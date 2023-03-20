George Karl on Joel Embiid: 'He has a lazy body language'

With multiple players and coaches weighing in, Hall of Fame specialist and former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl has also offered his opinion on which of the two big men – Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic – should win the accolade. “I don’t want to bad mouth Embiid because I think he’s really really good. A lot of my assistant coaches when he was in Philadelphia when he was a young player, they kept telling me that he was going to be the best guy to ever play the game. I see him moving in that direction but he takes too many possessions off. He has lazy body language,” Karl said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He gets angry at things that we don’t understand why,” the coach continued. “I just don’t know if he’s that NBA pro that we all loved because he’s a competitive SOB. From what I know in Philadelphia, everybody says he’s playing great. In games I’ve seen, he played really really well. He’s played great in the 4th quarters, came up with a lot of comeback wins. I can only like one big guy, and I take Jokic over Embiid.”
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Aye @Joel Embiid you gone let me help you wit your MVP speech I want to be like the hood translation version 🤣 – 12:07 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Seriously—-how can you pick a n MVP this season…Embiid, Giannis, Jokic, Luka, Tatum…I don’t have a vote but if I did…it would go to ???? – 5:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers swept the Pacers 4-0 this season, led by Joel Embiid.
Carlisle: “He’s a walking NBA cheat code right now, he’s just that good.”
Rivers: “He’s added a lot to his game for a guy that had a year before that almost won MVP, you rarely see that.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 2:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jokić or Embiid for MVP?
It’s a tough call for George Karl but here’s why he’s taking Jokic ⬇️
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/gpvIQmXewK – 1:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Pacers takeaways: Joel Embiid is unstoppable and Tyrese Maxey is a road assassin inquirer.com/sports/76ers-p… via @phillyinquirer – 1:27 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 19 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.46
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.19
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Damian Lillard: 14.61
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.98
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.71
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.47 pic.twitter.com/crFQO524bo – 11:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics blown lead to Jazz, plus another Embiid-fueled 76ers win, drops Celtics to third in East nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/19/cel… – 10:53 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Complete list of Sixers who have scored 30 or more points in at least nine consecutive games:
Joel Embiid
. – 7:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rick Carlisle backs up Joel Embiid for MVP of the season 🗣️
Who is your MVP this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aXNfT9DN8y – 5:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers–#Pacers takeaways: Joel Embiid shows, once again why he’s unstoppable; De’Anthony Melton’s defense inquirer.com/sports/76ers-p… via @phillyinquirer – 5:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joel Embiid GOES OFF For 9th Consecutive 30-PT Performance! | March 18, 2023
sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 4:11 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers handled the Pacers for the 4th and final time Saturday.
– Embiid scored 31 and didn’t need to play in the 4th
– Maxey soars for 31pts
– 76ers’ 14-0 1Q run
– IND’s 17 TOs leads to 23pts
– Brief update on Ty/Benn/Chris
– Colts coaches attended
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 12:58 AM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised version of four observations from the Pacers loss to the Sixers with more on Embiid, who Carlisle says is “probably the MVP” and, “a cheat code,” and more on Maxey, Nembhard, Nesmith and Nwora: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t trust this [Warriors] team.”
Hall of Famer, George Karl, shares his concerns with the defending champs.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/PUaDPqgdGN – 10:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid finished with seven assists in 30 minutes tonight, but Doc estimated he had 15 “hockey assists” while facilitating from the middle of the floor without Harden. – 10:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Four observations from Pacers tonight. They couldn’t stop Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, but they got some good offensive development from Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Jordan Nwora: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
Four observations from Pacers tonight. They couldn’t stop Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, but they got some good offensive development from Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Jordan Nwora: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nesmith: “Embiid is huge. He’s a tough cover. He requires all five guys on the floor to be aware of his presence.” – 9:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Observations here on another win for record-setting Joel Embiid and the league’s hottest team:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers continue to crank out wins, and Joel Embiid continues to put up dominant stat lines. Huge couple weeks ahead for Philly, including games against Golden State, Phoenix, Dallas, Milwaukee and Boston, with the top spots in the East still very much in play. – 9:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle: “Embiid, right now, he’s probably the MVP with what their team is doing and how he’s elevated his game. He’s as difficult a guy to game plan for as there is in the game. Giannis is crazy ridiculous. Jokic is, same, and this guy may be even more difficult.” – 9:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has failed to record a single field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of two consecutive games. Is he letting the MVP award slip away? My column. – 9:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers the beat Pacers 141-121.
They’ve won 8 in a row, and perhaps more impressively have gone 7-1 on the road in March.
Joel Embiid had 31/7/7 on 10-15 shooting, and has scored 30+ in 9 straight. Tyrese Maxey added 31 (22 in the first half), and Tobias Harris had 24. – 9:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers tie their season-long 8 game winning streak with a 141-121 win over Indiana.
Embiid: 31 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST
Maxey: 31 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST
Harris: 24 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Melton: 14 PTS / 5 AST / 6 STL
Niang: 10 PTS / 2 REB
Reed: 10 PTS / 3 REB
Milton: 9 PTS / 5 AST – 9:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
31-7-7 for Embiid (10/15 shooting) in 30 minutes.
31 for Maxey.
6 Melton steals.
Eight straight wins for the Sixers, this one on a back to back without Harden and Tucker.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers handled the Pacers 141-121, getting 31pts each from Embiid and Maxey. A 4-0 sweep over the Pacers this season.
Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 25, Nembhard had 22 and Turner with 20.
Next: Mon. at Charlotte, first of a 4-game road trip. – 9:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers have two 31-point scorers, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maexy, and have grown their lead to 20 by shooting better than 60%.
Pacers’ defense has failed to slow them down. – 9:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner went up to challenge Embiid (31pts), then fell down hard and grabbed his left ankle.
He checked out of the game and seems to be OK. Better than it first looked. – 8:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is up to 30 points, 7 boards, and 7 assists with a full quarter to go.
He’s shooting 62% (34-for-55) on midrange jumpers between 14 feet and the 3p arc since the all-star break.
That ranks in the 100th percentile of NBA bigs. – 8:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pacers just in absolute hell trying to deal with Embiid tonight.
Single coverage: made jumper
Doubled: wide-open three for somebody else
Rinse, repeat. Sixers are shooting 68 percent from the field. – 8:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has gone past Maurice Cheeks for eighth on the Sixers’ all-time scoring list. – 8:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 72-61, at halftime.
Maxey: 22 PTS / 9-11 fg / 3-5 3fg
Embiid: 15 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 4 STL – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Maxey’s 22pts was the story of the first half, contributing to the 76ers’ 72 1H points.
With Embiid in for the final 5:44 of the half, they outscored the Pacers by nine for a 72-51 lead.
Smith has 11pts, Nesmith with 10. – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey’s first half: 22 points on 9-11 shooting (3-5 from 3).
Add in a ho-hum 15/6/4 from Joel Embiid and the Sixers lead the Pacers 72-61 at the break. – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 72, Pacers 61. Maxey with 22 points on a blistering 9-of-11 from the floor. Embiid with 15-6-4. Sixers are shooting 64 percent from the floor after a bit of a rough offensive start. – 8:06 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers are 8 of 12 from the field this quarter. Embiid’s been out and just checked in. These two facts are connected – 7:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers take a 10-point lead after Q1 in Indy, 34-24.
Maxey: 8 PTS / 3-4 fg / 1 STL
Embiid: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 3 STL (!) – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 34, Pacers 24 after Melton slams it home just before the first-quarter buzzer. Sixers overcame a slow start to build that double-digit lead. Embiid has 7-5-3. Maxey with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Pacers have five turnovers. – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers jumped in front 12-4, then were outscored 30-12 the rest of the 1Q. It’s Philly 34-24.
After outscoring opponents in three straight 1Qs, they’ve now lost three in a row … and all by 10+.
Embiid has 7-5-3. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell to the rim. Amazing how easy he just made that look. Embiid with the Ole defense. – 7:32 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters are same as Thursday: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner. Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The MVP ladder sees a new name sitting at the top!
@Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid overtakes the top spot on @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell‘s lists this week. pic.twitter.com/CN49xadsXE – 10:59 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 18 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.29
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.4
4. Damian Lillard: 14.64
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.37
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.18
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.02
9. LeBron James: 12.73
10. Stephen Curry: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/srfHNu7c9L – 10:52 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward was impressed with Joel Embiid and the rest of the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/18/hor… via @SixersWire – 10:46 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid gave praise to Tobias Harris after a in over the Hornets on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/17/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:43 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers had their best defensive performance of the season in Charlotte.
Joel Embiid: “Tonight. I think we were all just in sync defensively [with] communications and rotations. It’s good to see.”
theathletic.com/4322095/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It felt like a home game, even the MVP chants and cheering. It was crazy.”
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:28 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 BLK
✅ 16-21 FG
He’s scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in 10 straight games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in @sixers history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:06 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Saturday morning thought: We have never seen this version of Joel Embiid. From aggressiveness from the opening tip, to wise/clutch decision making late. Whatever the reason, it has given the Sixers their best chance for a deep run in a long time. Try to enjoy it. – 8:31 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid: “He’s just taking it to a whole new level. Just when people think that he’s just peaked, he takes it to a whole other level. That was special tonight.”
More here: theathletic.com/4322095/2023/0… – 8:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best of the Best award goes to all the #Sixers fans in attendance. They arrived early and were loud and proud.
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#AboutLastNight Joel Embiid gets “MVP” chants at the foul line in the @spectrumcenter. #Sixers #Hornets pic.twitter.com/IJPvuRRceQ – 5:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers– #Charlotte #Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:11 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
38 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks. In 29 minutes. Never been done before. Joel Embiid’s MVP speech is going to be epic. – 1:41 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Games against the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA aren’t going to add much to Joel Embiid’s MVP case, but they sure can detract from it. All he can do is play to his averages and trust his teammates to do their jobs.
That happened and more on Friday:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-sixers-… – 11:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Terry Rozier very well might’ve been shooting this anyway, but I think Embiid intentionally looked away to goad Rozier into driving and then rotated over in help and swatted the layup away once Rozier committed to the drive. pic.twitter.com/3jneBAZcrG – 10:57 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I mean damn, 38, 13, 5 dimes and 4 blocks on a 6 game winning streak? Forget the Everything else, we need to start discussing Joel Embiid as the best player in the NBA! Carry on… – 10:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spurs led by 29 and lost, Bulls and Wolves in double OT, Philly won by 39 with Embiid getting 38 in 28 minutes, and it’s all getting overshadowed tonight. Further proof that Dr. Naismith invented the greatest game ever. – 10:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid in just 29 minutes tonight:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 BLK
It’s the second time Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in fewer than 30 minutes played.
He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to produce multiple such games.
statitudes.substack.com – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid during the Sixers’ seven-game winning streak:
38 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
36 PTS, 18 REB, 3 AST
34 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
42 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
31 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/Kf07aWZN1K – 9:47 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward on Embiid
“He was unbelievable tonight, he’s been unbelievable all year” – 9:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on the 3rd quarter
“Impatient on offense, trying to challenge Embiid at the rim, bad decision making in the paint” – 9:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid‘s dominant night (38 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 4 blk, < 3 quarters):
“It’s awesome. He’s scoring, but he’s also dominating the game on the other end. He’s making the right passes, he’s including his teammates. Then defensively, he’s just been dominant.” – 9:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Embiid with a smooth 38-13-5 despite not playing the 4th quarter.
He’s averaging 33.5 PPG this year.
He’s the only C to average 30+ in 40 years, and he’s about to do it a 2nd time.
Only players to average more PPG than Embiid this year in last 40 years are Harden, Kobe & MJ. – 9:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers win by 39 in Charlotte. They’ve won 7 in a row. They are 25 games above .500.
Embiid: 38/13/5/4
Now, eyes go to Portland to see if the Blazers can beat Boston. A Celtics loss + Sixers win tomorrow makes Philly the 2-seed. – 9:17 PM
Sixers win by 39 in Charlotte. They’ve won 7 in a row. They are 25 games above .500.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades after another dominant effort from Joel Embiid and an easy win over the Hornets on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 9:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another dominant win for the @Philadelphia 76ers, beating the Hornets, 121-82.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 11 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Milton: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Reed: 8 PTS / 10 REB / 3 BLK
Melton: 8 PTS / 5 REB – 9:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid is the first player with 25+ 35-point games this season.
Ties Moses Malone for the most 35-point games by a center in a season since the merger. pic.twitter.com/Cu4txwXELC – 9:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in March:
36.8 PPG
9.0 RPG
2.4 BPG
8 straight 30-points games. pic.twitter.com/1uVo8WDFMw – 9:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
38 PTS
13 REB
5 AST
4 BLK
16-21 FG
In only 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/YfrlyT2ZXe – 8:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Charlotte 92-67 after three quarters.
Unless something goes very wrong, Joel Embiid’s night is over: 38 points (16-21 FG), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks in 29 minutes. Pretty good. – 8:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid gets a lot of love from the Spectrum Center crowd when he checks out of the game with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/m5sQOusvmo – 8:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 92-67, at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has finally mercifully (for Charlotte) checked out. Paul Reed time. Sixers by 25. Embiid heading to locker room. Maybe he wants some O2 or an orange after that Burst of mayhem. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid in 21 minutes
28 pts
2 Blocks
4 assists
7 rebounds
12-16 from field
Game high +22.
Sixers by 21.
🤣🏆 – 8:24 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in each of his last 4 games.
He is the 2nd player to score 20+ points in the 1st half in 4 straight games this season, joining Damian Lillard.
It is also the longest streak of his career. – 8:21 PM
Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in each of his last 4 games.
He is the 2nd player to score 20+ points in the 1st half in 4 straight games this season, joining Damian Lillard.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Joel Embiid has been special on both ends tonight, guarding the rim well. Hornets have been in position most times defensively, but he’s so good he still finds a way to score and makes it look easy – 8:10 PM
Joel Embiid has been special on both ends tonight, guarding the rim well. Hornets have been in position most times defensively, but he’s so good he still finds a way to score and makes it look easy – 8:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Halftime score: Sixers 66, Hornets 54
Joel Embiid: 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 66, Hornets 55. Embiid with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Harden in triple-double territory, with 9 points (4-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid missed three of his first four shots and is now 10-of-14 from the floor for 24 first-half points. – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s @Joel Embiid‘s world and everyone else in this building rn is simply living in it – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quite loud M-V-P chants for Embiid after that one-handed slam…in a road arena for the Sixers. – 7:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets 2nd unit held up pretty well against Embiid and Maxey, Kai Jones looks particularly dialed into this one, communicating a lot out there on defense and being disciplined not fouling – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
A Tyrese Maxey banked 30-footer at the buzzer closes the first quarter. There was a loud cheer from the many Sixers fans in attendance.
Sixers lead 31-29. Sloppy quarter, three turnovers for Embiid. He did a good job getting back to stop the Oubre drive after the last one. – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey with the 36-foot buzzer-beating three to end the first quarter. Sixers up, 31-29. They’re shooting 50%. Embiid with 12 points and four rebounds. Rozier lead the #Hornets with 10. – 7:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Darryl Dawkins for No. 6 on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list. – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid only went to the line for 4 free throws in the first quarter, in honor of Andy Bailey. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 31, Hornets 29 after Maxey banks in a heave at the buzzer. That drew a loud reaction from the huge contingent of Sixers fans in the building. Embiid has 12-4-2. Sixers are shooting 50 percent from the floor but have five turnovers, an issue last game as well. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
LOUD …. I mean LOUD chants of MVP while Embiid was at the foul line. #PhillyTakeoverFlow – 7:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That is a preposterous 3-point play finish by Embiid. Didn’t seem like he was even looking at the basket. – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris got off to a nice offensive start, hitting his first two shots including a 3. But momentum squashed when he also picks up two quick fouls. Embiid has missed three of his first four shots, and Sixers have three turnovers to trail 14-11. – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We’ll be talking a lot of Jaylen Brown’s post-All-Star run on the telecast tonight.
But if it seems like he’s been locked in, making a lot of shots…here’s why.
Only Devin Booker and Joel Embiid have made more since the break. pic.twitter.com/tXdU925tiB – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 16:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Brook Lopez
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Immanuel Quickley
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: Leon Rose
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=YnlM0u… pic.twitter.com/6ifTl5Oq9O – 4:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 34/10/4
— 1st in PPG
— 2nd in post up PPG
— 4th in iso PPG
Highest scoring season by a center since the merger. pic.twitter.com/73AtCwcTHW – 2:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Sixers might win the title. I completely backed the James Harden trade at the time.
I’m also never going to stop wondering what the Kings really offered for Ben Simmons, because the idea of either Tyrese Haliburton or De’Aaron Fox with Joel Embiid for a decade… wow. – 11:31 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers lead the NBA in free-throw makes and percentage, perhaps unsurprisingly with Embiid and Harden anchoring the offense. Still, nine players (all in the rotation) shoot at least 80 percent.
“You never know when you’re going to have to make them.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:15 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
NBA MVP odds:
Joel Embiid: -115
Nikola Jokic: +100
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +300
We all agree this is a three-horse race. The stats and eye test say this is a three-horse race. But Vegas has Giannis a clear 3rd.
Why I disagree and would bet him right now:
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-m… – 10:46 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid overtakes Nikola Jokic for No. 1 spot in MVP race eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 9:49 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Time to stop draining the joy from sports, bracket busters, the case for Embiid, @sam_amick, Bum Of The Week, Jordan eyes an exit, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Jayson Tatum has the fourth-best MVP odds at 75-to-1.
What would have to happen for you to pick any player besides Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid to win the award? Could Tatum win it if Boston wins its final 12 regular-season games? – 9:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid has taken the lead on NBA[dot]com’s MVP ladder.
nba.com/news/kia-mvp-l… – 8:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We got to jump on them from the beginning,” Joel Embiid said of the Charlotte Hornets.
With momentum on their side, the Sixers must avoid a letdown loss in Charlotte inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:15 AM
