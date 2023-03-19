Pelicans vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,495,696 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $7,625,835 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

