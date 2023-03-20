Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,923,451 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,933,409 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!