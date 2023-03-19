Live stream: Hawks 14, Spurs 13

The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at AT&T Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 14, San Antonio Spurs 13 (Q1 07:27)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

A tribute video from the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. He was the final Hawks starter announced. 4:12 PM A tribute video from the Spurs for Dejounte Murray. He was the final Hawks starter announced. pic.twitter.com/A6kZuMC4qE

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs starting Jones, Branham, Vassell, Johnson and Collins.

Trae Young is active for Hawks. – Spurs starting Jones, Branham, Vassell, Johnson and Collins.Trae Young is active for Hawks. – 4:11 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs video tribute to Dejounte with fans greeting him warmly afterward. 4:11 PM Spurs video tribute to Dejounte with fans greeting him warmly afterward. pic.twitter.com/IaXfXdId7I

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young is starting in his 344th career game with the Hawks tonight, tied with Jon Koncak for the 12th-most starts in franchise history. – Trae Young is starting in his 344th career game with the Hawks tonight, tied with Jon Koncak for the 12th-most starts in franchise history. – 4:10 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Fans just gave Dejounte Murray a warm welcome back after Spurs aired a video tribute honoring the former All-Star. – Fans just gave Dejounte Murray a warm welcome back after Spurs aired a video tribute honoring the former All-Star. – 4:08 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

The Spurs honored both Hawks assistant Nick Van Exel and Hawks color analyst and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins pre-game. Van Exel played for the Spurs in 2006-06 while Wilkins played for them in 1996-97. 4:03 PM The Spurs honored both Hawks assistant Nick Van Exel and Hawks color analyst and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins pre-game. Van Exel played for the Spurs in 2006-06 while Wilkins played for them in 1996-97. pic.twitter.com/4Iu1dqDQVJ

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

You know we love talking to our fans 😝 Join the DA during Spurs vs. Hawks for the chance to win a Fan Shop gift card! 🛍

#GoSpursGo | @SociosUSA | #ad 3:53 PM You know we love talking to our fans 😝 Join the DA during Spurs vs. Hawks for the chance to win a Fan Shop gift card! 🛍 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt #GoSpursGo | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/oDDkOhYdX3

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

*I don’t expect Moussa to be in the rotation. Those days ended after a rough rotation chances at San Antonio and Atlanta in January, and now Mason Plumlee is the backup center. – *I don’t expect Moussa to be in the rotation. Those days ended after a rough rotation chances at San Antonio and Atlanta in January, and now Mason Plumlee is the backup center. – 3:44 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs have upgraded Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) from doubtful to available.

Collins (bruised biceps) is also available after being upgraded from questionable. – Spurs have upgraded Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) from doubtful to available.Collins (bruised biceps) is also available after being upgraded from questionable. – 3:34 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For today’s game at San Antonio:

Trae Young (right knee contusion) is available.

Jalen Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out. – For today’s game at San Antonio:Trae Young (right knee contusion) is available.Jalen Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 3:08 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young (R knee contusion) is a game time decision and Jalen Johnson (L hamstring tightness) probably won’t play today against the Spurs, per Quin Snyder. – Trae Young (R knee contusion) is a game time decision and Jalen Johnson (L hamstring tightness) probably won’t play today against the Spurs, per Quin Snyder. – 2:40 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Trae Young (bruised knee) will be a game-time decision, Snyder said. Jalen Johnson (bruised knee) is likely out, he said. – Trae Young (bruised knee) will be a game-time decision, Snyder said. Jalen Johnson (bruised knee) is likely out, he said. – 2:38 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

McDermott will miss his second straight game with a bruised hip, Pop said. Collins (bruised bicep) and Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) are game-time decisions. – McDermott will miss his second straight game with a bruised hip, Pop said. Collins (bruised bicep) and Bates-Diop (sore Achilles) are game-time decisions. – 2:33 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

After doing a medium-depth dive on Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, it turns out those teams are all about exactly as good as their records indicate. None of these teams is about to rip off 8 in a row. – After doing a medium-depth dive on Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, it turns out those teams are all about exactly as good as their records indicate. None of these teams is about to rip off 8 in a row. – 2:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Hawks are favored by 9.5 this afternoon against the Spurs – The Hawks are favored by 9.5 this afternoon against the Spurs – 2:08 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Happy Sunday Funday 🎉 Play Call Your Shot during Hawks vs Spurs for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets!

#GoSpursGo | @bet365_us | #ad 2:07 PM Happy Sunday Funday 🎉 Play Call Your Shot during Hawks vs Spurs for a chance to win 2 Plaza Tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx #GoSpursGo | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/FvjELv6dQb

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls play 3 games this week. Monday at Phil. Wed.: Home with 76ers. Friday: At Portland. The 10th Bulls lead the Pacers and Wizards by 1.5. The Bulls trail 8th seed Atlanta by only 2 games with 12 games remaining. I believe the Bulls will get a play in game.-perhaps 8th . – The Bulls play 3 games this week. Monday at Phil. Wed.: Home with 76ers. Friday: At Portland. The 10th Bulls lead the Pacers and Wizards by 1.5. The Bulls trail 8th seed Atlanta by only 2 games with 12 games remaining. I believe the Bulls will get a play in game.-perhaps 8th . – 1:45 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will face Dejounte Murray on Sunday for the first time since shipping him to the Atlanta Hawks last summer. Here’s a preview: 1:31 PM The San Antonio Spurs will face Dejounte Murray on Sunday for the first time since shipping him to the Atlanta Hawks last summer. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-hawks-pr…

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Hey Spurs fam… Spurs admin here 👋

Come along for a Spurs game day through the lens of the social team from our 2007 Championship Night 🤳🏀 1:00 PM Hey Spurs fam… Spurs admin here 👋Come along for a Spurs game day through the lens of the social team from our 2007 Championship Night 🤳🏀 pic.twitter.com/arcSxOijqY