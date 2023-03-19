Pelicans vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,495,696 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $7,625,835 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!