Live stream: Mavericks 15, Grizzlies 14

The Dallas Mavericks (36-35) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 15, Memphis Grizzlies 14 (Q1 05:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a surprise to no one, Dillon Brooks doesn’t appear eager to make friends with the Mavs tonight. – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In case you missed it. Here’s my story about Christian Wood eight days ago about his outlook on the rest of the season. Kind of called it.
mavs.com/wood-adapting/ – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
AYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/AD6scGmGeQ – 8:13 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Dallas’ 3rd game against Memphis in the span of 10 days will start in just a few on BSSW. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Watching Kyrie Irving acclimate to the Mavericks’ pregame warm-ups has been fascinating.
Kyrie just wants to hoop, but looks like he’s also come to enjoy Dwight Powell/Maxi Kleber running football pass patterns, Josh Green dribbling like soccer, THJ playing volleyball, etc. – 8:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LUTHN1 pic.twitter.com/4DeS32O5Iz – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Very quickly because I had other duties, and @badunclep as waited for this announcement. And he will be so pleased.
Your officials for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Brian Forte, Scott Twardoski and Tony Brothers.
Start your celebration now, UNK!!!! – 7:51 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/G2hpv6fsGr – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Green, Irving
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bane, Jones
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd, reflecting on Mavs’ celebratory dogpile after Maxi Kleber’s game-winner: “I probably did lose myself for a second, but it was fun. … Maxi felt so bad [after Spurs mistakes]. It just showed everybody’s character of caring and how much that made Maxi feel good.” – 7:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd’s latest update on Luka Doncic: “He’s going in the right direction, so hopefully soon. Again, day to day, but I think these last couple days have been really, really good, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 6:57 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd says Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr, who were questionable on the injury report, are available tonight – 6:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
4️⃣2️⃣ in the building.
@Maxi Kleber // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iWPoyRmUhv – 6:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Running today on the Carlisle Cutbank Bluff path in Memphis and looking out at the mighty Mississippi River pic.twitter.com/C5mEvc2zvB – 5:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Somebody waiting outside the hotel in Memphis is a very serious and very talented Luka fan pic.twitter.com/OADNSsEEFu – 5:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers praises Luka, Tatum, Jokic among others while calling Embiid MVP: “I don’t know what’s going on lately, every time to validate one, you have to push down the other guy. No you don’t…we need to stop this stuff that’s going on right now.” – 5:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
X poster🔥🔥 download or pick up at any of these locations tonight:
🔹Top of grand lobby stairs
🔹Top of north escalator
🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/6bNXkRH96Q pic.twitter.com/xTKGdyOR0l – 5:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Grizzlies (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Mavs (A) Traditional Road Blues
7.5/10 pic.twitter.com/MlYWc3nmAe – 4:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/wtBWfimY_ho pic.twitter.com/iQ2CIK8ZS8 – 4:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in his first 12 games as a Mav:
28.4 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.6 APG
52/43/95% (!!)
They are exactly .500 when Irving plays. pic.twitter.com/tvxVz8UMeG – 3:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[Grizzlies vs. Warriors] is the best rivalry in the NBA, period.”
—@Marc J. Spears pic.twitter.com/2zDcFvIbgV – 3:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers guard Austin Reaves was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ITocLJDyGs – 3:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
3/20 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.453
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.275
3. Luka Dončić: 15.353
4. Damian Lillard: 14.613
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.414
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.209
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.053
8. Anthony Davis: 13.084
9. LeBron James: 12.693
10. Domantas Sabonis: 12.469 pic.twitter.com/OxG1itjUaQ – 3:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day vibes 🕺
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/UdczKRR3UT – 3:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dallas Mavericks rule out Luka Doncic for the visit to Memphis Grizzlies #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Monday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (34-37):
Timberwolves (35-37, half-game ahead of NOLA) at NYK, 6:30 p.m.
Warriors (36-36, +1.5) at Hou, 7
Mavericks (36-35, +2) at Mem, 7
Sac at Jazz (34-36, +0.5), 8 – 2:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs have downgraded Luka Doncic and ruled him out tonight vs. Grizzlies, his fifth straight absence with a left thigh strain.
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Memphis. – 2:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Memphis.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) and Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) remain questionable. – 2:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s so fascinating to analyze the difficulty & skill of the last play on Friday night. I have to pause videos & screen shot so quality is just OK. The ball is barely out of Kyrie’s hands at 1.5, it’s still not to Maxi at 0.9, he’s caught by 0.7 & has the shot away by 0.2! pic.twitter.com/jQCdMp08Sn – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:09 PM
