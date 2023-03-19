Live stream: Raptors 66, Bucks 65

The Toronto Raptors (35-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Toronto Raptors 66, Milwaukee Bucks 65 (Q3 08:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Trent starting the second half
Trent starting the second half
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Scottie Barnes (5 first half points) is questionable to return for the #Raptors with a wrist injury. – 9:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is questionable to return with a left wrist injury. Gary Trent Jr. starts the 2nd half in his place. – 9:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Scorebook adjusted – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points at the break.
He opens the scoring in the second half for the #Bucks – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors gotta lose tonight to increase the chances Bucks have nothing to play for on April 9. pic.twitter.com/ORkReJKPGp – 9:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tim Thomas in the house for tonight’s game. 💚 pic.twitter.com/BIt5faRX8D – 9:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Rare inefficient night for Poeltl so far. Lopez will do that to you. Those mid-rangers will always be there vs the drop coverage (Ibaka used to feast on them) but they’re a bit out of Jak’s range. He’s tried a few push shots, but Bucks are so good at taking away what he does best – 9:08 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors had 32 buckets in the paint on 60% shooting against Rudy Gobert’s Wolves last night. Just 11 on 46% shooting against Bucks in paint at half tonight. – 9:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal has to take the 3pt looks the Bucks are giving, you have to take and make a healthy amount of threes against the Bucks. He’s been shot ready on most of the attempts, gotta stay confident in taking them. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks by 2 at the half, ugly finish to the half by both teams but a close game nonetheless
Barnes leaving a few seconds early to go to the locker room might not be good news – 9:01 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Poeltl’s usual touch has been missing tonight. Seems to be shooting a few shots a bit further out than usual.
Milwaukee being ultra elite guarding the rim likely a factor too. – 9:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Joe right on target to Bobby at the baseline. pic.twitter.com/c0UR5idlEc – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
58-56 Bucks at the half. Pretty well-played half. Scottie to locker room with taped hand, but it might mean nothing since it happened just before break. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
One half down in Milwaukee and the #Bucks lead the #Raptors 58-56. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bobby Portis have 10 points each, Gary Trent Jr. has 12.
Bucks shot 50% from the floor, Raptors 49% – 9:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
This would be a pretty fun 1 vs. 8 series. Bucks would likely prefer some of the other potential opponents though. Raptors would be a really good 8 seed. – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tied with 3 minutes to halftime, Raptors will certainly take that
Trent’s got 12, bunch of guys with 9 – 8:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton have developed a nice pick-and-roll chemistry this year.
Connaughton is a good screen setter and cutter and the Bucks have weaponized Giannis Antetokounmpo off the ball as a cutter on those plays as well.
Could be an interesting playoff wrinkle. – 8:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Swat Team Giannis back to block Siakam!! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/e1UrKRVas1 – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the #Bucks first free throws with 5:41 to go in the first half.
They are 10 for 20 from behind the three-point line and lead the #Raptors 50-49. – 8:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the #Bucks first free throws with 5:41 to go in the first half.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Looks like Nurse wanted this hop from Giannis mid dribble before the pass to Carter to be called a travel pic.twitter.com/iIvFkcyHBo – 8:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At this point, Will Barton is a (potential) floor spacer. Giving him much else to do is asking for some iffy possessions. – 8:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As much as Will Barton has some NBA experience and that’s always handy, I refuse to believe that either Jeff Dowtin Jr or Malachi Flynn couldn’t just as well eat these backup PG-ish minutes – 8:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 6, shooting 5-for-9 from 3 and 62 per cent overall from the floor because sports makes little sense – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks call time out as the #Raptors now lead 42-36 after an 18-3 run that began at the end of the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors take their first lead of the game after consecutive offensive rebounds by Chris Boucher leads to a Gary Trent Jr. three. It is now 37-36 Toronto. – 8:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
There’s a lot to like about the Raptors’ first Q, if I’m nitpicking probably need Jak to be more ruthless and efficient to punish the drop – 8:35 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
With @Bucks shooting 62% from floor and 58.3% from 3pt range its the @Raptors offence that is keeping them in the game. #Raptors 59.1% FG ….33-29 Milwaukee after 1 qtr – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Good job by Raptors to stick with it, trail 33-29 after 1. Lopez and Fred have seven apiece. Bucks up 7-2 in 3PM. Raps will lose if they give up 28 3PM. – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Raptors have eight points off four #Bucks turnovers, but Milwaukee leads 33-29 after one at Fiserv Forum. – 8:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Considering how well the Bucks shot it, Toronto only being down 33-29 after a quarter ain’t too bad at all – 8:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
How was Brook Lopez just another dude for any part of his career? Obviously the shooting has come relatively recently, but he’s skilled and he’s huge. Hard to believe. – 8:31 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ask O.G. to do more super human things defensively is a good strategy to counter the Bucks insane shooting imo – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Fred VanVleet shoots the game’s first free throws with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
#Bucks lead the #Raptors 33-27 – 8:31 PM
Fred VanVleet shoots the game’s first free throws with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 66.7% and the #Raptors shooting 55%
Milwaukee leads 31-24 late in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
#Bucks shooting 66.7% and the #Raptors shooting 55%
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks git open looks early, now they’re making contested shots, including 7 3s
Kinda see why they’ve got the best record in the league – 8:26 PM
Bucks git open looks early, now they’re making contested shots, including 7 3s
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
After a DNP-CD and then a few garbage time minutes last night, Precious Achiuwa an early sub for the Raptors. Nick Nurse told us last night he expected to use Achiuwa today and was happy to at least get him in for a few minutes yesterday. – 8:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
9 of Milwaukee’s first 11 FGA have come from 3-point range. They’ve hit 5 of ’em and are already outscoring the Raptors 15-0 from distance. – 8:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks by 3 at first timeout, they’re getting a good look just about every trip – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have assisted on all four of their field goals and lead the #Raptors 11-8 in the early going. – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another one for the record book: 7️⃣1️⃣2️⃣
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the #Bucks franchise leader in games played, passing Junior Bridgeman.
bit.ly/RightPlaceTime… pic.twitter.com/ExCRSUXLr6 – 8:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With the Hawks blowing a 24pt lead & losing to San Antonio earlier (!!), Raptors can overtake them for 8th place tonight. They also have a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since they were 13-13 on Dec 9. The only thing standing in their way: the best team in the NBA – 8:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker were the 175th/176th players to score 40 points in a game this season.
SGA hit 40 without a 3-point attempt. The only other player to score 40+ in a game this season without attempting a 3: DeMar DeRozan (42 in December OT win vs Bucks). – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In a shocking development, Raptors will start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl tonight in Milwaukee – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In the month of March, Jingles is averaging 11.0 ppg while shooting 58.8% from the field & 57.1% from three.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/l4X4BSbTvG – 7:51 PM
In the month of March, Jingles is averaging 11.0 ppg while shooting 58.8% from the field & 57.1% from three.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the scouting report on the Toronto Raptors from @Bucks Associate Head Coach Charles Lee and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/ht5rt – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/mGl2RO01KM – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez return to the starting lineup, though, for Milwaukee. – 7:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Meyers Leonard is a late scratch for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Raptors – he has left calf soreness. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Locked in and ready for battle.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/We5EF6Qprd – 7:10 PM
Locked in and ready for battle.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday recorded a season-high 37 points & Grayson added 25 points in the Bucks’ 130-122 win over the Raptors on January 17th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/qeGQi8AX3n – 6:54 PM
Jrue Holiday recorded a season-high 37 points & Grayson added 25 points in the Bucks’ 130-122 win over the Raptors on January 17th.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Hawks blow 24-point second half lead, fall to Spurs 126-118. Hawks could fall to 9th later tonight if Toronto beats Milwaukee. – 6:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker in the loss:
46 PTS
18-28 FG
3-7 3P
Only Giannis has more 45-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/KLgchH9L0f – 6:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A reminder: Weekends with @SwipaCam will go LIVE tonight at 6pm!
On the docket:
-A mostly down weekly recap
-MPJ’s growth/ascension
-Giannis vs Jokić on Saturday – 6:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 just missed a middy and now it’ll take some 3s and/or OKC missed FTs. – 5:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Seriously—-how can you pick a n MVP this season…Embiid, Giannis, Jokic, Luka, Tatum…I don’t have a vote but if I did…it would go to ???? – 5:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final few nuggets ahead of tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/BZfbhS8Ctr – 5:15 PM
Final few nuggets ahead of tonight’s game.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This game feels very Toronto-like. Suns handling each Thunder run and swelling the lead back up once it gets within two possessions. OKC can not get over the hump yet. – 5:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Night Basketball vs. Raptors.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/3IPSWRuqT1 – 4:31 PM
Sunday Night Basketball vs. Raptors.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.
He’s on pace to attempt 28 FTs.
That’s four more than Giannis attempted in #Bucks win over #Suns.
Just saying. – 4:01 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.
He’s on pace to attempt 28 FTs.
That’s four more than Giannis attempted in #Bucks win over #Suns.
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5:
1. Jrue Holiday
2. Darius Garland
3. Josh Hart
4. Isaiah Hartenstein
5. James Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/IwUSUGyU62 – 2:53 PM
Top 5:
1. Jrue Holiday
2. Darius Garland
3. Josh Hart
4. Isaiah Hartenstein
5. James Harden
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After doing a medium-depth dive on Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago, it turns out those teams are all about exactly as good as their records indicate. None of these teams is about to rip off 8 in a row. – 2:26 PM
