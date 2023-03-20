LaMelo Ball on his time with Hornets: I love it here

Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball said he’s attacking the rehab process and expects to be ready for training camp. And he’s still enjoying his time with the #Hornets.
“Yeah, I love it here,” he said. pic.twitter.com/poCHGAopWS11:47 AM

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball had successful surgery today repair a fracture in his right ankle, per the #Hornets. The recovery begins, though no specific timetable was given. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 1, 2023
Shams Charania: Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball has had multiple left ankle sprains this season before suffering the right ankle fracture on Monday night. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 28, 2023

