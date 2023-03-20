Michael Jordan badly wanted Viola Davis to play his mom's role in 'Air' move

Introducing “Air” at its South by Southwest world premiere, Affleck said, “I had a chance to sit down with Michael Jordan, because I just wasn’t going to make this movie without asking him, ‘What matters to you?’ Interestingly, and tellingly, he had a few things that mattered.” “One of them was that Howard White needed to be in the movie,” Affleck said, referring to the vice president of the Jordan brand. Hearing about White made Affleck realize he had an opportunity to cast Chris Tucker, with whom he’d wanted to work for a long time. “I got the script and then had the chance again to talk to Michael. Michael Jordan, for those of you who don’t know, is one of the most intimidating, impressive men you’ll ever see in your life,” Affleck said. “He told me about is father. And then he talked about his mother. It was the first time I saw this look cross his face. It was a look of reverence, of awe, of love, and gratitude, and innocence. He said, ‘None of this would have ever happened without my mother.’ I said, ‘Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis.”
Source: Selome Hailu @ Variety.com
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
UNC has MJ:
Michael Jordan
Vince Carter
Antawn Jamison
Rasheed Wallace
Bob McAdoo – 7:43 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Just saw the @AIRmovie premiere at #SXSW — was absolutely incredible.
We all know the outcome — the eventual greatest player ever signs with Nike & creates a billion dollar brand — but the pace, detail & performances make for a great overview of the chase to sign Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/7ik6MpWrPT – 11:15 PM
Just saw the @AIRmovie premiere at #SXSW — was absolutely incredible.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jalen Brunson is channeling his inner Michael Jordan for some reason. He apparently likes early basketball games. – 1:25 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan (49 points) and Zach LaVine (39) set a @Chicago Bulls record for most points in a game by a duo, surpassing the 85 scored by Michael Jordan (69) and Horace Grant (16) on March 28, 1990.
They each shot 15-25 from the field (60.0%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From Bulls PR, via @EliasSports, DeMar DeRozan (49 pts) and Zach LaVine (39 pts) both scored 39+ points in tonight’s win vs. MIN, becoming the second Bulls duo to ever score 39+ points in the same game (Michael Jordan-44 pts, Scottie Pippen-40 pts at IND, 2/18/96) – 11:09 PM
The shoe is Jordan’s 13th model in his numbered series of sneakers. Sporting a Bred colorway (black+red), the shoes were inspired by the paws of a jaguar. He wore the sneakers for much of the 1997-98 season, and he most notably laced them up in the Finals against the Utah Jazz. Following the game, a Jazz ballboy Jordan had met during shootaround asked the legend if he could have anything from his locker. Michael Jordan took a silver sharpie, signed the toebox of the shoes, and gave them to the ballboy for his services. Almost 25 years later, the shoes are set to become available for purchase via Sotheby’s online auction for an estimated $2-4 million dollars. -via Clutch Points / March 20, 2023
“That’s like saying, ‘Can I play basketball on your court?’ ‘Yeah, if you get Michael Jordan.’ “Viola Davis is the best actor I’ve ever seen,” Affleck continued. “This is a hard business. It’s hard to know if you’re successful. It’s hard to know if you’ve accomplished something. But honest to God, I always felt that if i was a director one day, and I had Viola Davis in a movie, that would really be something. That would mean the world to me. And it does.” -via Variety.com / March 20, 2023
In his review, Variety critic Peter Debruge called it “this generation’s Jerry Maguire.” -via For The Win / March 20, 2023