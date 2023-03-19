Patrick Beverley: 'I think it's the look of me, that people want to leave me open'

Julia Poe: Patrick Beverley on being left wide open behind the 3-point arc so often tonight: “I’m 38% career from the three over a decade. So no matter how well I shoot it — I think it’s the look of me, that people want to leave me open.”
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
‘The man does everything’: Patrick Beverley continues lifting the Bulls to victories
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4324167/2023/0… – 12:37 AM
‘The man does everything’: Patrick Beverley continues lifting the Bulls to victories
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4324167/2023/0… – 12:37 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Bulls is undeniable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:57 PM
Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Bulls is undeniable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Bulls is undeniable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:54 PM
Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Bulls is undeniable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Beverley on his 5-for-10 night from 3-point range:
“You’ve got to take away something, and I guess it’s Pat Bev. And I like it that way.” pic.twitter.com/NhqMsiT9vL – 11:19 PM
Beverley on his 5-for-10 night from 3-point range:
“You’ve got to take away something, and I guess it’s Pat Bev. And I like it that way.” pic.twitter.com/NhqMsiT9vL – 11:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pat Bev wanted a “professional win” for his teammates, and helped deliver one in the type of game the Bulls have blown far too often this season. Not on Saturday, however, and not against the Heat.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 11:10 PM
Pat Bev wanted a “professional win” for his teammates, and helped deliver one in the type of game the Bulls have blown far too often this season. Not on Saturday, however, and not against the Heat.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 11:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on the Bulls’ win over the Heat:
“This was a professional win. We came in understanding that this was a must-need win.” pic.twitter.com/lbQ16PeE4d – 11:00 PM
Patrick Beverley on the Bulls’ win over the Heat:
“This was a professional win. We came in understanding that this was a must-need win.” pic.twitter.com/lbQ16PeE4d – 11:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley on being left wide open behind the 3-point arc so often tonight: “I’m 38% career from the three over a decade. So no matter how well I shoot it — I think it’s the look of me, that people want to leave me open.” – 10:58 PM
Patrick Beverley on being left wide open behind the 3-point arc so often tonight: “I’m 38% career from the three over a decade. So no matter how well I shoot it — I think it’s the look of me, that people want to leave me open.” – 10:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley, on the blow that Billy Donovan said he took to his eye, joked that Nikola Vucevic paid him back for Detroit. – 10:43 PM
Patrick Beverley, on the blow that Billy Donovan said he took to his eye, joked that Nikola Vucevic paid him back for Detroit. – 10:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says that Patrick Beverley couldn’t finish the game because he got poked in the eye and couldn’t see. – 10:28 PM
Billy Donovan says that Patrick Beverley couldn’t finish the game because he got poked in the eye and couldn’t see. – 10:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls win 113-99, complete three-game sweep of Miami in the season series. DeRozan 24 pts, 10 asts, 3 steals, 10-15 FG. LaVine & White 18 each, Pat Bev 5 3-ptrs – 10:17 PM
#Bulls win 113-99, complete three-game sweep of Miami in the season series. DeRozan 24 pts, 10 asts, 3 steals, 10-15 FG. LaVine & White 18 each, Pat Bev 5 3-ptrs – 10:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls avoid squandering another big lead, holding off the Heat for a 113-99 win.
DeRozan: 24 points
Beverley: 17 points, five 3-pointers
LaVine: 18 points, seven assists – 10:17 PM
Bulls avoid squandering another big lead, holding off the Heat for a 113-99 win.
DeRozan: 24 points
Beverley: 17 points, five 3-pointers
LaVine: 18 points, seven assists – 10:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls led by 22 when Beverley went to the bench with his 5th foul. The lead was down to 6 when he returned, now Bulls back up 107-96 over Miami with 3:26 left. – 10:07 PM
#Bulls led by 22 when Beverley went to the bench with his 5th foul. The lead was down to 6 when he returned, now Bulls back up 107-96 over Miami with 3:26 left. – 10:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It’s been a rough month for Ayo Dosunmu, losing his starting job to Patrick Beverley. Now it’s important that he doesn’t lose his way on the offensive end.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 9:27 PM
It’s been a rough month for Ayo Dosunmu, losing his starting job to Patrick Beverley. Now it’s important that he doesn’t lose his way on the offensive end.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 9:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Patrick Beverley’s career-high in 3-pointers made is 6, which he’s done a couple times. He’s 5-for-9 tonight, less than 2 minutes into second half. #Bulls lead Heat 73-49 – 9:21 PM
Patrick Beverley’s career-high in 3-pointers made is 6, which he’s done a couple times. He’s 5-for-9 tonight, less than 2 minutes into second half. #Bulls lead Heat 73-49 – 9:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls coming off a double OT game are taking it to Miami with tons of energy and efficiency . Beverley: 14 -2-3. DeRozan: 13-3-6.LaVine: 12pts. Miami 5-20-3s.
Bulls 70 Miami 45. – 9:12 PM
The Bulls coming off a double OT game are taking it to Miami with tons of energy and efficiency . Beverley: 14 -2-3. DeRozan: 13-3-6.LaVine: 12pts. Miami 5-20-3s.
Bulls 70 Miami 45. – 9:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Felt like this game had blowout potential, but in the other direction. #Bulls lead Heat 70-45 at halftime, shooting 61.7% overall and 9-17 from 3. Pat Bev 14 pts, DeRozan 13, LaVine 12 – 9:04 PM
Felt like this game had blowout potential, but in the other direction. #Bulls lead Heat 70-45 at halftime, shooting 61.7% overall and 9-17 from 3. Pat Bev 14 pts, DeRozan 13, LaVine 12 – 9:04 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 70, Heat 45.
Quality half of ball by the Bulls, who held the Heat to 40 percent shooting.
Patrick Beverley leads all scorers with 14 points. – 9:03 PM
Halftime: Bulls 70, Heat 45.
Quality half of ball by the Bulls, who held the Heat to 40 percent shooting.
Patrick Beverley leads all scorers with 14 points. – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a 70-45 lead into the locker room.
Patrick Beverley leads scoring with 14 points off 4-for-7 shooting from behind the arc.
Bulls are shooting 61.7% from the floor and 9-for-17 from 3-point range. – 9:03 PM
The Bulls take a 70-45 lead into the locker room.
Patrick Beverley leads scoring with 14 points off 4-for-7 shooting from behind the arc.
Bulls are shooting 61.7% from the floor and 9-for-17 from 3-point range. – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 70, Heat 45 at half
Beverley 14 pts, 4-7 from 3
DeRozan 13 pts, 6 assists
LaVine 12 pts
Bulls 61.7%FG with 21 assists – 9:03 PM
Bulls 70, Heat 45 at half
Beverley 14 pts, 4-7 from 3
DeRozan 13 pts, 6 assists
LaVine 12 pts
Bulls 61.7%FG with 21 assists – 9:03 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley is on a quick, 11-point heater. He has the Bulls leading the Heat by 21 and Bulls fans out of their seats late in the first half. He made three 3s and a strong driving layup during his second-quarter spurt. pic.twitter.com/XdyD9W5lOa – 8:59 PM
Patrick Beverley is on a quick, 11-point heater. He has the Bulls leading the Heat by 21 and Bulls fans out of their seats late in the first half. He made three 3s and a strong driving layup during his second-quarter spurt. pic.twitter.com/XdyD9W5lOa – 8:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Patrick Beverley with 14-second quarter points—Bulls lead Miami by 21 points in the 2nd quarter with 2:34 left. – 8:58 PM
Patrick Beverley with 14-second quarter points—Bulls lead Miami by 21 points in the 2nd quarter with 2:34 left. – 8:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just watched Patrick Beverley score 14 points in 2 minutes and 45 seconds ask me anything – 8:57 PM
just watched Patrick Beverley score 14 points in 2 minutes and 45 seconds ask me anything – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Patrick Beverley up to 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting on threes. – 8:57 PM
Patrick Beverley up to 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting on threes. – 8:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley sinks four 3-pointers to get the Bulls up 60-39. The Heat just let him shoot at will on the first three of those attempts. – 8:56 PM
Patrick Beverley sinks four 3-pointers to get the Bulls up 60-39. The Heat just let him shoot at will on the first three of those attempts. – 8:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Starting to look like #Bulls‘ double-overtime Friday was less exhausting than Miami’s night on the town in Chicago. #Bulls lead Heat 60-39 late 2ndQ. Patrick Beverley has drained 4 straight 3-pointers, has 14 pts – 8:56 PM
Starting to look like #Bulls‘ double-overtime Friday was less exhausting than Miami’s night on the town in Chicago. #Bulls lead Heat 60-39 late 2ndQ. Patrick Beverley has drained 4 straight 3-pointers, has 14 pts – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley heat check is a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing this season – 8:55 PM
Patrick Beverley heat check is a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing this season – 8:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley just gave the Heat the “too small” gesture after he scored on a drive – 8:55 PM
Patrick Beverley just gave the Heat the “too small” gesture after he scored on a drive – 8:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have been letting Patrick Beverley have open threes. He’s made three. Bulls up 20. – 8:55 PM
Heat have been letting Patrick Beverley have open threes. He’s made three. Bulls up 20. – 8:55 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Eric Musselman channeling Arkansas legend Patrick Beverley with the exact same shirt into the crowd energy is everything. – 8:27 PM
Eric Musselman channeling Arkansas legend Patrick Beverley with the exact same shirt into the crowd energy is everything. – 8:27 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Watching Patrick Beverley live is always a fun experience. All hustle. – 8:22 PM
Watching Patrick Beverley live is always a fun experience. All hustle. – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Told by @DarnellMayberry the Bulls are 7-4 since he arrived, Patrick Beverley said, “Sh*t should be 9-2. We got to be better.” Earlier in his media session, Beverley said about Heat’s run: “Any adversity is good. It will help us throughout the playoffs.” Notice his tense choice -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 19, 2023
“I think music has a lot to do with this now. You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf*cker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same. “It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is.” -via TalkBasket / March 14, 2023