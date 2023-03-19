Ja Morant listed as out tomorrow despite suspension being served

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies star Ja Morant is officially out for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks.
Morant’s eligible to return after serving an eight-game suspension but will continue to sit as he works on reconditioning. pic.twitter.com/X7YINKWZ0u – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 20 vs. @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – Return to Competition Reconditioning
Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:01 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA types discuss the Ja Morant suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
Plus: Great perspective from a former NBA player on how technology has changed things.
bit.ly/3lnO2E3 – 11:35 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El episodio del club nocturno puede costarle a Ja Morant $39 millones, que es la diferencia en lo que puede devengar en su próximo contrato si es/no es seleccionado a un cuadro ideal (All-NBA team) esta temporada. pic.twitter.com/oJYqWzVRzJ – 10:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies win 133-119 at home against Golden State. Another intense game between these two. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 31 points. Dillon Brooks brought the theatrics (and defense).
Ja Morant joins the team on Monday – 10:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.
“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – 6:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Ja Morant] has a chance to be the American face of the NBA”
Brian Windhorst talks with Justin & Eddie about Ja’s future
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/eNxyyATehg – 3:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Will Ja Morant’s recent behavior cost him an All-NBA selection?
Missing it would have major financial implications for him and the Grizzlies.
The latest from @Yossi Gozlan: hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 2:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 18 vs. @warriors:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Ja Morant – League Suspension
Ziaire Williams – NBA G League Assignment
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 2:02 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 97 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ja Morant’s suspension and how hard the @NBA should come down on him.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/pn9asqwJSs – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Grizzlies star Ja Morant?
Former NBA PG and @GilsArena host Gilbert Arenas tells @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 the advice he would give to the 23 year old. pic.twitter.com/Kid9u92vpb – 2:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT podcast alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out now!
Covering:
🏀 All things Ja Morant
🏀 All the contenders for All-NBA guard
🏀 Deep thoughts with Dame
🏀 Some listener complaints addressed
🏀 Much more and some news, too
To listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 12:06 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
FYI, I have the Ja Morant suspension at $668,639 which is 1/145th of his salary multiplied by 8 games – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
Garnett did not criticize Morant. Instead, he offered sage advice on how to improve his image and learn from his mistakes. “He has to have a conversation with someone that understands the ramifications of where he is growing into,” Garnett said. “This is a compliment to Ja. Both aspects and where you are and the pedestal we’re all put on, is one you actually earned yourself. We’re all sitting here watching this story Ja has given and we’ve been all happy with the narrative until we get to parts like this. Just know that every story has peaks and valleys. Just know that each individual that calls himself a human being has experienced peaks and valleys. -via Boston Globe / March 19, 2023
“They suspended him for being bad for business,” one prominent player agent told Heavy Sports. “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business. His family, the team and the other people around him have to be there to support the guy, but everybody has to know where the league is on this. “I tell all my players: this is all a giant machine. Yeah, it runs on your talent, but it’s the business the league has grown that draws in the money. The popularity of the league gives you the platform not only for your salary but for the endorsements and all the other revenue that’s out there for you. Companies want to be associated with the NBA, and you can see that in how much the value of these franchises has gone up. The guys who really make bank are the ones who understand how everything’s tied together. -via Heavy.com / March 19, 2023
“I really hope he gets his s*** together,” a rival coach told Heavy Sports after the suspension was announced. “Dynamic players like him don’t come around every day. I have to watch so much video to prepare for our games that sometimes you just want to get a break from it after you’ve finished your work. But if Ja’s on, I’m watching. “A guy like that who’s not only physically gifted, but, more than that, he plays with such intensity… guys like that drive the sport. Basketball’s a whole lot better with him in it.” -via Heavy.com / March 19, 2023