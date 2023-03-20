Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19).
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis wins Western Conference Player of the Week again. His stellar season continues to be rewarded by the league. pic.twitter.com/8oc9EkIvYx – 3:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the week, once again. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). – 3:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Philly’s Joel Embiid is the new franchise record holder for consecutive 30 point games…now with 9. He’s 12-0 against the Bulls. MVP type season..along with Jokic, Giannis, etc. Bulls ball..in your car , at home or at the hardware store….@670TheScore @chicagobulls radio network – 3:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and Javonte Green both questionable tonight, as the heavy workload the last three nights has the Bulls skipping a shootaround today. It’s always sunny in Philadelphia … except when Embiid plays the Bulls. Never lost! Is he due? pic.twitter.com/3y8evu1weN – 2:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A few thoughts on….whatever the fuck that George Karl clip on Embiid was
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-mv… – 12:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG in a season by a player in the last 40 years:
43.6 — Embiid (this season)
43.4 — Shaq (MVP season)
43.1 — Giannis (this season)
43.1 — Giannis (MVP season) pic.twitter.com/wpevtHpei1 – 11:40 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
The Bulls have never beat Joel Embiid, but he did duck their last matchup when Zach LaVine hit 11 threes in Philly to do the dub. – 11:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA MVP race: Ex-Nuggets coach claims Joel Embiid takes possessions off and has ‘lazy body language’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 11:31 AM
NBA MVP race: Ex-Nuggets coach claims Joel Embiid takes possessions off and has ‘lazy body language’
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this EP of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, intel on LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Should Domantas Sabonis receive MVP consideration? Should Mike Brown win COY unanimously? Stein’s list of favorite kicks, and a shirtless tale featuring @Stan Van Gundy: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:56 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are in Philadelphia tonight. 76ers have won 8 in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, and Joel Embiid is 12-0 in his career against Bulls.
12 games left in reg season and Bulls will probably be favored in 4 of them. – 10:47 AM
#Bulls are in Philadelphia tonight. 76ers have won 8 in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, and Joel Embiid is 12-0 in his career against Bulls.
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid vs Jokic in March:
Embiid — Jokic —
36.1 PPG 25.4 PPG
8.8 RPG 13.2 RPG
2.3 BPG 9.2 APG
63/46/83% 64/38/79% pic.twitter.com/k5WjqfBjYH – 10:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 45-point games this season:
6 — Giannis
4 — Luka, Booker, Embiid
3 — Dame, LeBron, Steph pic.twitter.com/elk0NtQdsS – 9:28 AM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Aye @Joel Embiid you gone let me help you wit your MVP speech I want to be like the hood translation version 🤣 – 12:07 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Seriously—-how can you pick a n MVP this season…Embiid, Giannis, Jokic, Luka, Tatum…I don’t have a vote but if I did…it would go to ???? – 5:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis went close to another triple-double, Lauri Markkanen led Utah against Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:27 AM
Domantas Sabonis went close to another triple-double, Lauri Markkanen led Utah against Boston #NBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis continues to shine for the Kings 🫡🇱🇹
Last 5⃣ games:
30 PTS | 9 REB | 10 AST | 83% FG
24 PTS | 21 REB | 5 AST | 57.1% FG
14 PTS | 17 REB | 10 AST | 60% FG
23 PTS | 17 REB | 15 AST | 47.8% FG
17 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 50% FG pic.twitter.com/M6uWqL80tZ – 1:42 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings win 7th straight road game.
🏀Kessler Edwards gets the start.
🏀Stop hurting Domantas Sabonis’ hands!
💻youtu.be/dWyVEokWXMA
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/jkffq4B68s – 1:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Sabonis posted his 57th double-double of the season at WAS, tied with Oscar Robertson (1962-63: 57) for the 10th-most double-doubles in a season in franchise history.
He has the most double-doubles by a player for the franchise since Jerry Lucas (64) in 1968-69. – 11:23 PM
From Kings:
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There’s a lot to like from the Sacramento Kings box score tonight. My favorite numbers: 33 & 26.
That’s the amount of minutes that Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox played tonight. – 11:05 PM
There’s a lot to like from the Sacramento Kings box score tonight. My favorite numbers: 33 & 26.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The final box score has added an assist to Domantas Sabonis’ totals. 30 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds. That is his 57th double-double of the season. – 10:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domas Sabonis last 15 games
22pts-14reb
24pts-15reb-7ast
18pts-17reb-10ast
20pts-10reb
14pts-15reb-8ast
22pts-13reb-9ast
23pts-10reb-7ast
24pts-14reb
19pts-11reb-11ast
24pts-13reb-10ast
17pts-8reb
23pts-17reb-15ast
14pts-17reb-10ast
24pts-21reb
30pts-9reb-9ast
All-NBA #BeamTeam – 10:27 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Sacramento Kings and drop to (32-39).
#DCAboveAll 118
#SacramentoProud 132
Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 33
Bradley Beal had 20 and Corey Kispert had 13.
*Sabonis had 30 on (10/12). – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
2. Body up. There is a Domantas Sabonis shaped dent in the chest of the Wizards front line. The All-Star big man bullied his way to the rim, finishing with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He brought the power down low and nearly notched his 12th triple-double of the season. – 10:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Kings 132, Wizards 118
Kuzma: 33 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 20 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Cooks: Made NBA debut
Sabonis: 30 pts., 9 rebs., 9 assts.
3-pointers: Kings 22/37, Wizards 13/36 – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown with the line change. Looks like Sabonis’ night is over. Finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. – 10:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Terence Davis performing CPR on Domantas Sabonis was pretty hilarious 😂 – 10:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I SAW IN REAL-TIME Sabonis eyes light up on the wide open fastbreak that he lost the ball. Always look it in. The same thing happens to WR’s in football on open field drops… – 10:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Solid 12 point lead for the Kings heading to the fourth. Sabonis has 26 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Terence Davis has 19 points and Keegan Murray has 16. – 9:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I think Anthony Gill played solid defense on Sabonis here. AG’s Hands were straight up, and Domantas initiated contact, at least from my POV. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2ApMPXy7Xk – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis banged the left hand pretty good there. Already playing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
That’s not great. Sabonis went down holding his right hand. He’ll stay in and shoot the free throws, but he’s in pain. – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings’ offensive is dominating tonight in DC. They lead the Wizards 71-60 at the half. Domantas Sabonis leads with 18 points. Terence Davis has 16 points off the bench and Keegan Murray is up to 13 points. Kings shoot 12-of-18 from 3. – 9:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At halftime, the Kings lead the Wizards 71-60.
Kuzma: 20p 6r 2a
Kispert: 8p
Wiz have 8 three’s
Sabonis: 18p
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Sacramento Kings at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 60
#SacramentoProud 71
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 20 points (Only Wizard in double figures).
Corey Kispert 8 and Monte Morris
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice recovery from the Kings in the first quarter. They lead 37-33 in Washington. Sabonis and Davis each have 11 points. Keegan Murray has 10. – 8:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about Keegan Murray, and he’s up to 10 points. Fox/Sabonis draw so much attention he will get the looks. Wizards will have to account for him. – 8:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Almost in Sync. The #LightTheBeam team is in the building.
Sacramento Kings All-Stars
De’Aaron Fox | Domantas Sabonis
#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/sqGcEkSCnV – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kessler Edwards
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 8:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m showing signs of improvement! Plenty of interesting Kings options for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership, plus a few other options around the league. Fox and Sabonis should keep it rolling. Keegan is rebounding better and HB needs to hit some threes bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize…… pic.twitter.com/yPzB9T0Lcm – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell: Julius Erving on Joel Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “He’s definitely worthy. I think he’s been worthy in the past.” Said Jokic, Giannis and Luka are clearly the four top contenders but “it might be Joel’s turn, which would be poetically justifiable.” -via Twitter @ginamizell / March 20, 2023
With multiple players and coaches weighing in, Hall of Fame specialist and former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl has also offered his opinion on which of the two big men – Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic – should win the accolade. “I don’t want to bad mouth Embiid because I think he’s really really good. A lot of my assistant coaches when he was in Philadelphia when he was a young player, they kept telling me that he was going to be the best guy to ever play the game. I see him moving in that direction but he takes too many possessions off. He has lazy body language,” Karl said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He gets angry at things that we don’t understand why,” the coach continued. “I just don’t know if he’s that NBA pro that we all loved because he’s a competitive SOB. From what I know in Philadelphia, everybody says he’s playing great. In games I’ve seen, he played really really well. He’s played great in the 4th quarters, came up with a lot of comeback wins. I can only like one big guy, and I take Jokic over Embiid.” -via BasketNews / March 20, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 7 AST ✅ 2 BLK ✅ 10-15 FG Embiid has scored at least 30 points on 55% shooting from the field in each of his last seven games, tying LeBron James (2012-13) for the longest such streak in NBA history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 19, 2023
Shams Charania: Sacramento Kings All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis sitdown with @Stadium: Being named to Mike Brown’s team leadership council, their coach’s challenge, “win for everybody” Tyrese Haliburton trade, playing through thumb fracture, All-NBA cases, much more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 20, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Domantas Sabonis last night: ✅ 24 PTS ✅ 21 REB ✅ 5 AST ✅ 4 BLK The Kings clinched a winning record with their 42nd win of the season. That snaps a streak of 16 straight seasons without a winning record, the longest such streak in NBA history. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 17, 2023
Cody Taylor: Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2022-23 season (March 6-12). -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / March 13, 2023