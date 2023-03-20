Both Lakers and Austin Reaves interested in re-signing

Austin Reaves’ surge is setting him up for a fascinating offseason. He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors looking to pry him from the Lakers — especially after stat lines like Sunday’s. Both the Lakers and Reaves’ camp have interest in Reaves re-signing in Los Angeles, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so that they coud speak freely. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they chose to use his Early Bird Rights, but they also have the power to match any contract he signs with another team.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
StatMuse @statmuse
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 84, Magic 81
Austin Reaves is having one of his best games of the season, w/ 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists through three. D’Angelo Russell has 13 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 8 rebounds. Magic winning pts in the paint 40-28. – 11:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves, on fire down the stretch of the first half, banks in a halfcourt shot after the buzzer. He has 16 points and 5 assists. Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell each have 10 points. Anthony Davis has 5 points and 6 rebounds. – 10:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 28, Magic 25
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
More on this storyline
The coming weeks will ultimately determine how the situation plays out. The Lakers have 10 regular-season games remaining, and possibly some postseason games as well. In the meantime, Reaves is thriving as his role expands and his confidence grows down the stretch of this season. “It’s special,” Reaves said of playing for the Lakers. “I mean, I grew up a Lakers fan. To do it for this organization, especially, is surreal. Sometimes I gotta stop and really think about what I am doing. … All I’m really happy about is the win.” -via The Athletic / March 20, 2023
Ryan Ward: Austin Reaves on MVP chants: “Obviously, that’s never sustainable. But for them to recognize what I do, obviously, not an MVP-caliber player, guys that are really good. But for them to do that, for me is special. It means a lot to me. So, you know, shout out Lakers Nation.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / March 20, 2023
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis said he and LeBron joke about Austin Reaves’ ability to get foul calls and draw free throws. “Man, we wish we could get some of those,” Davis said. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 20, 2023