Javonte Green cleared to play for the first time in 2023

Chicago: Javonte Green (right knee surgery) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Philadelphia. Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) is out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will make his return tonight. He’ll be under a pretty hefty minutes restriction, 3-5 minute stints max.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso won’t play tonight for the Bulls, but that Javonte Green will be available. Green hasn’t played for the Bulls since December 31. – 5:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to coach Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso (foot) out and Javonte Green (right knee) available. – 5:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and Javonte Green both questionable tonight, as the heavy workload the last three nights has the Bulls skipping a shootaround today. It’s always sunny in Philadelphia … except when Embiid plays the Bulls. Never lost! Is he due? pic.twitter.com/3y8evu1weN – 2:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls upgrade Javonte Green to questionable from doubtful. Billy Donovan said yesterday after Green practiced with G League team that medical staff wanted to see some cumulative contact practices. But he’s clearly trending towards playing, barring setback. – 3:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Injury Report: Javonte Green upgraded to questionable…he hasn’t played in 2023. His last game December 31 vs. Cleveland. Bulls have missed @2Xtremebounce in many ways. His dedication, perseverance, motor, skill set and joy is a huge get down the stretch. – 12:41 PM
Mike McGraw: Javonte Green (knee) won’t be available tonight, but still progressing, Donovan said. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / March 18, 2023
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes is out for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to a non-COVID illness. Lonzo Ball (knee), Javonte Green (knee) and Justin Lewis (knee) are out for Chicago. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 14, 2023