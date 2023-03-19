Live stream: Suns 39, Thunder 34

The Phoenix Suns (38-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023

Phoenix Suns 39, Oklahoma City Thunder 34 (Q2 09:06)

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Darius Bazley is about to check in for the Suns

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nice to see Landry Shamet's first bucket in over 2 months

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder blanking the Suns 25-0 after the 1st quarter

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns were headed for their first good opening quarter in over a week but some bad turnovers across a 9-0 OKC run in 45 seconds make it closer than it should be. Suns still up 6.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 25

Booker: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG

Okogie: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG

Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk

Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 Pts, 5-8 FT

End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 25

Booker: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG

Okogie: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG

Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk

Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 Pts, 5-8 FT

Thunder close 1Q on 9-2 run in the last 1:35

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first quarter

13 points

2 rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first quarter

13 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Suns 31, Thunder 25

SGA – 13 points

Dort – 4 points

Booker – 12 points

CP3 – 5 assists

End of 1Q: Suns 31, Thunder 25

SGA – 13 points

Dort – 4 points

Booker – 12 points

CP3 – 5 assists

Biyombo – 5 points, 4 rebounds

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That was a pretty under the basket set by Mark Daigneault Lindy Waters III was WIDE OPEN from three, and nailed it.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker called for the replay on his foul of Saric.

Got a lot of ball, but Saric hit the deck.

Booker called for the replay on his foul of Saric.

Got a lot of ball, but Saric hit the deck.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Again, this crowd is rocking, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is giving them good reason to with that and-one.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

lol Book knew there wasn't going to be much of a vertical explosion coming from Dario so he went to SNATCH that thing

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet gets 1st points since Jan. 16 when he last played.



Payne

Shamet

Booker

Ross

Landale

Landry Shamet gets 1st points since Jan. 16 when he last played.

Payne

Shamet

Booker

Ross

Landale

Thoughts?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ross will be the 10th man tonight. I'm sure Monty will tinker between Shamet, Ross, Lee and Wainright for those spots over this stretch without KD.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Lu with the crafty finish at the rim 💪

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet gets in the game before Damion Lee or Terrence Ross

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.

He’s on pace to attempt 28 FTs.

That’s four more than Giannis attempted in

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.

He's on pace to attempt 28 FTs.

That's four more than Giannis attempted in

Just saying.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lindy Waters III and Isaiah Joe check in together. Both have had big games against the Suns this season, which Monty Williams pointed out pregame.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Great active hands for the Suns on defense. That's four steals and three blocks in the first 8 minutes.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really great activity from the Suns on the defensive end. Getting a lot of deflections and playing passing lanes well to disrupt OKC's offense

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Whole Suns team is complaining that SGA is fouling on drives to create space. CP had a long talk with Billy Kennedy, and Kennedy t'd up Biyombo.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo gets a tech as Jock Landale was checking in for him.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Bismack Biyombo gets T'd up — much to the crowd's delight

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That is a big-time Josh Giddey triple, four-point game now. Like me, these teams have not had enough coffee.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bismack Biyombo with one of the most bizarrely athletic tip-ins I've seen in a while

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gilgeous-Alexander had 11 total turnovers in his two games vs.

Just committed one that led to transition bucket.

Also just scored four quick points as he averaged 30.5 points in those two games vs. Phoenix.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 11 total turnovers in his two games vs. Suns last season.

Just committed one that led to transition bucket.

Also just scored four quick points as he averaged 30.5 points in those two games vs. Phoenix.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

However, the one thing going according to p[lan is Jaylin Williams getting a charge.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

A rare misstep by Josh Giddey he had two chances to swing the ball to SGA who had some daylight at the top of the key, but instead it is a shot clock violation. Again, mistakes that normally do not happen. Tough start for an afternoon game.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Dort is shooting 43 percent in the corner, that is a quality look for him, and if the Suns keep up this strategy, he could catch fire in the corner.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tough miss by Dort in the corner, The Suns got over zealous helping on J-Will in the high post, and he makes the pass to a wide-open Dort. Mark Daigneault calls a timeout after a 9-2 Suns run.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Suns open the game with a 9-2 lead

Suns open the game with a 9-2 lead

OKC calls a timeout with 9:30 left in 1Q

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Lololol Devin Booker foot on the line long 2s are the most assured shot in basketball

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder are off and running, literally, a 2-0 lead from a Dort slam on a fast break.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Loud cheers from the OKC crowd for Chris Paul.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Chris Paul gets a loud ovation when introduced for the Suns starters

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Full house in OKC for the Thunder vs Suns today.

Full house in OKC for the Thunder vs Suns today.

Big Loud City ovation for Chris Paul.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Just saw Cameron Payne and Dario Saric hug each other.

Just saw Cameron Payne and Dario Saric hug each other.

Devin Booker and Saric showed each other love during pregame workouts.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chet Holmgren pregame.

Chet Holmgren pregame.

Out with season-ending right foot injury. Wondering how good OKC will be with him?

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Chatted with Darius Bazley before the game about being back in OKC:

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs the Suns

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

OKC starters vs the Suns

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

WAKE UP THE SUNS ARE ON!

Going live on @PHNX_Suns for Suns-Thunder pregame, come hang out:

WAKE UP THE SUNS ARE ON!

Going live on @PHNX_Suns for Suns-Thunder pregame, come hang out:

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝Coming out with a lot of energy is going to be a key point for us.❞

❝Coming out with a lot of energy is going to be a key point for us.❞

@NickAGallo checks in with Jalen Williams, looking ahead to key lessons the Thunder is ready to apply today.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It was a good text from the medical staff.”

"It was a good text from the medical staff."

Monty Williams on news about Landry Shamet (foot), who is available today for

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Monty Williams on Jalen Williams: "He's the best — if not one of the best — young players from this rookie class… (Every team) wants one like that."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams wouldn’t say who he’ll start at center with Deandre Ayton (hip) out.

Monty Williams wouldn't say who he'll start at center with Deandre Ayton (hip) out.

Who would you start?

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Monty Williams on SGA: "He's one of the best one-on-one players in the game."

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting ready to go for this one, he talked before about this game being one to circle

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Monty Williams on the Thunder being in the Play-In race:

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up with a friend watching film in the background

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Poku will play in the OKC Blue’s game @ the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday but was noncommittal about him playing with the Blue afterward

Mark Daigneault said Poku will play in the OKC Blue's game @ the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday but was noncommittal about him playing with the Blue afterward

The Thunder will start a West Coast 4-game road trip after today where the first 3 games will be in LA

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Blue plays at the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, when the Thunder plays in LA against the Clippers.

The Blue plays at the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, when the Thunder plays in LA against the Clippers.

Poku will be with the Blue for that game. TBD on where he'll be Thursday, when the Blue plays at the Ignite.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: "One of the most impressive things about his maturity as a player is he kinda lets the game tell him what to do."

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Happy Building Block Bazley returns to OKC day to all who celebrate.

Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24

I hate that I have to say this. I love you so much KarKar and ima miss you more than ever. 😔🤎

Watch over us. Give ya Momz, my Popz and Auntie a hug for me please 🥹

I hate that I have to say this. I love you so much KarKar and ima miss you more than ever. 😔🤎

Watch over us. Give ya Momz, my Popz and Auntie a hug for me please 🥹

🕊️🕊️🕊️

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder is back at home, ready to embrace the challenge of maintaining defensive pressure and remaining in sync offensively for all 48 minutes today against the Suns.

The Thunder is back at home, ready to embrace the challenge of maintaining defensive pressure and remaining in sync offensively for all 48 minutes today against the Suns.

Take a look into the matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today's @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙

NBA Math @NBA_Math

March 19 RPR MVP:

1. Joel Embiid: 16.46

2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19

3. Luka Dončić: 15.37

4. Damian Lillard: 14.61

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35

6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98

8. Anthony Davis: 13.02

9. LeBron James: 12.71

March 19 RPR MVP:

1. Joel Embiid: 16.46

2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19

3. Luka Dončić: 15.37

4. Damian Lillard: 14.61

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35

6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98

8. Anthony Davis: 13.02

9. LeBron James: 12.71

10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

KD only playing in OKC 4 times in the 8 years since leaving is crazy lol

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“He’s making Hamilton his.”

"He's making Hamilton his."

Spent a day in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, a place that helps explain who SGA is, and how he got here:

