reggie Miller
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Love
Bill Walton
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Or sub:
Zach LaVine
Baron Davis
Jrue Holiday
Kiki – 7:46 PM
UCLA from the West Coast:
Reggie Miller
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Love
Bill Walton
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Or sub:
Zach LaVine
Baron Davis
Jrue Holiday
Kiki – 7:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Associate head coach Dan Craig –today’s acting head coach with Ty Lue sick — said his 7-year-old son is a hoops junkie who will take scouting reports out of his bag and read them.
Does his 7-year-old have any advice for today?
“He’s worried about Lillard,” Craig said. – 7:38 PM
Associate head coach Dan Craig –today’s acting head coach with Ty Lue sick — said his 7-year-old son is a hoops junkie who will take scouting reports out of his bag and read them.
Does his 7-year-old have any advice for today?
“He’s worried about Lillard,” Craig said. – 7:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
📺 Trail Blazers LegendsCast 📺
6:00 PM PDT. ROOT SPORTS PLUS. pic.twitter.com/zdukDPldAY – 7:32 PM
📺 Trail Blazers LegendsCast 📺
6:00 PM PDT. ROOT SPORTS PLUS. pic.twitter.com/zdukDPldAY – 7:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on the plan for Dame over the final 12 games: “As of right now, Dame is playing. He’s locked in. He’s a guy who takes it really personally. It takes a lot to get him to not play. He knows there are a lot of people who want to see him play. That’s where we’re at.” – 7:21 PM
Chauncey Billups on the plan for Dame over the final 12 games: “As of right now, Dame is playing. He’s locked in. He’s a guy who takes it really personally. It takes a lot to get him to not play. He knows there are a lot of people who want to see him play. That’s where we’re at.” – 7:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
brought the drip to the forecast
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1gJtDCBPq1 – 7:17 PM
brought the drip to the forecast
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1gJtDCBPq1 – 7:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little is available to play after missing the last game with a non-covid illness. – 7:17 PM
Nassir Little is available to play after missing the last game with a non-covid illness. – 7:17 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Honestly I think the biggest blame for Kentucky’s past five-or-so years of not being elite isn’t a reliance on freshman or a lack of shooting or anything as much as, they aren’t getting the absolute top talent as often. Kevin Knox was their last top 10 pick. – 7:11 PM
Honestly I think the biggest blame for Kentucky’s past five-or-so years of not being elite isn’t a reliance on freshman or a lack of shooting or anything as much as, they aren’t getting the absolute top talent as often. Kevin Knox was their last top 10 pick. – 7:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers updates:
Norman Powell is out tonight and out at least for OKC miniseries and Pelicans visit. Next timeline update will be before Bulls visit.
Defensive coordinator Dan Craig will be Clippers head coach tonight in place of Tyronn Lue (non-COVID illness). – 7:00 PM
Clippers updates:
Norman Powell is out tonight and out at least for OKC miniseries and Pelicans visit. Next timeline update will be before Bulls visit.
Defensive coordinator Dan Craig will be Clippers head coach tonight in place of Tyronn Lue (non-COVID illness). – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers say Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation) will be re-evaluated in another week. – 6:50 PM
Clippers say Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation) will be re-evaluated in another week. – 6:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dan Craig is acting head coach tonight for the Clippers. Ty Lue did not travel with the team while dealing with a non-COVID illness.
Also: Norm Powell will be re-evaluated again in one week. – 6:49 PM
Dan Craig is acting head coach tonight for the Clippers. Ty Lue did not travel with the team while dealing with a non-COVID illness.
Also: Norm Powell will be re-evaluated again in one week. – 6:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Here’s a nugget: Today’s 24-point rally by the Spurs was the biggest second-half comeback victory of the Gregg Popovich era.
Spurs rallied from 28 down vs. SAC on 3/8/2017 and 24 down vs. LAC on 5/19/12 to win — both of those deficits coming before halftime.
cc: @AirlessJordan – 6:31 PM
Here’s a nugget: Today’s 24-point rally by the Spurs was the biggest second-half comeback victory of the Gregg Popovich era.
Spurs rallied from 28 down vs. SAC on 3/8/2017 and 24 down vs. LAC on 5/19/12 to win — both of those deficits coming before halftime.
cc: @AirlessJordan – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai today:
40 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/iaWcUXy5Z8 – 6:08 PM
Shai today:
40 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/iaWcUXy5Z8 – 6:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai today:
38 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/eW6KoFNKjE – 6:06 PM
Shai today:
38 PTS
5 REB
12-24 FG
16-19 FT
Only Westbrook and Durant have recorded more 35-point games in a season as a Thunder. pic.twitter.com/eW6KoFNKjE – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Meanwhile, 40 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Oklahoma City beats Phoenix and moves into eighth place in the West standings — and Phoenix sits a game ahead of the Clippers in fourth with the result of LAC’s game tonight in Portland pending. – 6:05 PM
Meanwhile, 40 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Oklahoma City beats Phoenix and moves into eighth place in the West standings — and Phoenix sits a game ahead of the Clippers in fourth with the result of LAC’s game tonight in Portland pending. – 6:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 29 points on 12 of 16 (5 of 8 from deep), Vassell has matched his career high of 29 points (vs. LAC, Nov. 4). – 5:56 PM
With 29 points on 12 of 16 (5 of 8 from deep), Vassell has matched his career high of 29 points (vs. LAC, Nov. 4). – 5:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazers LegendsCast is BACK ‼️
Catch tonight’s analysis & action exclusively on ROOT SPORTS PLUS! pic.twitter.com/NutbWwrlEe – 5:05 PM
Blazers LegendsCast is BACK ‼️
Catch tonight’s analysis & action exclusively on ROOT SPORTS PLUS! pic.twitter.com/NutbWwrlEe – 5:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know about tonight’s matchup
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 5:00 PM
🖐️ things to know about tonight’s matchup
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From last night @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard is back tonight for the Clippers. That’s great, because the Clippers have been bankrupt whenever Kawhi is on the inactive list for most of the last 4 months.
theathletic.com/4323841/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
From last night @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard is back tonight for the Clippers. That’s great, because the Clippers have been bankrupt whenever Kawhi is on the inactive list for most of the last 4 months.
theathletic.com/4323841/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Since being reinserted into the starting lineup, Tyrese Maxey has hit the 4th most three pointers in the league, trailing only Curry, Klay, and Dame. – 4:47 PM
Since being reinserted into the starting lineup, Tyrese Maxey has hit the 4th most three pointers in the league, trailing only Curry, Klay, and Dame. – 4:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum played only 16:40 yesterday vs Magic.
Only the first 35 seconds of that time came without Robert Covington also in the game, and Batum was on the floor with Mason Plumlee at all times.
Will be interesting to see how Nico/RoCo are used today, if at all – 4:30 PM
Nicolas Batum played only 16:40 yesterday vs Magic.
Only the first 35 seconds of that time came without Robert Covington also in the game, and Batum was on the floor with Mason Plumlee at all times.
Will be interesting to see how Nico/RoCo are used today, if at all – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Portland for Sunday night.
It is games like this that the Clippers will miss Norman Powell for. He plays late in games because of his FT/3 combo.
Damian Lillard just saw Steph drop 50 against this defense. The scope will be out. pic.twitter.com/mKL2Nm9OXo – 4:12 PM
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Portland for Sunday night.
It is games like this that the Clippers will miss Norman Powell for. He plays late in games because of his FT/3 combo.
Damian Lillard just saw Steph drop 50 against this defense. The scope will be out. pic.twitter.com/mKL2Nm9OXo – 4:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
An as-expected injury report today in Portland pic.twitter.com/ZtaIOgOW3X – 4:06 PM
An as-expected injury report today in Portland pic.twitter.com/ZtaIOgOW3X – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
*I don’t expect Moussa to be in the rotation. Those days ended after a rough rotation chances at San Antonio and Atlanta in January, and now Mason Plumlee is the backup center. – 3:44 PM
*I don’t expect Moussa to be in the rotation. Those days ended after a rough rotation chances at San Antonio and Atlanta in January, and now Mason Plumlee is the backup center. – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Russell Westbrook will also be playing their first game together in Portland tonight since Game 5 2019, their last game together with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/3D8sUiD3Qt – 3:39 PM
Paul George and Russell Westbrook will also be playing their first game together in Portland tonight since Game 5 2019, their last game together with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/3D8sUiD3Qt – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers list Norman Powell (shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone), Jason Preston (G-League), and Xavier Moon (2-way) out tonight in Portland.
Kawhi Leonard will play his first game in Portland since December 2018, looking for first win there since December 2016. – 3:37 PM
LA Clippers list Norman Powell (shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone), Jason Preston (G-League), and Xavier Moon (2-way) out tonight in Portland.
Kawhi Leonard will play his first game in Portland since December 2018, looking for first win there since December 2016. – 3:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Damian Lillard enters tonight’s game averaging 8.7 made FTs per game and 4.3 made 3s per game.
Only other player in NBA history who averaged 8+ FTs made per game and 4+ 3s made per game in the same season is James Harden (2019 and 2020). – 3:14 PM
Damian Lillard enters tonight’s game averaging 8.7 made FTs per game and 4.3 made 3s per game.
Only other player in NBA history who averaged 8+ FTs made per game and 4+ 3s made per game in the same season is James Harden (2019 and 2020). – 3:14 PM