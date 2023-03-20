LaMelo Ball on his time with Hornets: I love it here

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball said he’s attacking the rehab process and expects to be ready for training camp. And he’s still enjoying his time with the #Hornets. “Yeah, I love it here,” he said.
Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball had successful surgery today repair a fracture in his right ankle, per the #Hornets. The recovery begins, though no specific timetable was given. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 1, 2023
HoopsHype: Gordon Hayward on LaMelo Ball injury: “It sucks, injuries are the worst part about the game. I know that all too well. Already reached out to him, but it sucks and so I feel for him. I feel like we were starting to figure some stuff out a little bit and then another injury.” pic.twitter.com/m7B88k4diz -via Twitter @hoopshype / February 28, 2023
Shams Charania: Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball has had multiple left ankle sprains this season before suffering the right ankle fracture on Monday night. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 28, 2023