Dillon Brooks: 'I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco'

Brooks took Thompson’s gestures in stride as competitive banter. With a hoarse voice, he commended what the Warriors have done the past 10 years and said the Grizzlies are using it as fuel. “He’s got four rings. That’s all he was saying. It’s motivation to us,” Brooks said. “We want a ring as well. Being able to go through the process of steps that we did last year, we keep going and learning from it all. It’s friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.” Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal