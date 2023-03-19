Live stream: Suns 39, Thunder 34

The Phoenix Suns (38-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Phoenix Suns 39, Oklahoma City Thunder 34 (Q2 09:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet bounces in a 3. #Suns up nine.
Shamet splashes another one. #Suns up 12. – 4:13 PM
Shamet bounces in a 3. #Suns up nine.
Shamet splashes another one. #Suns up 12. – 4:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder blanking the Suns 25-0 after the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/Fd0vWNCxuz – 4:11 PM
Thunder blanking the Suns 25-0 after the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/Fd0vWNCxuz – 4:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were headed for their first good opening quarter in over a week but some bad turnovers across a 9-0 OKC run in 45 seconds make it closer than it should be. Suns still up 6. – 4:10 PM
Suns were headed for their first good opening quarter in over a week but some bad turnovers across a 9-0 OKC run in 45 seconds make it closer than it should be. Suns still up 6. – 4:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
Re-upping this from Tuesday, on the Nets three alums over in Denver and the roles they have now and how they’re similar/different to what they had in the KD and Kyrie era: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 25
Booker: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG
Okogie: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk
Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 Pts, 5-8 FT
Thunder close 1Q on 9-2 run in the last 1:35 – 4:10 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 31, OKC 25
Booker: 12 Pts, 4-5 FG
Okogie: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk
Gilgeous-Alexander: 13 Pts, 5-8 FT
Thunder close 1Q on 9-2 run in the last 1:35 – 4:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first quarter
13 points
2 rebounds
2 assists – 4:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first quarter
13 points
2 rebounds
2 assists – 4:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Suns 31, Thunder 25
SGA – 13 points
Dort – 4 points
Booker – 12 points
CP3 – 5 assists
Biyombo – 5 points, 4 rebounds – 4:09 PM
End of 1Q: Suns 31, Thunder 25
SGA – 13 points
Dort – 4 points
Booker – 12 points
CP3 – 5 assists
Biyombo – 5 points, 4 rebounds – 4:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a pretty under the basket set by Mark Daigneault Lindy Waters III was WIDE OPEN from three, and nailed it. – 4:08 PM
That was a pretty under the basket set by Mark Daigneault Lindy Waters III was WIDE OPEN from three, and nailed it. – 4:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker called for the replay on his foul of Saric.
Got a lot of ball, but Saric hit the deck.
#Suns up 29-25 as Gilgeous-Alexander has 13 in the 1st, going 5-of-8 from the line – 4:08 PM
Booker called for the replay on his foul of Saric.
Got a lot of ball, but Saric hit the deck.
#Suns up 29-25 as Gilgeous-Alexander has 13 in the 1st, going 5-of-8 from the line – 4:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Again, this crowd is rocking, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is giving them good reason to with that and-one. – 4:07 PM
Again, this crowd is rocking, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is giving them good reason to with that and-one. – 4:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
lol Book knew there wasn’t going to be much of a vertical explosion coming from Dario so he went to SNATCH that thing – 4:06 PM
lol Book knew there wasn’t going to be much of a vertical explosion coming from Dario so he went to SNATCH that thing – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet gets 1st points since Jan. 16 when he last played.
#Suns current lineup:
Payne
Shamet
Booker
Ross
Landale
Thoughts? – 4:06 PM
Landry Shamet gets 1st points since Jan. 16 when he last played.
#Suns current lineup:
Payne
Shamet
Booker
Ross
Landale
Thoughts? – 4:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ross will be the 10th man tonight. I’m sure Monty will tinker between Shamet, Ross, Lee and Wainright for those spots over this stretch without KD. – 4:05 PM
Ross will be the 10th man tonight. I’m sure Monty will tinker between Shamet, Ross, Lee and Wainright for those spots over this stretch without KD. – 4:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet gets in the game before Damion Lee or Terrence Ross – 4:02 PM
Landry Shamet gets in the game before Damion Lee or Terrence Ross – 4:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.
He’s on pace to attempt 28 FTs.
That’s four more than Giannis attempted in #Bucks win over #Suns.
Just saying. – 4:01 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 5-of-7 from line with 3:35 left in 1st.
He’s on pace to attempt 28 FTs.
That’s four more than Giannis attempted in #Bucks win over #Suns.
Just saying. – 4:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III and Isaiah Joe check in together. Both have had big games against the Suns this season, which Monty Williams pointed out pregame. – 3:59 PM
Lindy Waters III and Isaiah Joe check in together. Both have had big games against the Suns this season, which Monty Williams pointed out pregame. – 3:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great active hands for the Suns on defense. That’s four steals and three blocks in the first 8 minutes. – 3:57 PM
Great active hands for the Suns on defense. That’s four steals and three blocks in the first 8 minutes. – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie transition bucket. Has 8. #Suns up seven.
Timeout #Thunder. 4:18 left in 1st. – 3:57 PM
Okogie transition bucket. Has 8. #Suns up seven.
Timeout #Thunder. 4:18 left in 1st. – 3:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really great activity from the Suns on the defensive end. Getting a lot of deflections and playing passing lanes well to disrupt OKC’s offense – 3:57 PM
Really great activity from the Suns on the defensive end. Getting a lot of deflections and playing passing lanes well to disrupt OKC’s offense – 3:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Whole Suns team is complaining that SGA is fouling on drives to create space. CP had a long talk with Billy Kennedy, and Kennedy t’d up Biyombo. – 3:56 PM
Whole Suns team is complaining that SGA is fouling on drives to create space. CP had a long talk with Billy Kennedy, and Kennedy t’d up Biyombo. – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo gets a tech as Jock Landale was checking in for him. #Suns – 3:55 PM
Biyombo gets a tech as Jock Landale was checking in for him. #Suns – 3:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is a big-time Josh Giddey triple, four-point game now. Like me, these teams have not had enough coffee. – 3:53 PM
That is a big-time Josh Giddey triple, four-point game now. Like me, these teams have not had enough coffee. – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo with one of the most bizarrely athletic tip-ins I’ve seen in a while – 3:52 PM
Bismack Biyombo with one of the most bizarrely athletic tip-ins I’ve seen in a while – 3:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gilgeous-Alexander had 11 total turnovers in his two games vs. #Suns last season.
Just committed one that led to transition bucket.
Also just scored four quick points as he averaged 30.5 points in those two games vs. Phoenix.
#Suns up 11-6 near midway point of first.. – 3:50 PM
Gilgeous-Alexander had 11 total turnovers in his two games vs. #Suns last season.
Just committed one that led to transition bucket.
Also just scored four quick points as he averaged 30.5 points in those two games vs. Phoenix.
#Suns up 11-6 near midway point of first.. – 3:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
However, the one thing going according to p[lan is Jaylin Williams getting a charge. – 3:48 PM
However, the one thing going according to p[lan is Jaylin Williams getting a charge. – 3:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A rare misstep by Josh Giddey he had two chances to swing the ball to SGA who had some daylight at the top of the key, but instead it is a shot clock violation. Again, mistakes that normally do not happen. Tough start for an afternoon game. – 3:47 PM
A rare misstep by Josh Giddey he had two chances to swing the ball to SGA who had some daylight at the top of the key, but instead it is a shot clock violation. Again, mistakes that normally do not happen. Tough start for an afternoon game. – 3:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dort is shooting 43 percent in the corner, that is a quality look for him, and if the Suns keep up this strategy, he could catch fire in the corner. – 3:45 PM
Dort is shooting 43 percent in the corner, that is a quality look for him, and if the Suns keep up this strategy, he could catch fire in the corner. – 3:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tough miss by Dort in the corner, The Suns got over zealous helping on J-Will in the high post, and he makes the pass to a wide-open Dort. Mark Daigneault calls a timeout after a 9-2 Suns run. – 3:44 PM
Tough miss by Dort in the corner, The Suns got over zealous helping on J-Will in the high post, and he makes the pass to a wide-open Dort. Mark Daigneault calls a timeout after a 9-2 Suns run. – 3:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Suns open the game with a 9-2 lead
OKC calls a timeout with 9:30 left in 1Q – 3:44 PM
Suns open the game with a 9-2 lead
OKC calls a timeout with 9:30 left in 1Q – 3:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lololol Devin Booker foot on the line long 2s are the most assured shot in basketball – 3:43 PM
Lololol Devin Booker foot on the line long 2s are the most assured shot in basketball – 3:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder are off and running, literally, a 2-0 lead from a Dort slam on a fast break. – 3:42 PM
Thunder are off and running, literally, a 2-0 lead from a Dort slam on a fast break. – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Russell Westbrook will also be playing their first game together in Portland tonight since Game 5 2019, their last game together with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/3D8sUiD3Qt – 3:39 PM
Paul George and Russell Westbrook will also be playing their first game together in Portland tonight since Game 5 2019, their last game together with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/3D8sUiD3Qt – 3:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chris Paul gets a loud ovation when introduced for the Suns starters – 3:36 PM
Chris Paul gets a loud ovation when introduced for the Suns starters – 3:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Full house in OKC for the Thunder vs Suns today.
Big Loud City ovation for Chris Paul. – 3:36 PM
Full house in OKC for the Thunder vs Suns today.
Big Loud City ovation for Chris Paul. – 3:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just saw Cameron Payne and Dario Saric hug each other.
Devin Booker and Saric showed each other love during pregame workouts. #Suns #ThunderUp – 3:34 PM
Just saw Cameron Payne and Dario Saric hug each other.
Devin Booker and Saric showed each other love during pregame workouts. #Suns #ThunderUp – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chet Holmgren pregame.
Out with season-ending right foot injury. Wondering how good OKC will be with him? #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Of6IQcHTnh – 3:27 PM
Chet Holmgren pregame.
Out with season-ending right foot injury. Wondering how good OKC will be with him? #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Of6IQcHTnh – 3:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/cDN5h4bcZG – 3:19 PM
Sunday starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/cDN5h4bcZG – 3:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chatted with Darius Bazley before the game about being back in OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:17 PM
Chatted with Darius Bazley before the game about being back in OKC: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Thunder starters vs. #Suns
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 3:10 PM
#Thunder starters vs. #Suns
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 3:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup at #Thunder
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 3:04 PM
#Suns starting lineup at #Thunder
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
WAKE UP THE SUNS ARE ON!
Going live on @PHNX_Suns for Suns-Thunder pregame, come hang out:
https://t.co/Gohfr6zkVQ pic.twitter.com/YyjGTUvcSL – 3:00 PM
WAKE UP THE SUNS ARE ON!
Going live on @PHNX_Suns for Suns-Thunder pregame, come hang out:
https://t.co/Gohfr6zkVQ pic.twitter.com/YyjGTUvcSL – 3:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Coming out with a lot of energy is going to be a key point for us.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Jalen Williams, looking ahead to key lessons the Thunder is ready to apply today. pic.twitter.com/3FJ0JvJSLQ – 3:00 PM
❝Coming out with a lot of energy is going to be a key point for us.❞
@NickAGallo checks in with Jalen Williams, looking ahead to key lessons the Thunder is ready to apply today. pic.twitter.com/3FJ0JvJSLQ – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends his pregame work with FTs, dunk. #Suns #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/nqGFk3tycd – 2:50 PM
Devin Booker ends his pregame work with FTs, dunk. #Suns #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/nqGFk3tycd – 2:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Dario Saric pregame. #Suns #ThunderUp . pic.twitter.com/gr60qye1wU – 2:49 PM
Remember him?
Dario Saric pregame. #Suns #ThunderUp . pic.twitter.com/gr60qye1wU – 2:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren hitting some fadeaways pic.twitter.com/zTvYVrLCGM – 2:35 PM
Chet Holmgren hitting some fadeaways pic.twitter.com/zTvYVrLCGM – 2:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren getting up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/6qwVHBAdAO – 2:35 PM
Chet Holmgren getting up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/6qwVHBAdAO – 2:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was a good text from the medical staff.”
Monty Williams on news about Landry Shamet (foot), who is available today for #Suns at #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/9Ez3pQF08P – 2:26 PM
“It was a good text from the medical staff.”
Monty Williams on news about Landry Shamet (foot), who is available today for #Suns at #Thunder. pic.twitter.com/9Ez3pQF08P – 2:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just a really good kid.” Monty Williams on former #ThunderUp player Darius Bazley. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6D0rkTz0kj – 2:22 PM
“He’s just a really good kid.” Monty Williams on former #ThunderUp player Darius Bazley. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6D0rkTz0kj – 2:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on Jalen Williams: “He’s the best — if not one of the best — young players from this rookie class… (Every team) wants one like that.” – 2:08 PM
Monty Williams on Jalen Williams: “He’s the best — if not one of the best — young players from this rookie class… (Every team) wants one like that.” – 2:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wouldn’t say who he’ll start at center with Deandre Ayton (hip) out.
Who would you start? #Suns #ThunderUp – 2:08 PM
Monty Williams wouldn’t say who he’ll start at center with Deandre Ayton (hip) out.
Who would you start? #Suns #ThunderUp – 2:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on SGA: “He’s one of the best one-on-one players in the game.” – 2:07 PM
Monty Williams on SGA: “He’s one of the best one-on-one players in the game.” – 2:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on Darius Bazley: “He’s a good kid… He’s talented.” pic.twitter.com/VjcD1zsdTr – 2:05 PM
Monty Williams on Darius Bazley: “He’s a good kid… He’s talented.” pic.twitter.com/VjcD1zsdTr – 2:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting ready to go for this one, he talked before about this game being one to circle pic.twitter.com/aBt2sjKlyh – 2:05 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is getting ready to go for this one, he talked before about this game being one to circle pic.twitter.com/aBt2sjKlyh – 2:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everything has to be earned.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on defending #Suns as he pointed out the shot making ability of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/X3UPvTpbpg – 2:04 PM
“Everything has to be earned.”
#Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on defending #Suns as he pointed out the shot making ability of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/X3UPvTpbpg – 2:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Monty Williams on the Thunder being in the Play-In race: pic.twitter.com/DVvtXX6Cos – 2:02 PM
Monty Williams on the Thunder being in the Play-In race: pic.twitter.com/DVvtXX6Cos – 2:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up with a friend watching film in the background pic.twitter.com/iTZJ8Q33r9 – 2:02 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up with a friend watching film in the background pic.twitter.com/iTZJ8Q33r9 – 2:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
afternoon basketball on deck here in OKC. pic.twitter.com/MG5YZLHfsF – 1:59 PM
afternoon basketball on deck here in OKC. pic.twitter.com/MG5YZLHfsF – 1:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Poku will play in the OKC Blue’s game @ the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday but was noncommittal about him playing with the Blue afterward
The Thunder will start a West Coast 4-game road trip after today where the first 3 games will be in LA – 1:55 PM
Mark Daigneault said Poku will play in the OKC Blue’s game @ the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday but was noncommittal about him playing with the Blue afterward
The Thunder will start a West Coast 4-game road trip after today where the first 3 games will be in LA – 1:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Blue plays at the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, when the Thunder plays in LA against the Clippers.
Poku will be with the Blue for that game. TBD on where he’ll be Thursday, when the Blue plays at the Ignite. – 1:54 PM
The Blue plays at the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, when the Thunder plays in LA against the Clippers.
Poku will be with the Blue for that game. TBD on where he’ll be Thursday, when the Blue plays at the Ignite. – 1:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: “One of the most impressive things about his maturity as a player is he kinda lets the game tell him what to do.” – 1:52 PM
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: “One of the most impressive things about his maturity as a player is he kinda lets the game tell him what to do.” – 1:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
OFFICIAL: Landry Shamet is available for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/DcKePwLQKn – 1:47 PM
OFFICIAL: Landry Shamet is available for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/DcKePwLQKn – 1:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Corey Vinson X Bismack Biyombo = really working on handles. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EchrbCFIFp – 1:42 PM
Corey Vinson X Bismack Biyombo = really working on handles. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EchrbCFIFp – 1:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee X Patrick Mutombo = working on handles. pic.twitter.com/kltSDpQ5S3 – 1:33 PM
Damion Lee X Patrick Mutombo = working on handles. pic.twitter.com/kltSDpQ5S3 – 1:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
We have seen Dillon Brooks hold players like Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson to some of their worst performances this season. He’s making a case for his first All-Defensive team.
“This guy absolutely cares about defense.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
We have seen Dillon Brooks hold players like Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson to some of their worst performances this season. He’s making a case for his first All-Defensive team.
“This guy absolutely cares about defense.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Happy Building Block Bazley returns to OKC day to all who celebrate. – 12:58 PM
Happy Building Block Bazley returns to OKC day to all who celebrate. – 12:58 PM
Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24
I hate that I have to say this. I love you so much KarKar and ima miss you more than ever. 😔🤎
Watch over us. Give ya Momz, my Popz and Auntie a hug for me please 🥹
🕊️🕊️🕊️ – 12:41 PM
I hate that I have to say this. I love you so much KarKar and ima miss you more than ever. 😔🤎
Watch over us. Give ya Momz, my Popz and Auntie a hug for me please 🥹
🕊️🕊️🕊️ – 12:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is back at home, ready to embrace the challenge of maintaining defensive pressure and remaining in sync offensively for all 48 minutes today against the Suns.
Take a look into the matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙 pic.twitter.com/8PQaGjJAeA – 12:08 PM
The Thunder is back at home, ready to embrace the challenge of maintaining defensive pressure and remaining in sync offensively for all 48 minutes today against the Suns.
Take a look into the matchup with @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎙 pic.twitter.com/8PQaGjJAeA – 12:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD only playing in OKC 4 times in the 8 years since leaving is crazy lol pic.twitter.com/KClQJ8LeOC – 11:13 AM
KD only playing in OKC 4 times in the 8 years since leaving is crazy lol pic.twitter.com/KClQJ8LeOC – 11:13 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you had to guess right now, would you say that Kevin Durant will play more regular-season games as a member of the Suns this season, or postseason games as a member of the Suns this season? – 11:01 AM
If you had to guess right now, would you say that Kevin Durant will play more regular-season games as a member of the Suns this season, or postseason games as a member of the Suns this season? – 11:01 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Early tipoff in OKC!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🕧 12:30 PM | Pregame at 12
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/1yLX0uYl0E – 10:52 AM
Early tipoff in OKC!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
🕧 12:30 PM | Pregame at 12
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/1yLX0uYl0E – 10:52 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“He’s making Hamilton his.”
Spent a day in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, a place that helps explain who SGA is, and how he got here: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 AM
“He’s making Hamilton his.”
Spent a day in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, a place that helps explain who SGA is, and how he got here: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans-Rockets again at 6 p.m. CT; injury report; New Orleans can move back into West top 10 by end of Sunday but needs win + OKC/LAL losses; weekend struggles for multiple teams in West play-in race): https://t.co/Va3eJKal61 pic.twitter.com/iJrYLCvhrB – 10:37 AM
Sunday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans-Rockets again at 6 p.m. CT; injury report; New Orleans can move back into West top 10 by end of Sunday but needs win + OKC/LAL losses; weekend struggles for multiple teams in West play-in race): https://t.co/Va3eJKal61 pic.twitter.com/iJrYLCvhrB – 10:37 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The 76ers when playing at the Pacers this season:
Saturday: 141 points
March 6: 147 points
They are the 1st team since 1990-91 to score 140+ points in multiple road games vs a single opponent in a season.
In 1990-91, both the Suns and Warriors did this against the Nuggets. – 9:34 AM
The 76ers when playing at the Pacers this season:
Saturday: 141 points
March 6: 147 points
They are the 1st team since 1990-91 to score 140+ points in multiple road games vs a single opponent in a season.
In 1990-91, both the Suns and Warriors did this against the Nuggets. – 9:34 AM