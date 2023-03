LaMelo Ball not sure if he will wear ankle braces to prevent injuries in future

LaMelo Ball is using arm crutches to get around, and has his right foot in a walking boot to keep it protected. Although there’s not much of a silver lining, at least Ball’s latest frustrating ailment isn’t the same ankle that forced him to miss 27 games this season, and he expects to be healthy in time for training camp come September. Still, he’s been sidelined on four separate occasions since initially spraining his left ankle during the preseason in October, with three of those absences related to the same injury. It limited him to just 36 games in his third season. -via Charlotte Observer / March 20, 2023