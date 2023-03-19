Live stream: Raptors 66, Bucks 65

The Toronto Raptors (35-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Toronto Raptors 66, Milwaukee Bucks 65 (Q3 08:32)

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Trent starting the second half

Scottie Barnes (left wrist) is questionable to return. – 9:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Scottie Barnes (5 first half points) is questionable to return for the #Raptors with a wrist injury. – 9:18 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes is questionable to return with a left wrist injury. Gary Trent Jr. starts the 2nd half in his place. – 9:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Scorebook adjusted – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points at the break.

Scorebook adjusted – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points at the break. He opens the scoring in the second half for the #Bucks – 9:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors gotta lose tonight to increase the chances Bucks have nothing to play for on April 9. – 9:14 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Rare inefficient night for Poeltl so far. Lopez will do that to you. Those mid-rangers will always be there vs the drop coverage (Ibaka used to feast on them) but they're a bit out of Jak's range. He's tried a few push shots, but Bucks are so good at taking away what he does best – 9:08 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors had 32 buckets in the paint on 60% shooting against Rudy Gobert's Wolves last night. Just 11 on 46% shooting against Bucks in paint at half tonight. – 9:05 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Pascal has to take the 3pt looks the Bucks are giving, you have to take and make a healthy amount of threes against the Bucks. He's been shot ready on most of the attempts, gotta stay confident in taking them. – 9:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bucks by 2 at the half, ugly finish to the half by both teams but a close game nonetheless

Bucks by 2 at the half, ugly finish to the half by both teams but a close game nonetheless. Barnes leaving a few seconds early to go to the locker room might not be good news – 9:01 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Poeltl’s usual touch has been missing tonight. Seems to be shooting a few shots a bit further out than usual.

Poeltl's usual touch has been missing tonight. Seems to be shooting a few shots a bit further out than usual. Milwaukee being ultra elite guarding the rim likely a factor too. – 9:01 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Joe right on target to Bobby at the baseline. – 9:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

58-56 Bucks at the half. Pretty well-played half. Scottie to locker room with taped hand, but it might mean nothing since it happened just before break. – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

One half down in Milwaukee and the

One half down in Milwaukee and the #Bucks lead the #Raptors 58-56. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bobby Portis have 10 points each, Gary Trent Jr. has 12. Bucks shot 50% from the floor, Raptors 49% – 9:00 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

This would be a pretty fun 1 vs. 8 series. Bucks would likely prefer some of the other potential opponents though. Raptors would be a really good 8 seed. – 8:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Tied with 3 minutes to halftime, Raptors will certainly take that

Tied with 3 minutes to halftime, Raptors will certainly take that. Trent's got 12, bunch of guys with 9 – 8:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton have developed a nice pick-and-roll chemistry this year.

Connaughton is a good screen setter and cutter and the Bucks have weaponized Giannis Antetokounmpo off the ball as a cutter on those plays as well.

Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton have developed a nice pick-and-roll chemistry this year. Connaughton is a good screen setter and cutter and the Bucks have weaponized Giannis Antetokounmpo off the ball as a cutter on those plays as well. Could be an interesting playoff wrinkle. – 8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the

Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the #Bucks first free throws with 5:41 to go in the first half. They are 10 for 20 from behind the three-point line and lead the #Raptors 50-49. – 8:49 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Looks like Nurse wanted this hop from Giannis mid dribble before the pass to Carter to be called a travel – 8:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

At this point, Will Barton is a (potential) floor spacer. Giving him much else to do is asking for some iffy possessions. – 8:44 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

As much as Will Barton has some NBA experience and that's always handy, I refuse to believe that either Jeff Dowtin Jr or Malachi Flynn couldn't just as well eat these backup PG-ish minutes – 8:43 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Tim Thomas in the house tonight watching Bucks-Raptors. (He is not sporting a single headband.)

Tim Thomas in the house tonight watching Bucks-Raptors. (He is not sporting a single headband.) He was here on Thursday as well. – 8:41 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 6, shooting 5-for-9 from 3 and 62 per cent overall from the floor because sports makes little sense – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Raptors have hit three 3-points in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter and they have the lead.

The Raptors have hit three 3-points in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter and they have the lead. Raptors up, 42-36, with 9:33 left in the second quarter. – 8:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Raptors take their first lead of the game after consecutive offensive rebounds by Chris Boucher leads to a Gary Trent Jr. three. It is now 37-36 Toronto. – 8:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

There's a lot to like about the Raptors' first Q, if I'm nitpicking probably need Jak to be more ruthless and efficient to punish the drop – 8:35 PM

Paul Jones @Paul__Jones

With @Bucks shooting 62% from floor and 58.3% from 3pt range its the @Raptors offence that is keeping them in the game. #Raptors 59.1% FG ….33-29 Milwaukee after 1 qtr – 8:35 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Good job by Raptors to stick with it, trail 33-29 after 1. Lopez and Fred have seven apiece. Bucks up 7-2 in 3PM. Raps will lose if they give up 28 3PM. – 8:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 33-29.

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 33-29. Brook Lopez is leading the Bucks with seven points thus far. Khris Middleton is not far behind with 6pts/4reb/2ast. And Bobby Portis also has 6pts/3reb. – 8:33 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Considering how well the Bucks shot it, Toronto only being down 33-29 after a quarter ain't too bad at all – 8:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

How was Brook Lopez just another dude for any part of his career? Obviously the shooting has come relatively recently, but he's skilled and he's huge. Hard to believe. – 8:31 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Ask O.G. to do more super human things defensively is a good strategy to counter the Bucks insane shooting imo – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Fred VanVleet shoots the game’s first free throws with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

Fred VanVleet shoots the game's first free throws with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. #Bucks lead the #Raptors 33-27 – 8:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have started this game hot from behind the 3-point line, hitting 7 of their 11 first quarter attempts.

The Bucks have started this game hot from behind the 3-point line, hitting 7 of their 11 first quarter attempts. But they've already committed four turnovers and that's helped the Raptors stick around. Bucks up, 31-24, with 1:42 left in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bucks git open looks early, now they’re making contested shots, including 7 3s

Bucks git open looks early, now they're making contested shots, including 7 3s. Kinda see why they've got the best record in the league – 8:26 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

After a DNP-CD and then a few garbage time minutes last night, Precious Achiuwa an early sub for the Raptors. Nick Nurse told us last night he expected to use Achiuwa today and was happy to at least get him in for a few minutes yesterday. – 8:26 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Achiuwa is the Raptors' first sub, as Nurse hinted last night. – 8:22 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

9 of Milwaukee's first 11 FGA have come from 3-point range. They've hit 5 of 'em and are already outscoring the Raptors 15-0 from distance. – 8:21 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bucks by 3 at first timeout, they're getting a good look just about every trip – 8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have handled the Raptors’ defensive pressure well thus far. They’ve moved the ball well and made smart cuts to take advantage of their aggressiveness.

The Bucks have handled the Raptors' defensive pressure well thus far. They've moved the ball well and made smart cuts to take advantage of their aggressiveness. Bucks up, 11-8, with 7:25 left in the first quarter. – 8:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton on the left wing for 3 for the game's first bucket. – 8:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Another one for the record book: 7️⃣1️⃣2️⃣

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the

Another one for the record book: 7️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Giannis Antetokounmpo is the #Bucks franchise leader in games played, passing Junior Bridgeman. – 8:11 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

With the Hawks blowing a 24pt lead & losing to San Antonio earlier (!!), Raptors can overtake them for 8th place tonight. They also have a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since they were 13-13 on Dec 9. The only thing standing in their way: the best team in the NBA – 8:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker were the 175th/176th players to score 40 points in a game this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker were the 175th/176th players to score 40 points in a game this season. SGA hit 40 without a 3-point attempt. The only other player to score 40+ in a game this season without attempting a 3: DeMar DeRozan (42 in December OT win vs Bucks). – 8:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

In a shocking development, Raptors will start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl tonight in Milwaukee – 8:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

In the month of March, Jingles is averaging 11.0 ppg while shooting 58.8% from the field & 57.1% from three.

In the month of March, Jingles is averaging 11.0 ppg while shooting 58.8% from the field & 57.1% from three. 🎥 @SociosUSA – 7:51 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

UCLA from the West Coast:

Reggie Miller

Russell Westbrook

Kevin Love

Bill Walton

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Or sub:

Zach LaVine

Baron Davis

Jrue Holiday

UCLA from the West Coast: Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Bill Walton, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Or sub: Zach LaVine, Baron Davis, Jrue Holiday, Kiki – 7:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Meyers Leonard is a late addition to the Bucks’ injury report.

OUT:

Meyers Leonard (Left calf soreness)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Not with team)

Jae Crowder (Left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (Left knee soreness)

Meyers Leonard is a late addition to the Bucks' injury report. OUT: Meyers Leonard (Left calf soreness), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Not with team), Jae Crowder (Left calf soreness), Goran Dragic (Left knee soreness), AJ Green (Coach's decision) – 7:41 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Get the scouting report on the Toronto Raptors from @Bucks Associate Head Coach Charles Lee and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network

Get the scouting report on the Toronto Raptors from @Bucks Associate Head Coach Charles Lee and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network – 7:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez return to the starting lineup, though, for Milwaukee. – 7:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue Holiday recorded a season-high 37 points & Grayson added 25 points in the Bucks’ 130-122 win over the Raptors on January 17th.

Jrue Holiday recorded a season-high 37 points & Grayson added 25 points in the Bucks' 130-122 win over the Raptors on January 17th. ⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind – 6:54 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Hawks blow 24-point second half lead, fall to Spurs 126-118. Hawks could fall to 9th later tonight if Toronto beats Milwaukee. – 6:21 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Booker in the loss:

46 PTS

18-28 FG

3-7 3P

Booker in the loss: 46 PTS, 18-28 FG, 3-7 3P. Only Giannis has more 45-point games this season. – 6:06 PM

