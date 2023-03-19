Zach LaVine: 'I've always been one of the best on-ball defenders'

Daniel Greenberg: “People can talk about my defense all they want to. I’ve always been one of the best on-ball defenders. One-on-one situations, there’s not a lot of people that are going to get by me.” – Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ win over the Heat:
“We had to go all in and try to do everything we could to pretty much jump start our motor in the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/za3wflBQNb – 11:42 PM
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ win over the Heat:
“We had to go all in and try to do everything we could to pretty much jump start our motor in the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/za3wflBQNb – 11:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls win 113-99, complete three-game sweep of Miami in the season series. DeRozan 24 pts, 10 asts, 3 steals, 10-15 FG. LaVine & White 18 each, Pat Bev 5 3-ptrs – 10:17 PM
#Bulls win 113-99, complete three-game sweep of Miami in the season series. DeRozan 24 pts, 10 asts, 3 steals, 10-15 FG. LaVine & White 18 each, Pat Bev 5 3-ptrs – 10:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls avoid squandering another big lead, holding off the Heat for a 113-99 win.
DeRozan: 24 points
Beverley: 17 points, five 3-pointers
LaVine: 18 points, seven assists – 10:17 PM
Bulls avoid squandering another big lead, holding off the Heat for a 113-99 win.
DeRozan: 24 points
Beverley: 17 points, five 3-pointers
LaVine: 18 points, seven assists – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 99
DeRozan 24 pts, 10 assists
LaVine 18 pts, 7 assists
White 18 pts, 6 assists
Bulls 17-34 from 3
Tie season-high with 34 assists – 10:15 PM
Bulls 113, Heat 99
DeRozan 24 pts, 10 assists
LaVine 18 pts, 7 assists
White 18 pts, 6 assists
Bulls 17-34 from 3
Tie season-high with 34 assists – 10:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls coming off a double OT game are taking it to Miami with tons of energy and efficiency . Beverley: 14 -2-3. DeRozan: 13-3-6.LaVine: 12pts. Miami 5-20-3s.
Bulls 70 Miami 45. – 9:12 PM
The Bulls coming off a double OT game are taking it to Miami with tons of energy and efficiency . Beverley: 14 -2-3. DeRozan: 13-3-6.LaVine: 12pts. Miami 5-20-3s.
Bulls 70 Miami 45. – 9:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Felt like this game had blowout potential, but in the other direction. #Bulls lead Heat 70-45 at halftime, shooting 61.7% overall and 9-17 from 3. Pat Bev 14 pts, DeRozan 13, LaVine 12 – 9:04 PM
Felt like this game had blowout potential, but in the other direction. #Bulls lead Heat 70-45 at halftime, shooting 61.7% overall and 9-17 from 3. Pat Bev 14 pts, DeRozan 13, LaVine 12 – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 70, Heat 45 at half
Beverley 14 pts, 4-7 from 3
DeRozan 13 pts, 6 assists
LaVine 12 pts
Bulls 61.7%FG with 21 assists – 9:03 PM
Bulls 70, Heat 45 at half
Beverley 14 pts, 4-7 from 3
DeRozan 13 pts, 6 assists
LaVine 12 pts
Bulls 61.7%FG with 21 assists – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite playing big minutes in last night’s double OT win, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic not on Bulls injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat on back end of back-to-back.
Bulls currently in 10th place in the East and fighting to stay in play-in territory. – 3:14 PM
Despite playing big minutes in last night’s double OT win, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic not on Bulls injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat on back end of back-to-back.
Bulls currently in 10th place in the East and fighting to stay in play-in territory. – 3:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Obviously, so was DeMar DeRozan
34 points after halftime (49 for the game), including last four of Q4 and an and-one in OT1 that tied game and fouled out Gobert
He and LaVine combined for 88 points on 30-50 FG (both 15-25). Engines to a much-needed clutch win pic.twitter.com/KdynKgdDm7 – 11:48 AM
6. Obviously, so was DeMar DeRozan
34 points after halftime (49 for the game), including last four of Q4 and an and-one in OT1 that tied game and fouled out Gobert
He and LaVine combined for 88 points on 30-50 FG (both 15-25). Engines to a much-needed clutch win pic.twitter.com/KdynKgdDm7 – 11:48 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. Late-game LaVine
Zach LaVine was immense down stretch
• 10 straight pts after Bulls went down 104-99 in Q4
• Two stellar defensive sequences to close Q4/OT1: Recovery to force Anderson tov & face-guarding to deny Conley
• Game-tying layup in OT1, then first 5 pts of OT2 pic.twitter.com/5r52QwA5sg – 11:48 AM
5. Late-game LaVine
Zach LaVine was immense down stretch
• 10 straight pts after Bulls went down 104-99 in Q4
• Two stellar defensive sequences to close Q4/OT1: Recovery to force Anderson tov & face-guarding to deny Conley
• Game-tying layup in OT1, then first 5 pts of OT2 pic.twitter.com/5r52QwA5sg – 11:48 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeRozan and LaVine combined for 88 points in the win over Minnesota. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 11:25 AM
DeRozan and LaVine combined for 88 points in the win over Minnesota. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 11:25 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine make Bulls history against Timberwolves
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4322302/2023/0… – 9:45 AM
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine make Bulls history against Timberwolves
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4322302/2023/0… – 9:45 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMar DeRozan (49) & Zach LaVine (39) Combine For Historic 88 Points In Bulls W!
sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz… – 9:43 AM
DeMar DeRozan (49) & Zach LaVine (39) Combine For Historic 88 Points In Bulls W!
sportando.basketball/en/demar-deroz… – 9:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan (49 points) and Zach LaVine (39) set a @Chicago Bulls record for most points in a game by a duo, surpassing the 85 scored by Michael Jordan (69) and Horace Grant (16) on March 28, 1990.
They each shot 15-25 from the field (60.0%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
DeMar DeRozan (49 points) and Zach LaVine (39) set a @Chicago Bulls record for most points in a game by a duo, surpassing the 85 scored by Michael Jordan (69) and Horace Grant (16) on March 28, 1990.
They each shot 15-25 from the field (60.0%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points to help the Bulls (32-37) climb back into 10th place in the East, the final Play-In Tournament position. With 39 points from Zach LaVine, the duo set the franchise record for points scored by a pair of teammates in a game. The old record of 85 points was set by Michael Jordan and Bill Cartwright in a road win at Cleveland on March 28, 1990. “It just shows how dynamic and dominant we are when me and him got it rolling,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to make a decision on what you’re going to do with one of us. If somebody gets hot, the other one can get hot and run off 10 or 15 points and can have a big night and score 40 of 50 points.” -via The Athletic / March 18, 2023
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert, who picked up his 6th foul guarding DeMar DeRozan, on DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s shot-making tonight: “Those two guys were making a lot of tough shots tonight. Got a little help, of course. As usual. But they made a lot of tough shots” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / March 18, 2023
Julia Poe: And that’s that. Bulls drop a 125-122 loss to the Pacers despite a 42-point performance from Zach LaVine. A critical loss in the Eastern Conference standings as they chase a play-in position. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 5, 2023