Live stream: Hawks 14, Spurs 13

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 14, San Antonio Spurs 13 (Q1 07:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A tribute video from the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. He was the final Hawks starter announced. pic.twitter.com/A6kZuMC4qE – 4:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starting Jones, Branham, Vassell, Johnson and Collins.
Trae Young is active for Hawks. – 4:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs video tribute to Dejounte with fans greeting him warmly afterward. pic.twitter.com/IaXfXdId7I – 4:11 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
A warm welcome for Dejounte Murray this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ohn1C9JLhb – 4:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is starting in his 344th career game with the Hawks tonight, tied with Jon Koncak for the 12th-most starts in franchise history. – 4:10 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fans just gave Dejounte Murray a warm welcome back after Spurs aired a video tribute honoring the former All-Star. – 4:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Spurs honored both Hawks assistant Nick Van Exel and Hawks color analyst and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins pre-game. Van Exel played for the Spurs in 2006-06 while Wilkins played for them in 1996-97. pic.twitter.com/4Iu1dqDQVJ – 4:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks @ Spurs starters:
Young
Murray
Hunter
Collins
Capela – 3:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the DA during Spurs vs. Hawks for the chance to win a Fan Shop gift card!
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday starters 🌟
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
*I don’t expect Moussa to be in the rotation. Those days ended after a rough rotation chances at San Antonio and Atlanta in January, and now Mason Plumlee is the backup center. – 3:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) from doubtful to available.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Matching set 🤝 Matching teammates
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game at San Antonio:
Trae Young (right knee contusion) is available.
Jalen Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 3:08 PM
For today’s game at San Antonio:
Trae Young (right knee contusion) is available.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray warming up pre-Spurs return. pic.twitter.com/km4Zqtlj5R – 2:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young (R knee contusion) is a game time decision and Jalen Johnson (L hamstring tightness) probably won’t play today against the Spurs, per Quin Snyder. – 2:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Trae Young (bruised knee) will be a game-time decision, Snyder said. Jalen Johnson (bruised knee) is likely out, he said. – 2:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott will miss his second straight game with a bruised hip, Pop said. Collins (bruised bicep) and Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) are game-time decisions. – 2:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After doing a medium-depth dive on Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, it turns out those teams are all about exactly as good as their records indicate. None of these teams is about to rip off 8 in a row. – 2:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Play Call Your Shot during Hawks vs Spurs for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets!
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls play 3 games this week. Monday at Phil. Wed.: Home with 76ers. Friday: At Portland. The 10th Bulls lead the Pacers and Wizards by 1.5. The Bulls trail 8th seed Atlanta by only 2 games with 12 games remaining. I believe the Bulls will get a play in game.-perhaps 8th . – 1:45 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will face Dejounte Murray on Sunday for the first time since shipping him to the Atlanta Hawks last summer. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-hawks-pr… – 1:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hey Spurs fam… Spurs admin here 👋
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former #Spurs star @Dejounte Murray is playing in San Antonio for the first time today since going to the #Hawks. Check out this @andscape story to read about the emotional conversations Murray had with Coach Pop before departing the Spurs. bit.ly/3WTbCp6 – 11:40 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Finishing up the weekend with some Spurs basketball!
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 3pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350
#PorVida | @HEB | #ad pic.twitter.com/A6gD2ucTop – 11:08 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
After losing on the road at Memphis last night, Golden State has now lost 11 straight road games.
