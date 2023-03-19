Clippers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,213,660 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!