Live stream: Pelicans 18, Rockets 14

The New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) play against the Houston Rockets (18-52) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 18, Houston Rockets 14 (Q1 06:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No surprise department: Pels open posting up Valanciunas, with Rockets sending double team help. They tried five different strategies on him on Friday, settled on that one. He misses inside, then hits a 3. – 7:12 PM
No surprise department: Pels open posting up Valanciunas, with Rockets sending double team help. They tried five different strategies on him on Friday, settled on that one. He misses inside, then hits a 3. – 7:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
MSU’s mimicking the 2018 Rockets in the worst way possible. 1-15 from 3 is crazy – 7:00 PM
MSU’s mimicking the 2018 Rockets in the worst way possible. 1-15 from 3 is crazy – 7:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers updates:
Norman Powell is out tonight and out at least for OKC miniseries and Pelicans visit. Next timeline update will be before Bulls visit.
Defensive coordinator Dan Craig will be Clippers head coach tonight in place of Tyronn Lue (non-COVID illness). – 7:00 PM
Clippers updates:
Norman Powell is out tonight and out at least for OKC miniseries and Pelicans visit. Next timeline update will be before Bulls visit.
Defensive coordinator Dan Craig will be Clippers head coach tonight in place of Tyronn Lue (non-COVID illness). – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Game time 🏀
Tune in: Bally Sports NO 📺 pic.twitter.com/jc6Ga6Smo1 – 7:00 PM
Game time 🏀
Tune in: Bally Sports NO 📺 pic.twitter.com/jc6Ga6Smo1 – 7:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi showing off in warmups today 😏
@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/d1G4BShXoT – 6:51 PM
Alpi showing off in warmups today 😏
@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/d1G4BShXoT – 6:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:35 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Jabari Smith Jr., K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr.
Pelicans starters: Trey Murphy III, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones, C.J. McCollum. – 6:35 PM
Rockets starters: Jabari Smith Jr., K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr.
Pelicans starters: Trey Murphy III, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones, C.J. McCollum. – 6:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
let’s get it.
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/wyK7AwgTDx – 6:33 PM
let’s get it.
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/wyK7AwgTDx – 6:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs make a 24-point deficit comeback and defeat the Hawks by 8.
The Spurs are now…
…19-52 overall (better record than Houston for 3rd worst record in NBA)
…13-25 at home
…12-15 vs the East pic.twitter.com/c6Ale10aCU – 6:21 PM
The Spurs make a 24-point deficit comeback and defeat the Hawks by 8.
The Spurs are now…
…19-52 overall (better record than Houston for 3rd worst record in NBA)
…13-25 at home
…12-15 vs the East pic.twitter.com/c6Ale10aCU – 6:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
I’ll see you on @ATTSportsNetSW at 5:30p w/ @CalvinMurphyHOF & @ca_rockets @TheRyanHollins @SportsVanessa for #Rockets – #Pelicans from Toyota Center with Houston looking for their 4th win in a row. pic.twitter.com/OBbE9upVbM – 6:17 PM
I’ll see you on @ATTSportsNetSW at 5:30p w/ @CalvinMurphyHOF & @ca_rockets @TheRyanHollins @SportsVanessa for #Rockets – #Pelicans from Toyota Center with Houston looking for their 4th win in a row. pic.twitter.com/OBbE9upVbM – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Less than an hour til tip off ⌚️
📺: Bally Sports NO pic.twitter.com/WeojgJWFui – 6:10 PM
Less than an hour til tip off ⌚️
📺: Bally Sports NO pic.twitter.com/WeojgJWFui – 6:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington Jr. back with the Rockets but not recalled as he deals with migraines again. He sat out the Vipers’ back-to-back. – 5:56 PM
TyTy Washington Jr. back with the Rockets but not recalled as he deals with migraines again. He sat out the Vipers’ back-to-back. – 5:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jalen and Josh showing love to some fans pregame 🫶
Who we do it for! pic.twitter.com/BpomqoismG – 5:55 PM
Jalen and Josh showing love to some fans pregame 🫶
Who we do it for! pic.twitter.com/BpomqoismG – 5:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“As I’ve continued to say, he’s probably our most improved player. When he’s on the court, things just makes sense. His basketball IQ is what’s really improved from year 2 to year 3…his cutting is a real bonus,” #Rockets HC Silas on the continued growth of @KJ Martin . – 5:23 PM
“As I’ve continued to say, he’s probably our most improved player. When he’s on the court, things just makes sense. His basketball IQ is what’s really improved from year 2 to year 3…his cutting is a real bonus,” #Rockets HC Silas on the continued growth of @KJ Martin . – 5:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has tallied a career-best two blocks so far in tonight’s first half, becoming the first Hawks rookie since Onyeka Okongwu to record at least two blocks in an opening half (5/16/21 vs. Houston). – 4:55 PM
AJ Griffin has tallied a career-best two blocks so far in tonight’s first half, becoming the first Hawks rookie since Onyeka Okongwu to record at least two blocks in an opening half (5/16/21 vs. Houston). – 4:55 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas’ current preferred starting lineup of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, K.J. Martin, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun has a 4-4 W/L record. #Rockets – 4:10 PM
Stephen Silas’ current preferred starting lineup of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, K.J. Martin, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun has a 4-4 W/L record. #Rockets – 4:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the first dunk of the 4th quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:49 PM
Which team will have the first dunk of the 4th quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Help us wish a Happy Birthday to our good friend, @adaniels33! pic.twitter.com/O8JdXfWWo5 – 3:38 PM
Help us wish a Happy Birthday to our good friend, @adaniels33! pic.twitter.com/O8JdXfWWo5 – 3:38 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
New Mexico State names, source told @stadium.
Danny Sprinkle (Montana State)
Preston Spradlin (Morehead State)
Jason Hooten (Sam Houston State)
Austin Claunch (Nicholls State)
Josh Pastner (formerly at Georgia Tech)
Still unclear level of interest of some of those guys. – 3:36 PM
New Mexico State names, source told @stadium.
Danny Sprinkle (Montana State)
Preston Spradlin (Morehead State)
Jason Hooten (Sam Houston State)
Austin Claunch (Nicholls State)
Josh Pastner (formerly at Georgia Tech)
Still unclear level of interest of some of those guys. – 3:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back at it again! Answer 5 questions with your predictions on the #Pelicans app now before you miss your chance!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tOZyvx3wwL – 3:19 PM
Back at it again! Answer 5 questions with your predictions on the #Pelicans app now before you miss your chance!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/tOZyvx3wwL – 3:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Let’s run it back!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @creditkarma pic.twitter.com/3BKKww9mTb – 3:00 PM
Let’s run it back!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @creditkarma pic.twitter.com/3BKKww9mTb – 3:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
We have seen Dillon Brooks hold players like Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson to some of their worst performances this season. He’s making a case for his first All-Defensive team.
“This guy absolutely cares about defense.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
We have seen Dillon Brooks hold players like Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson to some of their worst performances this season. He’s making a case for his first All-Defensive team.
“This guy absolutely cares about defense.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re live talking #Rockets on @RocketsWatch — can Stephen Silas keep the job? playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:01 PM
We’re live talking #Rockets on @RocketsWatch — can Stephen Silas keep the job? playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:01 PM