Dillon Brooks: 'I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco'

Brooks took Thompson’s gestures in stride as competitive banter. With a hoarse voice, he commended what the Warriors have done the past 10 years and said the Grizzlies are using it as fuel. “He’s got four rings. That’s all he was saying. It’s motivation to us,” Brooks said. “We want a ring as well. Being able to go through the process of steps that we did last year, we keep going and learning from it all. It’s friendly trash talk, but I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he plans to call the camera person he injured in Miami earlier this week.
“I’m not that type of person.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:22 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One of my favorite game stories of the season, with a whole bunch on Dillon Brooks. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:09 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Dillon Brooks said his interaction with Klay Thompson at the end of the game was “friendly trash talk.”
“I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco,” Brooks said. – 12:14 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks: “I hold a lot of real estate in San Francisco.” – 12:14 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dillon Brooks: “I hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco.” – 12:13 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on his mindset guarding Steph Curry:
“Just being obsessed about him.” – 12:08 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks at the podium before answering questions, with a rarely seen smile on his face:
“I got to keep it cool tonight, fellas. No crazy questions.” – 12:08 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“You like him when he’s on your team, and when he’s not on your team — well, we know how people feel about him.”
Tyus Jones on Dillon Brooks. – 11:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks:
“The numbers don’t lie, the film doesn’t lie. I think it’s a no-brainer he should be an All-Defensive player.” – 10:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks had a masterful performance on both ends. I think his defense against Steph Curry today should add to his All-Defensive team case right up there with the Zion and Shai-Gilgeous games.
Grizzlies 133 GSW 119
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’ve shared this before, but it’s maybe the most telling Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies stat out there.
Over the past two seasons, the Grizzlies are 22-1 when Brooks shoots 50% or better. 20 of those wins are by double-digits.
Brooks scored 18 tonight and shot 7-for-10. – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies win 133-119 at home against Golden State. Another intense game between these two. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 31 points. Dillon Brooks brought the theatrics (and defense).
Ja Morant joins the team on Monday – 10:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks from the bench to Klay Thompson before the game ended:
“You suck!” – 10:35 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Dillon Brooks said he got 4 hrs of sleep last night b4 he was ready to rock tonight. I like it. – 10:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This has to be one of the best Dillon Brooks performances we’ve seen. It’s theater.
Incredible. – 10:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond Green is a villain masterclass. They will study this years from now. – 10:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks hits the 3 and does a series of skips right past Steph Curry. This is one of the most entertaining players in the sport, whether you hate him or love him. – 9:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is talking to Steph Curry nonstop. On the latest example, Curry just kept walking as if he wasn’t there. Me thinks DB won’t stop. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks started by laughing at that call, then suddenly got really hot.
Grizzlies security smartly pulled him away from the official before what would have been a costly 18th technical. – 8:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks might lose his voice tonight if he keeps shooting at this rate. Stay tuned. – 8:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks knocks down a three and runs down the floor full speed on defense chasing down Stephen Curry with his tongue out.
He’s a truly unique individual. – 8:17 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Warriros. GSW: DiVincenzo, Draymond Gren, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.
Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones.
Let the trash-talking and aggressive play begin. – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Doesn’t sound like Grizzlies players will be on any restrictions tonight. Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each played more than 40 minutes last night. – 6:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA fines Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving cameraman nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/18/nba… – 12:32 PM
“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson told The Commercial Appeal. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 19, 2023
“Is this one of those teams that’s easy to get up for and easy to get refreshed for?” Dillon Brooks: “Oh yeah. They got Draymond talking, they got Klay talking. So it’s easy to get ready for this game. I was ready. I only got 4 hours of sleep.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 19, 2023
Drew Hill: “I have to keep it cool tonight fellas so no crazy questions.” – Dillon Brooks when he arrives at the podium. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 19, 2023
