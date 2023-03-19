Hawks vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,281,037 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,788,203 per win

Game Time: 4:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!