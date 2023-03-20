Doc Rivers sick of "tearing one guy down to build another" argument in MVP debate

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid should win MVP, but he’s sick of the “tearing one guy down to build up another” argument. He doesn’t ants everybody to celebrate Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and others. They’re all great players. #Sixers
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he believes Joel Embiid should be the MVP, but that he wishes the debate did not include bashing any of the players involved, saying all of them are more than deserving of winning the award. “We need to stop this stuff that’s going on right now.” – 5:26 PM
Doc Rivers says he believes Joel Embiid should be the MVP, but that he wishes the debate did not include bashing any of the players involved, saying all of them are more than deserving of winning the award. “We need to stop this stuff that’s going on right now.” – 5:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Can we stop trying to put people down? We should be trying to celebrate guys in the league.” – Doc Rivers, adamantly
Mentions Giannis, Joel, Jokic, and Tatum, specifically.
Says that Joel Embiid is the MVP, and should’ve been last season. – 5:25 PM
“Can we stop trying to put people down? We should be trying to celebrate guys in the league.” – Doc Rivers, adamantly
Mentions Giannis, Joel, Jokic, and Tatum, specifically.
Says that Joel Embiid is the MVP, and should’ve been last season. – 5:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers makes note of Andrew Toney’s absence from ‘83 Sixers festivities today — it ended ugly here back in the day — and says it should be a priority to bring him back into the fold as an organization.
“We’ve got to get Andrew Toney back here…I think it’s important.” – 5:23 PM
Doc Rivers makes note of Andrew Toney’s absence from ‘83 Sixers festivities today — it ended ugly here back in the day — and says it should be a priority to bring him back into the fold as an organization.
“We’ve got to get Andrew Toney back here…I think it’s important.” – 5:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey was trying to explain to everyone at today’s shootaround (the ‘83 team in attendance) what “Fo, fo, fo” meant.
Says he did a B- job.
Adds “we need to get Andrew Toney back here”. – 5:23 PM
Doc Rivers says Tyrese Maxey was trying to explain to everyone at today’s shootaround (the ‘83 team in attendance) what “Fo, fo, fo” meant.
Says he did a B- job.
Adds “we need to get Andrew Toney back here”. – 5:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers coach Doc Rivers texts often with @MikeWoodsonNBA and he was watching Friday as #iubb beat Kent State.
“I love what he’s done. He’s returned the pride back.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/doc-rivers-v… – 3:27 PM
76ers coach Doc Rivers texts often with @MikeWoodsonNBA and he was watching Friday as #iubb beat Kent State.
“I love what he’s done. He’s returned the pride back.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/doc-rivers-v… – 3:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on the Sixers’ one home game wedged between these completed three road games and another four-game trip: :”We’re literally coming home to do laundry … for those guys that do laundry.”
(From a human who spend tomorrow doing laundry — yes.) – 10:10 PM
Doc Rivers on the Sixers’ one home game wedged between these completed three road games and another four-game trip: :”We’re literally coming home to do laundry … for those guys that do laundry.”
(From a human who spend tomorrow doing laundry — yes.) – 10:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton (14 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 6 stl) tonight:
“He did everything. He just does De’Anthony stuff. We were joking – he’s the best foul-to-give guy ever – because he goes for the steal, and he gets them. He’s been fantastic.” – 9:29 PM
Doc Rivers on @De’Anthony Melton (14 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 6 stl) tonight:
“He did everything. He just does De’Anthony stuff. We were joking – he’s the best foul-to-give guy ever – because he goes for the steal, and he gets them. He’s been fantastic.” – 9:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen McDaniels is in for tonight.
Doc Rivers began his pre-game presser by joking that we should just run back what he said prior to their visit one week ago. – 5:34 PM
Jalen McDaniels is in for tonight.
Doc Rivers began his pre-game presser by joking that we should just run back what he said prior to their visit one week ago. – 5:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Any time Jaden Springer can get some minutes, Doc Rivers is happy to see it #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/18/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:47 PM
Any time Jaden Springer can get some minutes, Doc Rivers is happy to see it #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/18/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid‘s dominant night (38 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 4 blk, < 3 quarters):
“It’s awesome. He’s scoring, but he’s also dominating the game on the other end. He’s making the right passes, he’s including his teammates. Then defensively, he’s just been dominant.” – 9:26 PM
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid‘s dominant night (38 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 4 blk, < 3 quarters):
“It’s awesome. He’s scoring, but he’s also dominating the game on the other end. He’s making the right passes, he’s including his teammates. Then defensively, he’s just been dominant.” – 9:26 PM
More on this storyline
Gina Mizell: Julius Erving on Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “He’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past.” Said Jokic, Giannis and Luka are clearly the four top contenders but “it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Twitter @ginamizell / March 20, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks are atop the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to Jrue Holiday’s strong performances this season. He has been so spectacular that Kevin Garnett recently crowned him the best player on the roster. “He’s the Bucks best player right now,” the retired legend said on his podcast. -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 19, 2023
It was quite a surprising take from Garnett and one that had his former teammate Paul Pierce adamantly disagreeing. However, the former league MVP explained that Holiday has been better in the second half of the 2022-23 season. “Jrue Holiday is f—— leading the pack when it comes to the Bucks,” Garnett stated. “That’s what I’m saying. [Antetokounmpo] was out a couple games.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 19, 2023
Main Rumors, Awards, Coaching, Doc Rivers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers