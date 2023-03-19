Suns vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $4,632,696 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,373,224 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 19, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!