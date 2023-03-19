Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving questionable for tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving last night on his right foot still in pain: “It’s a little bit worse than I thought, but … I’m not going to sit up here and make any excuses.”
Kyrie joins Luka Doncic (and Markieff Morris) as questionable for Mavs-Grizz, Part 3 tomorrow: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks list both Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) as questionable for Monday at Memphis.
Dončić has missed the past four games; Irving returned from three games out in Friday’s road win over the Lakers.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Seriously—-how can you pick a n MVP this season…Embiid, Giannis, Jokic, Luka, Tatum…I don’t have a vote but if I did…it would go to ???? – 5:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bayern’s GM Marko Pesic selected the players he’d like to sign from Serbian teams 👀
🇷🇸 Luka Mitrovic – Crvena Zvezda
🇫🇷 Mathias Lessort – Partizan pic.twitter.com/PtmLH2Tvdh – 3:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kyrie played in 11 games shooting a ridiculous 53% FG, 46% 3FG, 90% FT to go No. 1 overall. – 2:14 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The last 2:00 report from last night. Mavs had two incorrect calls go against them, and Kyrie didnt travel on the pass to Kleber official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 9:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Last 2:00 report from last night saw Mavs denied as many as 3 pts which might not have necessitated Maxi’s heroics. Also said Kyrie didn’t travel on the pass to Maxi. I said on the call he might have. Lakers coaches certainly thought so. official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 5:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving dished a perfect game-winning pass to Maxi Kleber last night — and then delivered a final assist at the bottom of the celebratory pile, keeping his hands on the court to resist the weight:
“I was trying to make sure we didn’t squish him.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ margin for error has been nonexistent for weeks. Then, they made three errors in 10 seconds that cost them a crucial game vs. Dallas.
On the loss potentially haunting them, LA preferring to run it back w/ this group instead of Kyrie and more: theathletic.com/4321394/2023/0… – 3:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Markelle Fultz is one of only 4 players in the NBA this season averaging at least 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 50% FGs or better.
The others: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler.
Here’s Jamahl Mosley on Fultz’s progress and next steps. pic.twitter.com/vJ7MaFcVZJ – 2:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Some notes from last night outside of the GW shot:
Christian Wood- career high 8 assists.
4Q pts- Kyrie (13), Maxi (7), THJ (2).
Kyrie- 38 pts for game
And in these last 2 close games, Mavs were better at FT line. Mavs 15/19 last night & 32/37 vs SA. LAL went 19/31 & SA was 15/26 – 1:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 18 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.29
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.4
4. Damian Lillard: 14.64
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.37
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.73
10. Stephen Curry: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/srfHNu7c9L – 10:52 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In case you were in a St. Paddy’s stupor and missed it, from @CallieCaplan in LA:
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber deliver game-winning play vs. Anthony Davis, Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:34 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Kyrie Irving how he & his Mavs teammates built trust even through losses and overlapping injuries. Kyrie said “we’ve had some real conversations, grown-up conversations and mature conversations.” Kyrie’s full answer below (props to @DwainPrice for asking for specifics pic.twitter.com/5UCWp3jata – 2:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving had 38 points on 14-for-23 shooting and six assists in 39 minutes after missing the past three games with right foot soreness. Kyrie didn’t sound too thrilled with the heavy workload, but vowed he will fight through it, given the stakes. pic.twitter.com/wdY65yBarl – 2:43 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on the Mavs’ pileup after Maxi Kleber’s game-winning 3 pic.twitter.com/Y0rXOrfaai – 2:36 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving preached to teammates about trusting each other through both ups and downs pic.twitter.com/yRjbRjgcmN – 2:28 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving on Maxi Kleber’s game-winner: “I thought for a second about forcing that 2 up to tie… but I saw Maxi open & AD helping a little too much… I’m glad I got it to him w/ enough time to at least get the shot off. I could easily be sitting in this position w/ a loss.” pic.twitter.com/IpsOHo8Rkd – 2:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on how his foot feels after playing for 39 minutes pic.twitter.com/r8qmnB3fdM – 1:51 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving called Maxi’s buzzer-beater a redemption shot for him. pic.twitter.com/P46wT40701 – 1:50 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “Knowing Kai, he wanted to go for the win, and with the double team, he had to give the ball up. That’s just trust with his teammates, and Maxi was at the right place at the right time.” – 1:36 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie Irving’s 4th quarter.
youtube.com/live/YnlM0ucIO… pic.twitter.com/V6McLqdZ7w – 1:31 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
OK, I’m not sure whats more amazing. Maxi’s shot or Kyrie’s pass to him. How the heck did he do that? – 1:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyrie responsible for every field goal Mavericks made last 12.5 minutes of the game tonight in Los Angeles – 1:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kleber 3 was the only non-Kyrie basket Mavericks made in that 4th quarter 💀 – 1:27 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
4th Quarter Mavs scoring plays:
Kyrie 2
Kyrie 3
Kyrie 2
Kyrie 2
THJ FT
THJ FT
Kyrie 2
Maxi FT
Kyrie FT
Kyrie FT
Maxi FT
Maxi FT
Maxi FT
Kyrie AST Maxi 3 – 1:11 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Why is AD so far away from Kleber here. Already had two defenders on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/oJbZchH76H – 1:08 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this pass from Kyrie, man, it didnt leave his fingertips until 1.7 seconds left on the clock. if that shit is not a four-seam fastball ON THE BULLSEYE, Maxi is probably not getting it off.
https://t.co/bAkFvw6fo5 pic.twitter.com/9FXQOpC9EC – 1:07 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Is Kyrie really going to dribble out the final 6.7 seco… MAXI KLEBER ARE YOU SERIOUS!?”
pic.twitter.com/pztCyNVzUs – 1:05 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Wowwwww Kyrie put so much velocity on the pass to give Kleber a chance. Speedy pass, speedy release. – 1:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
38 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
14-23 FG
Game winning assist. pic.twitter.com/c6imLWAee4 – 1:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
holy shit J Kidd just sucked out on the river with that AD foul. 15 seconds left, down two possessions, two timeouts in his pocket, it took Kyrie 8 full seconds to get the ball into the front court and eventually to Maxi. if that fails… – 12:54 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
It’s hard to believe a team that went to the Conference Finals last year looks like they completely don’t know how to win.
It takes Luka, or Kyrie tonight, to even make a win seem possible – 12:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James hugged Kyrie Irving and appeared to tease him about the Lakers challenging his foul call. – 12:47 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I would never trust him to a long-term, but holy hell, Kyrie is the most amazing finisher at his size I’ve ever seen. AK – 12:44 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic appears to have gotten a refill on coffee during halftime.
I’m here to report the news. – 11:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavericks 62, Lakers 54
Dallas outscored LA 33-21 in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 10 points. 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves has 8 points. LA is just 3-11 (27.3%) on 3s. That’s been the key difference (Dallas is 9-15, 60%). Kyrie Irving has 14 points. – 11:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kyrie’s back and doing work as Mavs lead Lakers 62-54 at halftime. 14 pts 5 asst w/10 in 2nd qtr when Mavs outscored LA 33-21. Mavs have played 11 players 10 have scored. Davis w/10 to lead LA. Mavs trying for 1st BTB wins since Feb 10. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eleven Mavericks play significant first-half minutes as they go up 62-54 at the break. Kyrie Irving looks solid and the bench has been very effective. – 11:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Mavs 62, Lakers 54.
Lakers have a lot of balance in the nine-man rotation so far, everyone has scored. But Kyrie Irving has 14 points and 5 assists on 5 for 7 shooting, and you can bet he’s motivated in his return to the court. Lakers need to slow down the shooters. – 11:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
McKinley Wright is playing as Mavs’ second point guard in no-Kyrie Irving minutes over rookie Jaden Hardy. – 10:57 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters vs the Lakers, Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber, and Powell. Getting started now on BSSW – 10:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Irving
LAL starters: Brown, Vanderbilt, Davis, Beasley, Russell
9:40 tip @971TheFreak – 10:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters vs. Lakers tonight: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Staying with 2 bigs despite Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from injury. – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup. For the Mavs, Kyrie is back, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is available off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Q21Ls5x0wO – 10:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Kai Jones
“I think it’s a good opportunity for him to learn… Learning how to play with the discipline you need to at an NBA level and hopefully he can make the most of them” – 9:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving will play tonight vs. Lakers after missing 3 games with right foot soreness: “With Kai back now, that will give us some juice.” – 9:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is available for tonight’s game against the Lakers, per team. – 9:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said that Kyrie Irving won’t play more than 40 minutes tonight vs Lakers – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving will play tonight vs Lakers – 9:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr are available tonight vs the Lakers – 9:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
To my eye this play looked like it was well defended by Kai but just a better shot.
After the play Clifford wasn’t happy, he called an instant TO and then immediately motioned towards Kai, maybe a miscommunication or scheme issue? pic.twitter.com/md3bwI9D64 – 8:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets 2nd unit held up pretty well against Embiid and Maxey, Kai Jones looks particularly dialed into this one, communicating a lot out there on defense and being disciplined not fouling – 7:37 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
From earlier today: Luka made a near full-court toss during #Mavs morning shootaround in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/qNSZIlh2tu – 5:52 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Mitrovic throwing it up like he meant to do it in such fashion 😎
pic.twitter.com/TMQv7k8Qre – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
When will Luka Doncic play again? He’s frustrated watching Mavericks’ playoff slide, too. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić spoke after the Mavs shootaround this morning in Santa Monica. While he remains out for tonight’s game at the Lakers (930p CDT, BSSW) he said “hopefully” with regard to playing Monday in Memphis. – 2:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
It’s not definitive, but Mavs’ Luka Doncic expressed hope he can return for Monday’s game vs Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/JdhMISW029 – 2:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is ridiculous.
And probably just made a lot more money. pic.twitter.com/fRIO33J3tg – 2:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic is out for tonight’s game vs Lakers, but he is doing some work at end of Mavs’ shootaround pic.twitter.com/eVxsNv4n5l – 2:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (out vs. Lakers) and Kyrie Irving (questionable) are shooting around at Mavs’ workout this morning. pic.twitter.com/exjgmFcpv9 – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers rumors: LeBron not near return, team doesn’t plan to pursue Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/lak… – 1:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Awesome work here by @katiavillalba & @JChinnock to put together an Oral History of Luka Magic. Some people over the yrs have thought it was a nickname but it’s a thing that he does, a state of being, a vibe, an aura, or whatever you want it to be pic.twitter.com/icxLmPp6fg – 2:57 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Progress, but not enough yet…
Mavs just ruled out Luka Doncic tomorrow vs. Lakers, his 4th consecutive absence with left thigh strain.
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway, JaVale McGee, and Markieff Morris are all questionable. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MAILBAG, PART 1
🔘 Nuggets (3:26)
🔘 Blazers (17:28)
🔘 Continuity? (26:26)
🔘 Kyrie (31:18)
🔘 The Next Mikal (35:58)
🔘 Heat (51:16)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx875
🍎 apple.co/3mSlR0p
✳️ spoti.fi/3lgZlhi
📺 bit.ly/hwk875 pic.twitter.com/nDW6s8K3Q4 – 7:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio is considering putting Sabonis over Luka in the 5th spot on his MVP ballot…should he do it? Take a listen👇 pic.twitter.com/GOsICYSNRF – 7:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀
1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27
2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11
3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI – 6:42 PM
Mark Medina: Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Kyrie Irving: “He knows how to talk to people, where to set up people, sees the strength in players & knows what to expect them to do. He’s a very, very great teammate. He always has positive spirits & has uplifting words.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 18, 2023
On a per-game basis, the Kings’ 120.9 points per game are on pace to trail only the 1980s Nuggets for the highest single-season scoring average since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. The four Denver teams ahead of Sacramento played roughly 11 more possessions per game than the Kings currently do, which is why the latter’s offensive rating is also bonkers. Sacramento is scoring 119.4 points per 100 possessions this season, leading to an offensive rating higher than last year’s Brooklyn Nets, who recorded the NBA’s highest single-season offensive rating since the league first tracked the metric during the 1996-97 season. Those Nets had James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for portions of the season. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) is getting in some soccer work with his right leg. pic.twitter.com/GXAIozLV2e -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 16, 2023