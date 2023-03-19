Live stream: Nuggets 42, Nets 33

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) play against the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) at Barclays Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Denver Nuggets 42, Brooklyn Nets 33 (Q2 07:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Great to see Zeke Nnaji back out there, and to see Denver’s guards attacking the paint with no fear in this bench setup. Not sure KCP’s self-created three point shots are where it’s at, but when they get downhill as a unit good things can happen. – 4:14 PM
Great to see Zeke Nnaji back out there, and to see Denver’s guards attacking the paint with no fear in this bench setup. Not sure KCP’s self-created three point shots are where it’s at, but when they get downhill as a unit good things can happen. – 4:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas and Seth Curry are both in to start the second quarter. – 4:11 PM
Cam Thomas and Seth Curry are both in to start the second quarter. – 4:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets played a tribute video for Bruce Brown during the break. pic.twitter.com/xbCMaTJONw – 4:10 PM
Nets played a tribute video for Bruce Brown during the break. pic.twitter.com/xbCMaTJONw – 4:10 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bruce Brown just got a tribute video in his return the Brooklyn. Lots of applause welcoming him back. – 4:09 PM
Bruce Brown just got a tribute video in his return the Brooklyn. Lots of applause welcoming him back. – 4:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown gets a welcome back tribute. pic.twitter.com/XIugymztii – 4:09 PM
Bruce Brown gets a welcome back tribute. pic.twitter.com/XIugymztii – 4:09 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray had himself a first quarter in Brooklyn.
20 points 7/10 shooting, 4/4 from 3.
Murray has 61% of the Nuggets points so after one.
4th time in his career he’s had 20+ in a quarter. First time since 2021. – 4:09 PM
Jamal Murray had himself a first quarter in Brooklyn.
20 points 7/10 shooting, 4/4 from 3.
Murray has 61% of the Nuggets points so after one.
4th time in his career he’s had 20+ in a quarter. First time since 2021. – 4:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nice tribute video by the Nets between quarters today for Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, who is back for the first time since leaving as a free agent last summer. – 4:09 PM
Nice tribute video by the Nets between quarters today for Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, who is back for the first time since leaving as a free agent last summer. – 4:09 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets get off to a strong start and lead the Nets 33-21 after one. Jamal Murray is 4-4 from 3 and leads Denver with 20 points. Zeke Nnaji returned to the rotation with the bench. – 4:08 PM
Nuggets get off to a strong start and lead the Nets 33-21 after one. Jamal Murray is 4-4 from 3 and leads Denver with 20 points. Zeke Nnaji returned to the rotation with the bench. – 4:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray with the casual 20-point quarter, making all 4 threes, AND netted himself 3 assists. Not baaaad – 4:07 PM
Jamal Murray with the casual 20-point quarter, making all 4 threes, AND netted himself 3 assists. Not baaaad – 4:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jamal Murray dropped 20 points on 7/10 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Going to be extremely difficult to slow down this offense if he has it going. Nets trail 33-21. – 4:07 PM
Jamal Murray dropped 20 points on 7/10 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Going to be extremely difficult to slow down this offense if he has it going. Nets trail 33-21. – 4:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nuggets lead the Nets 33-21. Jamal Murray has one less point than the Nets. Mikal Bridges has missed his first four shots from the field. – 4:07 PM
End of the first quarter: Nuggets lead the Nets 33-21. Jamal Murray has one less point than the Nets. Mikal Bridges has missed his first four shots from the field. – 4:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray with 20 (of Denver’s 33 points) in the first quarter. BKN with 21 total. By the end of it, he had Nets fans crowing at some of his baskets. – 4:07 PM
Jamal Murray with 20 (of Denver’s 33 points) in the first quarter. BKN with 21 total. By the end of it, he had Nets fans crowing at some of his baskets. – 4:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Credit to Jamal Murray for ruining a perfect outing behind the arc with a heave at the buzzer. He had 20 in the first quarter, Nuggets lead the Nets 33-21. – 4:07 PM
Credit to Jamal Murray for ruining a perfect outing behind the arc with a heave at the buzzer. He had 20 in the first quarter, Nuggets lead the Nets 33-21. – 4:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jamal Murray has 20 on the Nets in the first quarter. Literally getting anywhere he wants. Nuggets lead, 33-21, after one. Denver winning rebound margin by only one. – 4:07 PM
Jamal Murray has 20 on the Nets in the first quarter. Literally getting anywhere he wants. Nuggets lead, 33-21, after one. Denver winning rebound margin by only one. – 4:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray with 20 first-quarter points, 7-10 shooting, 4-4 from 3, 3 assists. Absolutely dialed. Played the entire quarter. – 4:07 PM
Jamal Murray with 20 first-quarter points, 7-10 shooting, 4-4 from 3, 3 assists. Absolutely dialed. Played the entire quarter. – 4:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jamal Murray has 18 points on 6/9 shooting already.
Taking advantage of Nets attention to Jokic. Going to be tough for Brooklyn to pull this out if he keeps it going. – 4:04 PM
Jamal Murray has 18 points on 6/9 shooting already.
Taking advantage of Nets attention to Jokic. Going to be tough for Brooklyn to pull this out if he keeps it going. – 4:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Y’all were wondering if Jamal Murray was deceased last week lol – 4:04 PM
Y’all were wondering if Jamal Murray was deceased last week lol – 4:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Interesting wrinkle to the bench mob: Zeke Nnaji has returned alongside Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, CB and Jamal.
Malone tinkering. – 4:01 PM
Interesting wrinkle to the bench mob: Zeke Nnaji has returned alongside Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, CB and Jamal.
Malone tinkering. – 4:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me watching Nuggets basketball briefly reappear as a glorious thing: pic.twitter.com/HvCyuZHGMp – 4:01 PM
Me watching Nuggets basketball briefly reappear as a glorious thing: pic.twitter.com/HvCyuZHGMp – 4:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jamal Murray quickly 4 for 4 beyond the arc. Nuggets up 13 in Brooklyn. – 4:01 PM
Jamal Murray quickly 4 for 4 beyond the arc. Nuggets up 13 in Brooklyn. – 4:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
And Murray hits a 3 there, for what could’ve been a four or five point swing. #Nets down 25-12. – 4:01 PM
And Murray hits a 3 there, for what could’ve been a four or five point swing. #Nets down 25-12. – 4:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges getting a rest to end the 1st quarter.
He’s 0/4 with 2 turnovers. Nets down 13. – 4:00 PM
Mikal Bridges getting a rest to end the 1st quarter.
He’s 0/4 with 2 turnovers. Nets down 13. – 4:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets down 22-12 with 3:06 in the first. Aaron Gordon called for a foul on Dorian Finney-Smith that sends DFS to the ground hard. Malone calls for a first-quarter challenge that is successful. The #Nuggets get the ball back. – 4:00 PM
#Nets down 22-12 with 3:06 in the first. Aaron Gordon called for a foul on Dorian Finney-Smith that sends DFS to the ground hard. Malone calls for a first-quarter challenge that is successful. The #Nuggets get the ball back. – 4:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is forcing double-teams and they are reposting to him when it’s not there originally. Team is playing hard – AG just got a block on a dunk attempt that was called a foul because of the way the Nets player fell but he went UP for it. Challenge goin now. – 4:00 PM
Jokic is forcing double-teams and they are reposting to him when it’s not there originally. Team is playing hard – AG just got a block on a dunk attempt that was called a foul because of the way the Nets player fell but he went UP for it. Challenge goin now. – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray: 10 of his last 15 from 3-point range. Locked in early in Brooklyn. – 3:59 PM
Jamal Murray: 10 of his last 15 from 3-point range. Locked in early in Brooklyn. – 3:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, pretty solid defense from the Nuggets starters to open the game, and both Murray and MPJ are shooting like they’ve got something to prove (they do).
Malone challenging that AG block. – 3:58 PM
Alright, pretty solid defense from the Nuggets starters to open the game, and both Murray and MPJ are shooting like they’ve got something to prove (they do).
Malone challenging that AG block. – 3:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Michael Malone is challenging a shooting foul on Aaron Gordon in the first quarter with Denver up 10.
I’m very surprised by that decision. – 3:58 PM
Michael Malone is challenging a shooting foul on Aaron Gordon in the first quarter with Denver up 10.
I’m very surprised by that decision. – 3:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith just took a shot and hard fall from Aaron Gordon on an unsuccessful dunk. Nuggets challenging the foul call on AG while up 22-12 with 3:06 left in the first quarter. – 3:58 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith just took a shot and hard fall from Aaron Gordon on an unsuccessful dunk. Nuggets challenging the foul call on AG while up 22-12 with 3:06 left in the first quarter. – 3:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray + MPJ with 18 of Denver’s 22 first-quarter points.
AG stuffs DFS, gets whistled. Malone calls for the rare first-quarter challenge. – 3:58 PM
Jamal Murray + MPJ with 18 of Denver’s 22 first-quarter points.
AG stuffs DFS, gets whistled. Malone calls for the rare first-quarter challenge. – 3:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is struggling to start this one. Nets down 7 early. – 3:55 PM
Mikal Bridges is struggling to start this one. Nets down 7 early. – 3:55 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I like the games where MPJ crashes the defensive glass and attacks the paint on offense. Him and Jamal dishing to each other is also a welcome sight. Nuggets 3-man scoring machine with AG as the cutter who will destroy teams that fully defend to the 3 is a whirlwind. – 3:53 PM
I like the games where MPJ crashes the defensive glass and attacks the paint on offense. Him and Jamal dishing to each other is also a welcome sight. Nuggets 3-man scoring machine with AG as the cutter who will destroy teams that fully defend to the 3 is a whirlwind. – 3:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Our TV truck completely lost power at Barclays Center. Same with the Nets broadcast. That’s why you aren’t seeing the game. – 3:48 PM
Our TV truck completely lost power at Barclays Center. Same with the Nets broadcast. That’s why you aren’t seeing the game. – 3:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Announcer audio just cut out on my Nuggets stream and they’re just playing the arena music and prompts instead of the national blather. Leave it like this please. Would pay for this as an option. – 3:48 PM
Announcer audio just cut out on my Nuggets stream and they’re just playing the arena music and prompts instead of the national blather. Leave it like this please. Would pay for this as an option. – 3:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Uh, Altitude just started broadcasting Nuggets 360 for me? Anybody else having that issue? – 3:47 PM
Uh, Altitude just started broadcasting Nuggets 360 for me? Anybody else having that issue? – 3:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope just got clipped on a screen and is holding what appears to be his hip/rib/lower back area. Timeout, Nuggets, to check on KCP. – 3:44 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope just got clipped on a screen and is holding what appears to be his hip/rib/lower back area. Timeout, Nuggets, to check on KCP. – 3:44 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: Nuggets should rest some starters on this trip, especially Murray. I mean at least have a plan for the back-to-back.
Malone: You know which starters I think I should play, every game? pic.twitter.com/gobIF7OnuR – 3:42 PM
Me: Nuggets should rest some starters on this trip, especially Murray. I mean at least have a plan for the back-to-back.
Malone: You know which starters I think I should play, every game? pic.twitter.com/gobIF7OnuR – 3:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good afternoon Nuggets fans.
Let’s basketball, but maybe do it better this time. – 3:40 PM
Good afternoon Nuggets fans.
Let’s basketball, but maybe do it better this time. – 3:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
In Brooklyn today for the Nuggets’ second straight afternoon start in New York. Or, as New York native Michael Malone calls it, “cruel and unusual punishment by the league.” – 3:33 PM
In Brooklyn today for the Nuggets’ second straight afternoon start in New York. Or, as New York native Michael Malone calls it, “cruel and unusual punishment by the league.” – 3:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. Same matchup as a week ago. Can Nets get the same result? Big week is here with two against the Cavs on deck followed by Miami. Updates to come. – 3:26 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. Same matchup as a week ago. Can Nets get the same result? Big week is here with two against the Cavs on deck followed by Miami. Updates to come. – 3:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are 17th in 3P% as a team since the All-Star break (35.9%).
Since ASB:
Braun – 60%
Bryant – 50%
MPJ – 43.2%
Joker – 40.7%
Jeff – 38.9%
Jamal – 36.5%
KCP – 34.0%
Reggie – 29.7%
Vlatko – 26.7%
Bruce – 22.6%
AG – 17.4% – 3:25 PM
The Nuggets are 17th in 3P% as a team since the All-Star break (35.9%).
Since ASB:
Braun – 60%
Bryant – 50%
MPJ – 43.2%
Joker – 40.7%
Jeff – 38.9%
Jamal – 36.5%
KCP – 34.0%
Reggie – 29.7%
Vlatko – 26.7%
Bruce – 22.6%
AG – 17.4% – 3:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray taking his corner pregame shot in front of former Nuggets physical therapist & sport scientist Matt Tuttle.
Tuttle lead Murray through a ton of his ACL rehab. Probably spent the most time with Murray during his comeback.
Tuttle is now with the New York Redbulls. pic.twitter.com/4dl56ymTWT – 3:01 PM
Jamal Murray taking his corner pregame shot in front of former Nuggets physical therapist & sport scientist Matt Tuttle.
Tuttle lead Murray through a ton of his ACL rehab. Probably spent the most time with Murray during his comeback.
Tuttle is now with the New York Redbulls. pic.twitter.com/4dl56ymTWT – 3:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Nets Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– Wish List for today
– Around the Association
– Best @DKSportsbook
Going live!
youtube.com/watch?v=frLP-0… – 2:57 PM
Nuggets-Nets Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– Wish List for today
– Around the Association
– Best @DKSportsbook
Going live!
youtube.com/watch?v=frLP-0… – 2:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on today’s game against the Nets 🎙 pic.twitter.com/PwLbJn2LeP – 2:37 PM
Coach on today’s game against the Nets 🎙 pic.twitter.com/PwLbJn2LeP – 2:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is it championship or bust for the #Nuggets this year?
🔊 @RealJayWilliams weighs in #MileHighBasketball
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/VOq5kP3wD5 – 2:37 PM
Is it championship or bust for the #Nuggets this year?
🔊 @RealJayWilliams weighs in #MileHighBasketball
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/VOq5kP3wD5 – 2:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what Moses Brown brings:
“Just sheer size really. I talked a little about just how big he is. His ability to be at the rim for us but he also is a big that is big enough to run the floor and is agile enough to catch the basketball and finish. Just some… pic.twitter.com/w15xqFfqoQ – 2:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn on what Moses Brown brings:
“Just sheer size really. I talked a little about just how big he is. His ability to be at the rim for us but he also is a big that is big enough to run the floor and is agile enough to catch the basketball and finish. Just some… pic.twitter.com/w15xqFfqoQ – 2:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Brooklyn basement – how opposing NBA teams get into the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/Yq6AEUHy2L – 2:26 PM
The Brooklyn basement – how opposing NBA teams get into the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/Yq6AEUHy2L – 2:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Second straight matinee game for Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets #NBASundays
pic.twitter.com/dGtWR2gX6G – 2:16 PM
Second straight matinee game for Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets #NBASundays
pic.twitter.com/dGtWR2gX6G – 2:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Greetings from Barclays Center where the Nets will take on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets shortly.
Brooklyn has lost two straight. Denver on a back to back after a loss to Knicks yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2SjPFk04oe – 2:16 PM
Greetings from Barclays Center where the Nets will take on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets shortly.
Brooklyn has lost two straight. Denver on a back to back after a loss to Knicks yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2SjPFk04oe – 2:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Hello to Nuggets fans strapping in for what could be a very bumpy ride – again. Keep your hands inside the vehicle and prepare accordingly. pic.twitter.com/lAnierrXvF – 2:05 PM
Hello to Nuggets fans strapping in for what could be a very bumpy ride – again. Keep your hands inside the vehicle and prepare accordingly. pic.twitter.com/lAnierrXvF – 2:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nuggets HC Michael Malone:
“We’ve been in New York for four days. Talk about a death trap. Real easy to have fun here.” – 2:04 PM
Nuggets HC Michael Malone:
“We’ve been in New York for four days. Talk about a death trap. Real easy to have fun here.” – 2:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nuggets coach Michael Malone points to rebounding as arguably Denver’s biggest issue at the moment. Says Denver has been dead last in second chance points since the All-Star break, which has played a big part in their defensive issues since then. – 2:04 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone points to rebounding as arguably Denver’s biggest issue at the moment. Says Denver has been dead last in second chance points since the All-Star break, which has played a big part in their defensive issues since then. – 2:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Moses Brown:
“At some point you will see Moses for an extended stretch during these 10 days.” – 1:58 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Moses Brown:
“At some point you will see Moses for an extended stretch during these 10 days.” – 1:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I will say, if there’s a team to bring back Zeke Nnaji against, it’s probably the Brooklyn Nets. – 1:57 PM
I will say, if there’s a team to bring back Zeke Nnaji against, it’s probably the Brooklyn Nets. – 1:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn adds that Ben Simmons has suffered no setbacks, which is s positive in and of itself. #Nets – 1:57 PM
Jacque Vaughn adds that Ben Simmons has suffered no setbacks, which is s positive in and of itself. #Nets – 1:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons – who was at practice yesterday – is continuing to progress on the court, but offered no timetable or update beyond that. #Nets #NBA – 1:56 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons – who was at practice yesterday – is continuing to progress on the court, but offered no timetable or update beyond that. #Nets #NBA – 1:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is continuing to progress with no setbacks.
Still no update on timetable. – 1:56 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is continuing to progress with no setbacks.
Still no update on timetable. – 1:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons continues to progress on the court. Not much of an update beyond that. – 1:55 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons continues to progress on the court. Not much of an update beyond that. – 1:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jokić or Embiid for MVP?
It’s a tough call for George Karl but here’s why he’s taking Jokic ⬇️
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/gpvIQmXewK – 1:43 PM
Jokić or Embiid for MVP?
It’s a tough call for George Karl but here’s why he’s taking Jokic ⬇️
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/gpvIQmXewK – 1:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
None of the Nuggets regulars are on today’s injury report. Everyone should be good to go today in Brooklyn. Second night of a back-to-back and Denver needs a win. – 1:32 PM
None of the Nuggets regulars are on today’s injury report. Everyone should be good to go today in Brooklyn. Second night of a back-to-back and Denver needs a win. – 1:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It is a requirement that the Nuggets exit New York with at least a split on this back-to-back, and they already lost yesterday. – 1:16 PM
It is a requirement that the Nuggets exit New York with at least a split on this back-to-back, and they already lost yesterday. – 1:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets looking for another big effort vs. West-leading #Nuggets nypost.com/2023/03/18/net… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 12:54 PM
ICYMI: #Nets looking for another big effort vs. West-leading #Nuggets nypost.com/2023/03/18/net… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 12:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Moses Brown on being a Net: ‘Just cool to be home’ #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2023/03/19/mos… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 12:53 PM
ICYMI: Moses Brown on being a Net: ‘Just cool to be home’ #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2023/03/19/mos… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 12:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Ahead of Denver’s game in Brooklyn today, and after losing for a fifth time in six games Saturday at MSG, Nikola Jokic says about his team, “We need to be concerned.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 PM
New ESPN story: Ahead of Denver’s game in Brooklyn today, and after losing for a fifth time in six games Saturday at MSG, Nikola Jokic says about his team, “We need to be concerned.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Today conjures up memories of the infamous 2006 Sunday second round game between Bradley and Pittsburgh, when CBS had “BRAD PITT” on the scorebug all game. Aaron Gray vs. Patty O’Bryant! – 12:28 PM
Today conjures up memories of the infamous 2006 Sunday second round game between Bradley and Pittsburgh, when CBS had “BRAD PITT” on the scorebug all game. Aaron Gray vs. Patty O’Bryant! – 12:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “His teammates, they respect him and they appreciate him. We know all the dirty work that he does for the team.”
Mitchell Robinson’s importance to NYK was on full display late in win vs DEN; Hart, Hartenstein continue to thrive: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:31 AM
From earlier: “His teammates, they respect him and they appreciate him. We know all the dirty work that he does for the team.”
Mitchell Robinson’s importance to NYK was on full display late in win vs DEN; Hart, Hartenstein continue to thrive: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:31 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Last chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!
No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for Official Rules. – 11:21 AM
Last chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!
No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for Official Rules. – 11:21 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone’s constant challenge to Jamal Murray? Bring it defensively.
But within that, there are layers to the Murray conversation. Does he need to rest prior to the postseason? How are his knees holding up? And what about his use with the 2nd unit?
denverpost.com/2023/03/19/nug… – 10:00 AM
Michael Malone’s constant challenge to Jamal Murray? Bring it defensively.
But within that, there are layers to the Murray conversation. Does he need to rest prior to the postseason? How are his knees holding up? And what about his use with the 2nd unit?
denverpost.com/2023/03/19/nug… – 10:00 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Same city, new team
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kov7iKX7ug – 10:00 AM
Same city, new team
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kov7iKX7ug – 10:00 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The 76ers when playing at the Pacers this season:
Saturday: 141 points
March 6: 147 points
They are the 1st team since 1990-91 to score 140+ points in multiple road games vs a single opponent in a season.
In 1990-91, both the Suns and Warriors did this against the Nuggets. – 9:34 AM
The 76ers when playing at the Pacers this season:
Saturday: 141 points
March 6: 147 points
They are the 1st team since 1990-91 to score 140+ points in multiple road games vs a single opponent in a season.
In 1990-91, both the Suns and Warriors did this against the Nuggets. – 9:34 AM