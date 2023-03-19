Nuggets vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nuggets vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nuggets vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 19, 2023- by

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,432,737 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,066,132 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill
@MFollowill
After Saturday’s games, West standings update. Denver lost to NY, Clippers fall at home to Orlando, Grizzlies beat Golden State, Minnesota drops a game at Toronto, Jazz beat Boston, Kings win in Washington. Everyone has 10 to 12 games left. pic.twitter.com/XT9jxxaLtX2:45 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home