Kevin Garnett on Jrue Holiday: He's the Bucks' best player right now

The Milwaukee Bucks are atop the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to Jrue Holiday’s strong performances this season. He has been so spectacular that Kevin Garnett recently crowned him the best player on the roster. “He’s the Bucks best player right now,” the retired legend said on his podcast.
Source: Orel Dizon @ ahnfiredigital.com
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5:
1. Jrue Holiday
2. Darius Garland
3. Josh Hart
4. Isaiah Hartenstein
5. James Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/IwUSUGyU62 – 2:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: I asked Kevin Garnett about getting his number eventually retired in Minnesota. He had a very thoughtful and honest response about the #Timberwolves and the city of Minneapolis. #Celtics bostonglobe.com/2023/03/18/spo… – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Anderson has recorded 3 triple-doubles this season.
Only KG has put up more triple-doubles in a season for the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VslzU6CXZw – 10:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert tonight:
21 PTS
19 REB
5 BLK
First Timberwolves player to reach those numbers in a game since Kevin Garnett. pic.twitter.com/3USMDZeNxl – 10:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The last player from a losing team to make NBA All-D was Jrue Holiday in 2018-19 (Pels were 33-49/ranked 22nd on D). Over the last 3 seasons, all 30 players that made it were on teams that won 44+ games & had above average defenses. Raps are on pace for 40 wins & rank 17th on D. – 11:47 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis will start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Brook Lopez’s absence tonight for the #Bucks
Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton round out the starters. – 7:47 PM
More on this storyline
It was quite a surprising take from Garnett and one that had his former teammate Paul Pierce adamantly disagreeing. However, the former league MVP explained that Holiday has been better in the second half of the 2022-23 season. “Jrue Holiday is f—— leading the pack when it comes to the Bucks,” Garnett stated. “That’s what I’m saying. [Antetokounmpo] was out a couple games.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 19, 2023
After Lopez secured the block he made off the backboard, there were only 27 seconds remaining. To extend the game, the Warriors would need to foul, so Lopez gave the ball to Holiday, who had just hit a stepback 3 to give the Bucks a 3-point lead. With the ball and potentially the game in hand, Holiday raced up the left sideline and dribbled the ball out of bounds with no real pressure. “Essentially, we had the game, but I was being stupid,” Holiday said. “Honestly, I was just dribbling and that ball didn’t come up, but that’s stupid. I just wanted to get across. I knew they had to foul. But I didn’t want to play with it in the backcourt, just wanted to get it across and then stand there. Stupid play. Stupid play on my part.” -via The Athletic / March 12, 2023
Arenas, speaking on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, said that he sees some of Jrue Holiday in Bronny and believes he can perform at a high level in the NBA. Arenas: “He reminds me of a more athletic Jrue Holiday. He is a very smart kid. … He will be, at his height, a 19-7-7 type of player. He is going to be a lockdown defender. He’ll make big plays when he needs to. He is going to be the perfect second option. If he gets put on a bad team, and they say you’re going to be the No. 1 option, he has that ability but he is still going to be the guy, like his father: ‘If I have to score 30, I’m going to score 30. But if I see a play for a shooter in the corner at the end of the game, I will make that pass.’ He is more unselfish than LeBron is, too.” -via The Rookie Wire / March 10, 2023
NBA on ESPN: KG gave his opinion on why Kobe Bryant wore No. 24 👀 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/orRg32IVNC -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / March 9, 2023
Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has teamed with connected TV firm Ronin Media Networks to launch a global channel. VEEM.TV is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023 as a Black-owned connected TV network from Hall of Famer Garnett’s LA-based production company, The Content Cartel Studios, and Ronin. -via Deadline / February 27, 2023