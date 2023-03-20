LaMelo Ball expects to be healthy for next training camp

LaMelo Ball is using arm crutches to get around, and has his right foot in a walking boot to keep it protected. Although there’s not much of a silver lining, at least Ball’s latest frustrating ailment isn’t the same ankle that forced him to miss 27 games this season, and he expects to be healthy in time for training camp come September. Still, he’s been sidelined on four separate occasions since initially spraining his left ankle during the preseason in October, with three of those absences related to the same injury. It limited him to just 36 games in his third season.
Source: Charlotte Observer
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Rod Boone @rodboone
In his first comments since being injured, LaMelo Ball gave an update on a potential recovery timetable, what he initially thought after going down, if he’ll consider ankle braces and what he thinks about the #Hornets.
“I love it here,” he said.
In his first comments since being injured, LaMelo Ball gave an update on a potential recovery timetable, what he initially thought after going down, if he’ll consider ankle braces and what he thinks about the #Hornets.
“I love it here,” he said.
“Tough, probably annoying just going through it,” Ball said. “But (I’m) still alive so you can’t really be too mad. Just go through the rehab and that whole process and try to come out on top.” Going down with a non-contact injury puzzled Ball at the time. As Detroit’s Killian Hayes guarded him, Ball simply dribbled behind his back, going from his left hand to his right. Ball’s right foot buckled when he planted and he collapsed, limping off to get checked out. He was unaware at the time of the situation’s seriousness. “I thought I popped it back in place for real because my ankles, we are already working on them,” Ball said. “I tried to walk on it, and we got to the back and it wasn’t really feeling right.” -via Charlotte Observer / March 20, 2023
Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball said he’s attacking the rehab process and expects to be ready for training camp. And he’s still enjoying his time with the #Hornets. “Yeah, I love it here,” he said. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 20, 2023
Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball had successful surgery today repair a fracture in his right ankle, per the #Hornets. The recovery begins, though no specific timetable was given. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 1, 2023