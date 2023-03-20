Live stream: Kings 2, Jazz 5

The Sacramento Kings (43-27) play against the Utah Jazz (34-36) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Sacramento Kings 2, Utah Jazz 5 (Q1 10:06)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kessler Edwards gets the Kings on the board with a pair of free throw makes. 2-2. – 9:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden flirting with one of those games like he had in Sacramento as a Net. Although he has been wincing in the second half. If he can’t help, someone on the bench has to notice and make a swap. Cause he’s not occupying a defender by hiding in corners on offense. – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!! THE SACRAMENTO KINGS!!!! BASKETBALL ISSSSSSSS STAAAAAAARRRRRTTTTTIIIINNNGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TPCWVpyNuK – 9:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌼 starters of spring 🌼
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/wf1AiKnPpM – 9:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kessler Edwards
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ftILahzXZE – 8:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Utah’s plan was to try to duplicate Gobert’s skillset with their backup 5 (Whiteside, drafted Azubuike) – 8:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio gets the start for the Jazz tonight pic.twitter.com/Uj5uPOLz1f – 8:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Kings at Jazz pic.twitter.com/Jn5ceB1nB8 – 8:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler. – 8:33 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Showtime. Join me and @matthewkbarnes and @kennythomasnba for Kings PreGame Live right now on @nbcsauthentic #utahjazz #nba instagram.com/p/CqB-jXmpnnW/… – 8:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
comfy & cozy 𝒐𝒓 formal & fitted???
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/fXMtS8smjU – 8:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is back for #Celtics #Kings, as is Marcus Smart.
Who starts? clnsmedia.com/strong-case-ce… – 8:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Jazz game. pic.twitter.com/qh5ocDbWCX – 8:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Kevin Huerter could probably play if this was a playoff game, but there’s no reason to rush him back. – 8:02 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Robert Williams is set to make his return after he wasn’t listed on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Kings.
That means the Celtics should be at virtually full strength for the first time since Williams’ injury March 3.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams will return tomorrow against Sacramento. Peyton Pritchard the only Celtics regular on the injury report. He’s still out with a heel injury – 7:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
More questionable decisions on their way. Interesting Kings options for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Not sure Fox and Sabonis will play major minutes. Keegan is starting to score again and Curry needs a win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/ocI6LULEbF – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams isn’t listed on Boston’s injury report for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento, meaning he’s set to make his return after an eight-game absence with a hamstring strain Williams suffered in Boston’s loss to Brooklyn on March 3. – 7:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy on Lauri Markkanen’s back injury:
“It’s something he’s been managing since the collision in OKC. (It) can flare up especially playing a lot of mins & playing against physical teams like Boston. Ultimately, it’s on us to make a decision on what’s best for his health.” – 7:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is off the injury report for tomorrow at Sacramento. Only Payton Pritchard remains. – 7:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Robert Williams is NOT on the Celtics injury report for Tuesday in Sacramento 👀
Pritchard and Gallinari are players listed as out for Boston. – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Sacramento:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – OUT – 7:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A special pregame moment with JC’s biggest fan, who also happens to be 90 🥹🫶
#ThisIsWhyWePlay | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VMXtoDbCrb – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
In honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, we asked our Women in Sports Network Resource Group what women’s empowerment means to them.
Here is what VP of Communications and Public Relations Kari Ida had to say ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7gei5NDlo4 – 7:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Doug Christie and Davion Mitchell going over film prior to tonight’s Kings-Jazz game. pic.twitter.com/XNLikLK80l – 7:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/20:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/20:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings SG Kevin Huerter is out tonight in Utah while Trey Lyles is available to play after experiencing shoulder soreness. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We love a jazz-guitar national anthem, but missed opportunity for a @sixers/@SIXUSTour crossover since they open at the Kimmel Center tomorrow. – 7:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/20:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter is available for the Kings tonight in Utah tonight. Trey Lyles is out. – 7:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[latches helmet] Kings win tonight and there’s a damn good chance they clinch their playoff birth during the three-game homestand this weekend – 7:07 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Can the Kings keep it rolling tonight?
NIGHT CHAT returns tonight following Kings and Jazz:
youtube.com/watch?v=mPDLYF… pic.twitter.com/1t0AM5hLvq – 6:27 PM
Can the Kings keep it rolling tonight?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Sacramento Kings and @raleys teamed up last Wednesday for the ribbon cutting of their 11th ROOT Community Garden at Nation’s Finest – Mather, which supports America’s military veterans through housing, health and employment services.🪴 pic.twitter.com/jAT6l2FxYF – 6:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When are we going to start talking about @ChrisBiderman covering the Kings full-time & suddenly they’re super good? – 5:52 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Found this to be strange.
Jazz – Wolves – Lakers – 3 teams trade hasn’t helped the offense of any team yet
Offensive Rating pre and post trade
Jazz from 116.6 to 113.5 (not surprising)
Lakers from 113.1 to 112.6
Wolves from 113.3 to 111.2 – 5:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sexton, Clarkson and Markkanen are all out tonight against Sacramento. Kings going for sweep of four game road trip and an eighth straight road win. – 5:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain) is OUT for Wizards-Magic after turning it on a courtside fan against the Kings. – 5:32 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
gassin’em up show love, tell everybody u love them and appreciate them 🖤 – 5:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis becomes first player in franchise history to win three Player of the Week awards in a single season
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated: The Utah Jazz has ruled All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to back soreness.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Very excited for Thursday’s Off the Record with The Kings Beat Virtual Happy Hour part 12: “National Voice” with our good friend @sam_amick. Happy Hour is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 on March 23 and it’s for premium subscribers only!
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/off-record-k… – 4:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings can clinch playoff spot at home this week. Here’s their magic number sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:41 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
So sad to hear about the passing of Jim Jenkins, a good friend and superior sports journalist from the Sacramento Bee. Hopefully he has already hooked up with his newspaper pal Bill Soliday, who passed away last year, grilling Al Davis as in this photo. pic.twitter.com/CeHFTkk3f5 – 4:38 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
If you need an NBA Playoffs team to root for after the Blazers are eliminated from post-season contention, you can always join me in supporting the Kings. It’s finally our time to shine. – 4:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
It’s time to 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 🔮
1. Who will make the first three?
2. Which quarter will the Jazz score the most points in?
Reply with your predictions by tip-off and you could win TWO tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
@sociosusa | #PredictThis pic.twitter.com/Fzq2HC01pJ – 4:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for a second straight week. De’Aaron Fox also nominated. pic.twitter.com/kCd6diejZc – 4:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik Monk among all reserves since Feb. 1:
👑 1st in points (288)
👑 2nd in 3PT made (44)
👑 3rd in assists (78) pic.twitter.com/CwFUtRg10V – 4:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis becomes the first player in franchise history to receive three Player of the Week accolades in a single season and the fourth NBA player this season to earn the honor three times or more. – 3:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Week #22 | Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid Players of the Week
sportando.basketball/en/nba-week-22… – 3:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
You can get a great deal done in college basketball, in one offseason, with four open scholarships.
Hugely-critical offseason for this coaching regime at the University of Utah beginning to unfold. – 3:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis was named Player of the Week for a second consecutive week #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers guard Austin Reaves was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ITocLJDyGs – 3:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis wins Western Conference Player of the Week again. His stellar season continues to be rewarded by the league. pic.twitter.com/8oc9EkIvYx – 3:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis wins Western Conference Player of the Week again. His stellar season continues to be rewarded by the league. pic.twitter.com/8oc9EkIvYx – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). – 3:30 PM
