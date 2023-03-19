Live stream: Heat 11, Pistons 10

The Miami Heat (38-34) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Miami Heat 11, Detroit Pistons 10 (Q1 07:41)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s get the job done
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/1xTRlfv9V8 – 6:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
RJ Hampton (lower back spasms) is a late scratch for tonight’s game against the Heat. – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Nets losing at home to Nuggets today, Heat can move within one game of Brooklyn for No. 6 in East with victory tonight in Detroit. Nets hold tiebreaker, but teams meet Saturday in Miami. – 5:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III returns to the court tonight after missing three games due to an ankle injury. Here’s my latest story on Bagley, who uses music as his outlet: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Denver 108, Brooklyn 102.
Nuggets bounce back from yesterday’s loss to the Knicks with a win here in Brooklyn behind 28-9 from MPJ and 22-17-10 from Nikola Jokic.
Mikal Bridges had 23 to lead Brooklyn, who is now two losses clear of Miami for sixth in the East. – 5:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets just lost to the Nuggets, so No. 7 Heat could pull within one game of the No. 6 Nets with a win tonight.
Brooklyn holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami, though. – 5:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wiseman and Bagley will start tonight pic.twitter.com/i5HmoF3vGc – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
While Heat is nearly whole, struggling Pistons without seven players tonight:
Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Cade Cunningham (tibia), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), R.J. Hampton (back), Isaiah Livers (hip) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder). – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Kyle Lowry back, Gabe Vincent again starting for Heat, along with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Heat’s lone inactives are Cody Zeller and Orlando Robinson. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love has changed the way Heat plays defense when he’s on the court, but numbers say he isn’t to blame for team’s defensive issues since All-Star break miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
A couple of #Pistons injury updates: Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is out for tonight’s game and RJ Hampton is now questionable due to low back spasms. – 5:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/2fPH1l7KYb – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, as one might expect, riveted to Kentucky-Kansas State in Heat locker room. – 4:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee) will be available tonight vs. Detroit. – 4:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso and Javonte Green questionable vs. 76ers. Caruso left Saturday’s victory over Heat with re-aggravation of mid-left foot sprain. On injury report, he’s listed only as left midfoot soreness. – 4:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is available to play tonight vs. Pistons. And Nikola Jovic has also been upgraded to available. – 4:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry will play tonight. And Nikola Jovic has been upgraded to available. – 4:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said they’ll watch Bagley’s minutes tonight after missing thee games, but will evaluate two-big lineups tonight with him, Duren and Wiseman – 4:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons legend Isiah Thomas just crashed Dwane Casey’s pregame presser wondering if he could ask a question. Casey asked him if he could suit up. Fun little moment. pic.twitter.com/I8O0WxrL8e – 4:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
.@IsiahThomas just crashed Dwane Casey’s press conference, exchanged some banter with him and wished the Pistons good luck pic.twitter.com/aRF2aLTr2r – 4:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey was asked what he liked about the Duren-Wiseman pairing on Thursday: “Uhhh … wasn’t the rebounding.” Reiterated that two-big lineups need to win rebounding battles, otherwise they might as well play small. – 4:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Did Heat err in sitting out Kyle Lowry in Chicago? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent has provided some Heat answers, yet questions remain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Grizzlies’ Brooks insists hit was ‘unintentional’ in wake of $35K NBA fine for shoving Heat cameraman. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) & Nikola Jovic (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Kyle Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable. – 3:56 PM
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) & Nikola Jovic (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. Same matchup as a week ago. Can Nets get the same result? Big week is here with two against the Cavs on deck followed by Miami. Updates to come. – 3:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
IU’s hype video before team introductions for the first few games this season included a message from Victor Oladipo.
He continues to watch closely in Miami. “Them boys can be really good, like really, really special.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/doc-rivers-v… pic.twitter.com/QzXXrSUQ4z – 3:24 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @MiamiHEAT #AudioExperience gets underway at 530p EDT.
🚗: 🚨@Power965 🚨 (Miami/FLL), @WSTU1450 (Stuart), @ESPNWestPalm (WPB) #SportsRadio1600 & #TheZone977FM (Keys)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @MiamiHEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/ShukI6pX5P – 2:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Barclays subwoofer is blasting during Malone’s pre-game press conference. The room is vibrating. Malone asks Hastings whether that’s his stereo bumping.
“When I was with the Pistons it was.” – 2:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love has changed the way Heat plays defense when he’s on the court, but numbers say he isn’t to blame for team’s defensive issues since All-Star break miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Dillon Brooks on incident in Miami and the updated Heat injury report for tonight vs. Pistons – 1:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have recalled Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic from G League, with Jovic out due to ankle sprain. Orlando Robinson was suppose to rejoin Heat but missed his flight. Kyle Lowry listed as questionable for tonight but is expected to play. Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) remains out. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for today’s game vs. Pistons in Detroit (6 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) on second night of back-to-back:
Jovic (ankle sprain), O. Robinson (G League) and Zeller (broken nose) are out.
Lowry (knee soreness) is questionable. – 1:32 PM
Heat injury report for today’s game vs. Pistons in Detroit (6 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) on second night of back-to-back:
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Perhaps a Global Warning was sent out Saturday in the United Center. Miami is cold and Chicago is hot. Hey, maybe it is coming.
bit.ly/3LuXOit – 1:12 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Patrick Beverley has given the Bulls the proverbial shot in the arm, and now it seems a shot with five threes against the Heat, so maybe, finally a shot this season?
bit.ly/40hbAct – 1:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Vucevic finished with 13 pts, 10 reb and 8 FGA. Probably could have gotten more touches, especially against small/switchy (but active) MIA frontline
Two examples of Bulls missing him leading to empty possession, then two examples of playing through him leading to good things pic.twitter.com/mhe9DkRJcl – 12:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Give Coby White credit
18 points, 6 assists, 4 3PM off bench & was in middle of a few key plays
• Fronts Butler, draws offensive foul amid 15-0 MIA run
• 3PM to extend lead back to 17
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. How to (nearly) lose a 27-point second half lead
Aided by Bulls stagnating a bit, Miami got back into game by forcing turnovers, getting to FT line and crashing offensive glass
Two runs that changed tone: 15-0 after Bulls ahead 79-52, 13-3 run to open Q4 (3s started falling) pic.twitter.com/7HziCr5cZk – 12:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What stands out to me here is Beverley punishing back end of Miami doubling LaVine, Vucevic and DeRozan
When I talked to Billy Donovan this week about Beverley/Caruso’s fit in starting lineup, he brought up their role adeptness on offense before getting deep into defense pic.twitter.com/4Xz0sZSeJv – 12:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. The Patrick Beverley Quarter
Beverley went infernal at end of Q2, making four 3s in span of less than three minutes. Also whipped out the ‘too little’ taunt after driving and scoring on Gabe Vincent
Lead went from 14 to 21 in this stretch pic.twitter.com/QC5l4UqoIW – 12:53 PM
2. The Patrick Beverley Quarter
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. How to build a 25-point halftime lead
Bulls outshot Miami 9/17 to 5/20 from 3P range and scored 11 points off 8 turnovers (attempting 47 FGs to Heat’s 40)
Some shooting luck in there, but have to like defensive activity too pic.twitter.com/J1Nihq5zOg – 12:53 PM
1. How to build a 25-point halftime lead
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls finished a regular-season sweep of the Miami Heat with a 113-99 win at the United Center last night, moving to 4-1 in their last 5 games and 7-4 since the All-Star break in the process
7 observations, in thread form… – 12:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley is back today for the Pistons against the Heat. Isaiah Livers is questionable. – 12:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: Pat Bev and Billy Donovan have been great for each other; #Bulls sweep season series against Heat.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023031… – 12:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grizzlies’ Brooks insist hit was ‘unintentional’ in wake of $35K NBA fine for shoving Heat cameraman. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent has provided some Heat answers, yet questions remain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:02 PM
