Lakers working out Tristan Thompson, Tony Bradley

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha . Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. – 1:06 AM
More on this storyline
Not long after, Garland was drafted by the Cavs No. 5 overall — the latest foundation piece of Cleveland’s post-LeBron rebuild expected to team with Love in hopes of lifting the franchise back to prominence. When Garland first shared that story with his newest teammate, the two started bursting with laugher — a perfect icebreaker to what became a tight bond. “It was some fun times with him for sure,” Garland told cleveland.com, saying they still laugh about that L.A. run-in. “Kev’s like a big brother to me. There’s always going to be love there. I came in and he was one of my vets. Him, Tristan (Thompson) and Larry (Nance Jr.) really took me in. I was like their little brother. We’ll always have that connection. He’ll always be my vet. When I came in, he looked after me, put his arm around me, showed me the ropes, and I love him for that. That’s always gonna be my guy.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 8, 2023
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023
Daniel Greenberg: Tristan Thompson said on ESPN that he talked to the agent for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and he said that Lonzo has seen doctors all over the country and they say that he has a “unique injury that they have never seen before.” -via Twitter / February 22, 2023
The Bulls will have to release a player to make room for Beverley, and sources said the current focus is on veteran point guard Goran Dragic, whose rotational role has dwindled in recent weeks, or backup center Tony Bradley. -via NBC Sports / February 21, 2023
Chicago: DeMar DeRozan (right quadricep strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Golden State. Zach LaVine (right hand contusion) is probable and Tony Bradley (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 14, 2023
Donovan said Tony Bradley’s main symptom was a “runny nose” and he still felt well enough to participate in practices and games. But Bradley chose to report the symptoms to the Bulls medical staff, who elected to rapidly test him and initiated isolation protocol when he tested positive. This has been the preferred method of testing for most NBA teams, but it makes for a hit-or-miss approach across the league. -via Chicago Tribune / January 7, 2023