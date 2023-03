Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

With multiple players and coaches weighing in, Hall of Fame specialist and former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl has also offered his opinion on which of the two big men – Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic – should win the accolade. “I don’t want to bad mouth Embiid because I think he’s really really good. A lot of my assistant coaches when he was in Philadelphia when he was a young player, they kept telling me that he was going to be the best guy to ever play the game. I see him moving in that direction but he takes too many possessions off. He has lazy body language,” Karl said on SiriusXM NBA Radio . “He gets angry at things that we don’t understand why,” the coach continued. “I just don’t know if he’s that NBA pro that we all loved because he’s a competitive SOB. From what I know in Philadelphia, everybody says he’s playing great. In games I’ve seen, he played really really well. He’s played great in the 4th quarters, came up with a lot of comeback wins. I can only like one big guy, and I take Jokic over Embiid.” -via BasketNews / March 20, 2023