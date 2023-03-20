Lonzo Ball undergoes third surgery on injured knee

Tim Bontemps: Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball had surgery today, and that his understanding is that it went well.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball had surgery today, according to Billy Donovan.
Bulls felt positive about his initial reaction to the procedure, but Lonzo now faces a very long — and uncertain — recovery process. – 5:47 PM
Lonzo Ball had surgery today, according to Billy Donovan.
Bulls felt positive about his initial reaction to the procedure, but Lonzo now faces a very long — and uncertain — recovery process. – 5:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Bulls will go into next training camp with the mindset that Lonzo Ball won’t be available. Calling his timetable “indefinite.” – 5:43 PM
According to Billy Donovan, Bulls will go into next training camp with the mindset that Lonzo Ball won’t be available. Calling his timetable “indefinite.” – 5:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lonzo underwent knee surgery today.. surgery went well according to Billy Donovan. – 5:34 PM
Lonzo underwent knee surgery today.. surgery went well according to Billy Donovan. – 5:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball had surgery today, and that his understanding is that it went well. – 5:33 PM
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball had surgery today, and that his understanding is that it went well. – 5:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The 7 Bulls most impacted by Lonzo Ball’s murky future
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4326769/2023/0… – 8:45 AM
The 7 Bulls most impacted by Lonzo Ball’s murky future
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4326769/2023/0… – 8:45 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW MAILBAG(S)
PART 1
—Hawks, All-NBA, Diallo, Cam, Kings
🍎apple.co/42x1Rkz
✳️spoti.fi/3ZZXNYb
📺bit.ly/hwk876
PART 2
—Lonzo, Tatum, Nets, Knicks, Dubs, DEN
🍎apple.co/3yI5NkJ
✳️spoti.fi/3Fw2uRw
📺bit.ly/hwdx877
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3FZSGBMZVH – 10:23 AM
🗣NEW MAILBAG(S)
PART 1
—Hawks, All-NBA, Diallo, Cam, Kings
🍎apple.co/42x1Rkz
✳️spoti.fi/3ZZXNYb
📺bit.ly/hwk876
PART 2
—Lonzo, Tatum, Nets, Knicks, Dubs, DEN
🍎apple.co/3yI5NkJ
✳️spoti.fi/3Fw2uRw
📺bit.ly/hwdx877
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3FZSGBMZVH – 10:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Was it pretty … heck no. But considering all this team has gone through with the Lonzo Ball news the last 24 hours … they’ll take it.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 12:06 AM
Was it pretty … heck no. But considering all this team has gone through with the Lonzo Ball news the last 24 hours … they’ll take it.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 12:06 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan knows Lonzo Ball has a long road ahead, but remained optimistic that Ball’s hard work and determination will allow him to catch a break and return.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:25 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan knows Lonzo Ball has a long road ahead, but remained optimistic that Ball’s hard work and determination will allow him to catch a break and return.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:25 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Donovan said Lonzo Ball’s surgery will likely take place “early next week.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 17, 2023
Darnell Mayberry: DeRozan on Ball: “More so than anything, just as a friend (I’m) just worried about him. I could care less about anything to do with the team. Just his mental well-being and hoping he’s got all the positive backing that he needs to get through whatever he needs to get through.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / March 17, 2023