Karl-Anthony Towns suffered 'major setback' in late January

Had all gone according to plan, Towns might have been able to return in that 12-week window. But he said he suffered “a major setback” in his recovery in late January. Towns posted a picture of himself on Jan. 29 watching his beloved Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs, wearing a custom green jersey with his name on the back. Also significant in the photo: Towns was wearing a boot on his right foot after being seen earlier in January with no boot. “It was obvious. You have a boot one day, then you’re out of a boot and now you’re back in a boot. That’s a setback,” he said, declining to say what specifically happened. “I think there will be a time and place to talk about that. But not right now.”
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves — one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season (23rd) — start tonight’s in New York by making their first eight shots. And that’s, of course, with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns out injured. – 7:53 PM
The Wolves — one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season (23rd) — start tonight’s in New York by making their first eight shots. And that’s, of course, with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns out injured. – 7:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finally, asked Finch about Karl-Anthony Towns’ potential return: “Feels really, really close. That’s all I can tell you. He’s looking good.” – 6:23 PM
Finally, asked Finch about Karl-Anthony Towns’ potential return: “Feels really, really close. That’s all I can tell you. He’s looking good.” – 6:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns says he suffered a setback in January that prolonged his recovery but he is “feeling great in 5 on 5” work during practice and is “itching to play.” theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:08 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns says he suffered a setback in January that prolonged his recovery but he is “feeling great in 5 on 5” work during practice and is “itching to play.” theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“It’s good to know there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.” — Karl-Anthony Towns speaks with @TheAthletic on his long road back from calf injury that has kept him out of the last 51 game theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:01 PM
“It’s good to know there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.” — Karl-Anthony Towns speaks with @TheAthletic on his long road back from calf injury that has kept him out of the last 51 game theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:01 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Me waiting to get cleared to play…..let the kid do what he loves 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WlDGNZ1Ctm – 3:28 PM
Me waiting to get cleared to play…..let the kid do what he loves 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WlDGNZ1Ctm – 3:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Karl-Anthony Towns just helped Anthony Edwards, who is in street clothes, back to Timberwolves bench. – 10:01 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just helped Anthony Edwards, who is in street clothes, back to Timberwolves bench. – 10:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch pregame in Chicago on what the key is to working Karl-Anthony Towns back in when he’s ready to go: pic.twitter.com/QSKl5w4o5x – 6:55 PM
Chris Finch pregame in Chicago on what the key is to working Karl-Anthony Towns back in when he’s ready to go: pic.twitter.com/QSKl5w4o5x – 6:55 PM
More on this storyline
It was reported elsewhere that Towns was expected to miss four to six weeks with the strain, but Towns says now that was never the timeline he and the Timberwolves discussed after doctors diagnosed his injury. Towns said tests revealed the Grade 3 strain and multiple tears in his calf, leading him to believe his time away from the court would be extensive. “It was never supposed to be a four-to-six week thing,” Towns said. “It was supposed to be a long time.” -via The Athletic / March 20, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities, according to a press release from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available. -via RealGM / March 15, 2023