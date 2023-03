Zach LaVine: 'I've always been one of the best on-ball defenders'

DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points to help the Bulls (32-37) climb back into 10th place in the East, the final Play-In Tournament position. With 39 points from Zach LaVine, the duo set the franchise record for points scored by a pair of teammates in a game. The old record of 85 points was set by Michael Jordan and Bill Cartwright in a road win at Cleveland on March 28, 1990. “It just shows how dynamic and dominant we are when me and him got it rolling,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to make a decision on what you’re going to do with one of us. If somebody gets hot, the other one can get hot and run off 10 or 15 points and can have a big night and score 40 of 50 points.” -via The Athletic / March 18, 2023