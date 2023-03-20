Live stream: Bulls 46, 76ers 40

The Chicago Bulls (33-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Chicago Bulls 46, Philadelphia 76ers 40 (Q3 11:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Andrew Toney the obvious no-show, and before the game Doc Rivers said the organization and Toney need to heal and get back together. Put bad feelings behind them.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls pass up two open 3’s, turn it over.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls assistant coach Maurice Cheeks was honored along with the rest of the 1983 76ers championship team during half-time in Philly tonight. pic.twitter.com/HbbcfSUgnG – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Julius Erving, here for the celebration honoring the 40th anniversary of the 76ers’ 1983 NBA title, said he’s challenging this year’s team to deliver another championship for Philadelphia because “40 years is way too long.” – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This is the Pat Bev Effect.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Low scoring half.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls up 4 … can’t say they’re getting homered, either.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That was a really good half by #Bulls, who lead Sixers 44-40, and they still made plenty of dumb mistakes with bad passes and poor rotations. Maybe that’s a good sign. DeRozan 11 pts, LaVine 10. – 8:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Chicago 44-40 at the half.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Worst the Sixers offense has looked in quite some time, only down 4 at the half.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bulls 44, Sixers 40. That was a forgettable half for the normally potent Sixers, who shot 43.8 percent from the floor and committed 12 turnovers. Embiid with 11 and 9. – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a narrow 44-40 lead out of the first half here in Philadelphia.
Not a stellar night for either bench, but the 76ers secondary group has only scored eight points.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I just watched Patrick Beverley take a charge on Joel Embiid in transition. Beverley’s defensive commitment is off the charts. – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 44, 76ers 40 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 10 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 5 rebs
Embiid 11 pts, 9 rebs
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley has been hunting for charges all night, finally draws one off Embiid here in the final minute of the first half – 8:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I appreciate Danuel House Jr.’s willingness to try to kill someone on every dunk attempt (including himself, as on that last one) – 8:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has forced a lot of stops without a stat here over the Bulls last 5-7 half court sets. But he’s taking a beating in this one too. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think they got that college umpire from that Mississippi Valley State/New Orleans baseball game reffing Sixers-Bulls tonight. – 7:59 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Joel Embiid stole this defensive move from every dude over 30 that’s still playing pickup. pic.twitter.com/iZctE5fn6q – 7:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Really easy call here for the official who just decides not to make a call. Occasionally There appear to be some crews who look for reasons not to give Harden benefit of the doubt. James slow to get up. pic.twitter.com/A2b1h1mFt2 – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Really easy call here for the official who just decides not to make a call. Occasionally There appear to be some crews who look for reasons not to give Harden benefit of the doubt, maybe on his pre-Sixers rep. pic.twitter.com/faGdOiBImw – 7:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar got away with grabbing both of Harden’s arms and pulling him down. – 7:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at how the Sixers are guarding Zach LaVine. pic.twitter.com/oXUsySKL0M – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo looked off the defender 👀
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Lonzo Ball underwent his third surgery on his left knee in a little over a year Monday, with Bulls coach Billy Donovan saying that Ball felt this “was the best chance to be able to get him back on the court.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls defense forcing the Sixers into plenty of mistakes here in Philadelphia — 10 turnovers for eight points — to take a 36-29 lead with 5:54 left in the first half. – 7:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls hands and aggressiveness on the defensive end causing all kinds of issues. The curse of Embiid might be broken!!!! – 7:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar doing DeMar things.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers protects MVP candidates; Dr. J. weighs in on Joel Embiid, load management inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… via @phillyinquirer – 7:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls shooting 30.4% and almost everything is coming from the perimeter. Alex Caruso’s absence extends beyond his on-court capabilities. It impacts the rotation and effectiveness of both starting and reserve units. – 7:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Two good close outs by Chicago on Niang leads to two quick turnovers for Niang. – 7:40 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chicago averaging a cool 70.4 points per 100 possessions so far in this one. Fun watch. – 7:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers fan just hit a halfcourt shot for season tickets between quarters. The Bulls might need to sign him to a 10 day at this rate – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 22-17 at the end of 1. Embiid has 9 points on 3-5 shooting to lead the way.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 22-17 after one quarter. Embiid leads all scorers with nine points on 3-5 shooting to go with seven rebounds. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 22, Bulls 17 at the end of an offensively-challenged first quarter. Chicago shot just 6-of-20 from the floor, but the Sixers committed six turnovers. Embiid has 9 and 7. – 7:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green sighting! He is on a minutes restriction of less than 20 min, so don’t blink. – 7:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid and McDaniels looked like they landed in the same spot. Joel limped a little afterwards. – 7:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels is about to check in for the Sixers. Let’s see if he’s moving a bit better than he was Saturday coming off that hip bruise. Was still clearly bothering him in that Pacers game. – 7:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball underwent a cartilage transplant today, a procedure with no precedent for recovery in the NBA.
Latest on the future and the hope for the Bulls point guard as he faces a third season dominated by this baffling knee injury:
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tobias Harris vs. Zach LaVine!! A battle of two max contracts that I don’t love. One is worse than the other. – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Feels like a first game after a road trip for the Sixers, who are 3-of-9 from the floor with three turnovers. But Bulls have missed seven of their first nine shots. – 7:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#PoorShootingFlow. The Sixers and Bulls are shooting a combined 5-for-18. Joel Embiid had four points on 2-4 shooting. – 7:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach from the coffin corner 🔥
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
To honor the first weekend of March Madness, the Sixers and Bulls have combined to shoot worse than 28% from the field through 5 minutes of play. – 7:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Flat start for the Sixers but the Bulls are running maybe the worst offense I’ve ever seen so Philly leads 6-5 – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zach LaVine picking up where he left off in this building, burying his first three of the game. – 7:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good defense, better offense 😂
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Drummond added: “I think his main focus is win a championship right now. I think that’s where his mind is — if he gets it, he gets it — but I think he wants to win the championship.” – 6:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond on Joel Embiid before tonight’s game:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With Joel Embiid and James Harden cooking, the Sixers’ role players have had more of their jumpers come off the catch than ever.
Does all of that combine to make the Sixers the best offense in the league?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who has the better sneaker collection? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mRp3K0G3SD – 6:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danuel House is starting tonight in the absence of PJ Tucker #Sixers – 6:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Danuel House Jr.
Tobias Harris
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Danuel House
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan talks Lonzo Ball surgery, and while he knows the point guard has an “uphill battle” to get back to the NBA, he’s betting on the player.
Read it:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new week. same grind.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Joel Embiid has been off the charts. And our guys, on a nightly basis, have been stepping up. It takes everybody, and it’s been everybody.”
@Matt_Murphy04 caught up with @CoachJoerger pregame.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte Green is available to play tonight vs. Philadelphia… he looks ready. pic.twitter.com/lsl0W2rfsy – 5:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will make his return tonight. He’ll be under a pretty hefty minutes restriction, 3-5 minute stints max.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball had surgery today, according to Billy Donovan.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
happy first day of spring! 💐
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Bulls will go into next training camp with the mindset that Lonzo Ball won’t be available. Calling his timetable “indefinite.” – 5:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls hoping Lonzo will be the first NBA player to come back from this type of surgery. Donovan called it an “uphill battle.” – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso won’t play tonight for the Bulls, but that Javonte Green will be available. Green hasn’t played for the Bulls since December 31. – 5:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Bulls guard Alex Caruso (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 5:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lonzo underwent knee surgery today.. surgery went well according to Billy Donovan. – 5:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball had surgery today, and that his understanding is that it went well. – 5:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to coach Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso (foot) out and Javonte Green (right knee) available. – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he believes Joel Embiid should be the MVP, but that he wishes the debate did not include bashing any of the players involved, saying all of them are more than deserving of winning the award. “We need to stop this stuff that’s going on right now.” – 5:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers praises Luka, Tatum, Jokic among others while calling Embiid MVP: “I don’t know what’s going on lately, every time to validate one, you have to push down the other guy. No you don’t…we need to stop this stuff that’s going on right now.” – 5:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Can we stop trying to put people down? We should be trying to celebrate guys in the league.” – Doc Rivers, adamantly
Mentions Giannis, Joel, Jokic, and Tatum, specifically.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey was trying to explain to everyone at today’s shootaround (the ‘83 team in attendance) what “Fo, fo, fo” meant.
Says he did a B- job.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My ranking:
1. Stephen Curry
2. Tobias Harris
3. Terry Rozier
4. Terance Mann
5. Zach LaVine
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins second straight Eastern Conference player of the week award inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Magic Johnson has joined the bidding for the Washington Commanders as part of a group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris
@Sportico values the franchise at nearly $5 billion
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Joel Embiid. – 3:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Week #22 | Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid Players of the Week
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid won his second consecutive Eastern Conference player of the week honor. #RepeatWinnersFlow #Sixers #NBA pic.twitter.com/wvADUWtScT – 3:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was named for her Eastern Conference or the week for the second consecutive week. #RepeatWinnersFlow #Sixers #NBA pic.twitter.com/pdnXPIFix2 – 3:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week.
Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference player of the week, but you can read my story from this weekend on Evan Mobley’s recent stretch of play⬇️
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Did you know the Bulls are tied for the third best record in the NBA post all star break…7-4. They’re allowing just 108 pts in that span..5th fewest ..They avg. 116 last 11. Big two game series home/home with 76ers 5:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. – 3:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No Knicks made the list of nominees this week (Giannis, Butler, DeRozan and Mobley were nominees besides Embiid). – 3:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the week, once again. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). – 3:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Philly’s Joel Embiid is the new franchise record holder for consecutive 30 point games…now with 9. He’s 12-0 against the Bulls. MVP type season..along with Jokic, Giannis, etc. Bulls ball..in your car , at home or at the hardware store….@670TheScore @chicagobulls radio network – 3:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Rick Pitino headed to St. John’s—Ed Cooley apparently on his way to Georgetown.. Tons of internet-social media rumors circulating about Billy Donovan- NOT happening. Billy told me this afternoon he’s fully committed to the Bulls, the Reinsdorf family, AK, ME and entire staff. – 3:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some things I saw on the beat this past week:
* Players/staff reacting to the Darius Slay contract saga in real time
* Jaden Springer playing on his hometown floor for the first time in Charlotte
* Danny Green’s impact in Cleveland
And more 👇🏼
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and Javonte Green both questionable tonight, as the heavy workload the last three nights has the Bulls skipping a shootaround today. It’s always sunny in Philadelphia … except when Embiid plays the Bulls. Never lost! Is he due? pic.twitter.com/3y8evu1weN – 2:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With a win tonight vs. the #ChicagoBulls, the #Sixers will become the third Eastern Conference third team to clinch a playoff spot. – 1:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch put ’em on a POSTER 🤯
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls Radio Head Coach Billy Donovan on Patrick Beverley and the MVP race. 5:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network – 1:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Vucevic intends to return to international action and represent Montenegro next summer #FIBAWC
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Julius Erving on Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “He’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past.” Said Jokic, Giannis and Luka are clearly the four top contenders but “it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” – 1:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doing research for a column I noticed nearly half of House’s jumpers were off the dribble. That’s exceptionally high for an off-ball role player (comparison: Only 3.3% and 8.5% for PJ Tucker and Georges Niang).
