Ja Morant listed as out tomorrow despite suspension being served

Garnett did not criticize Morant. Instead, he offered sage advice on how to improve his image and learn from his mistakes. “He has to have a conversation with someone that understands the ramifications of where he is growing into,” Garnett said. “This is a compliment to Ja. Both aspects and where you are and the pedestal we’re all put on, is one you actually earned yourself. We’re all sitting here watching this story Ja has given and we’ve been all happy with the narrative until we get to parts like this. Just know that every story has peaks and valleys. Just know that each individual that calls himself a human being has experienced peaks and valleys. -via Boston Globe / March 19, 2023