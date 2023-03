Karl-Anthony Towns suffered 'major setback' in late January

It was reported elsewhere that Towns was expected to miss four to six weeks with the strain, but Towns says now that was never the timeline he and the Timberwolves discussed after doctors diagnosed his injury. Towns said tests revealed the Grade 3 strain and multiple tears in his calf, leading him to believe his time away from the court would be extensive. “It was never supposed to be a four-to-six week thing,” Towns said. “It was supposed to be a long time.” -via The Athletic / March 20, 2023