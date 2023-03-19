Lakers anticipate LeBron James to return this season

Dave McMenamin: Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)”
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Three weeks after LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury in Dallas, Darvin Ham offered the most optimistic and definitive update we’ve heard on James yet: “We anticipate him coming back at some point (this season)” – 7:58 PM
Darvin Ham on LeBron’s workouts as he continues the rehabilitation process:
“They’re intense, and they’re going well. Everything is going according to plan.”
LeBron is set to be re-evaluated next Thursday (March 23). – 9:08 PM
Darvin Ham said LeBron James’ three-a-day workouts have been “intense” and “they’re going well.” Ham added he had a chance to sit with LeBron this morning at shootaround.
“Everything is going according to plan,” Ham said. – 9:06 PM
Dennis Schroder on LeBron James’ return timeline: “I know. I can’t say too much … But German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying” pic.twitter.com/JV1zED2mqX – 2:20 PM
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 7 AST ✅ 2 BLK ✅ 10-15 FG Embiid has scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field in each of his last seven games, tying LeBron James (2012-13) for the longest such streak in NBA history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 19, 2023
Jovan Buha: Dennis Schroder on LeBron: “I know. I can’t say too much. But German doctors are great.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 17, 2023