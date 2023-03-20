Live stream: Pacers 66, Hornets 58

The Indiana Pacers (32-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023

Indiana Pacers 66, Charlotte Hornets 58 (Half)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Hield misses a 3 at the end of the half and the Hornets cut the Pacers’ lead down to 66-58 at the break. – 8:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
breakaway dunk for Buddy Hield.😤 pic.twitter.com/iP3034ndhV8:15 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers doing a bunch of little things wrong in the second after a brilliant first. – 8:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
The lane parted for Buddy Hield like the Red Sea and he drove into the lane … and blew a layup. He got gummed by the rim with no one near him. That shot sums up this game perfectly. – 8:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have gotten too relaxed, turning it over on three of their last four possessions as the Hornets take a dent out of their deficit. Need to refocus and get back to what was working.
Also, Kelly Oubre Jr. might have the loudest “AND-1” scream I remember this year. Every time – 8:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson goes ⬆️ for the putback. pic.twitter.com/wyV2am0MBs8:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Here come the Hornets. 12-2 Charlotte run brings the Pacers lead down to 11 in the middle of this second quarter. – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis finds Kelly 🤝
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1vK11ef31C7:59 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson tip slam. He’s already at four offensive boards. Doing well in his stint. – 7:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are so close to having as many FTAs (24) as the Hornets have points (29). Didn’t expect to watch so much FT shooting tonight.
Pacers getting whatever they want… – 7:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora from beyond the arc.🎯 pic.twitter.com/9mrop4JJ0i7:52 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
This Hornets defense has let so many guys get behind them. Pacers have 10 of their 14 buckets in the paint and they’ve been easy ones. – 7:48 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jackson the tip in puts the Pacers up 45-24. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Hornets attempted nearly 2x as many FGs as the Pacers, sent IND to the line 16x while allowing them to shoot 75% from the field.
A pitiful quarter for them.
Pacers up 40-22, their first lead after the 1Q in four games. – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
great start in Charlotte.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/53EmPP5RwX7:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With members of Aaron Nesmith's family making the 3hr drive from Charleston to Charlotte for the game, here's a story from my summer visit to Charleston to retrace the moment Aaron learned he was traded: BOS->IND:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/aaron-nesmit…7:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
As good of a first quarter the Pacers have played all season. They lead the Hornets 40-22 after one quarter. Dominant start. Turner has 15 points. – 7:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
That’s some kind of take by Oshae Brissett. Spin move and everything. There’s a guy who got moved to the end of the bench, hung in there and came out stronger at the end of it. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Looks like Svi Mykhailuk is in the rotation ahead of Bryce McGowens this evening.
In other news, Brissett continues his heater against the Hornets… I swear he’s out the rotation in Indy and then comes in and torches Charlotte every time. – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Gordon got 🆙 and so did Kelly 😂
@Gordon Hayward | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1JLxCKz3rN7:35 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Double big with Jackson and Smith right now. Interesting, but definitely worth exploring Jackson at the 4 when the Pacers can. – 7:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers with a double-digit lead already in Charlotte. Isaiah Jackson was the first big off the bench, but now Jalen Smith is also in. So it’s a chance to see them run together with McConnell at the point. – 7:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin drills a corner three. His first game in over a week and he has 7 first quarter points. Haliburton up quickly off the bench to celebrate the jumper. – 7:30 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell to Mathurin for 3. So yeah, Mathurin looks fine. – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner is up to 15 first-quarter points after this and-one.😤 pic.twitter.com/ajmGWVp6vp7:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers finding success throwing it to Turner inside. He has 8 free throw attempts in 5.5 minutes – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
welcome back, Bennedict.🔥 pic.twitter.com/aAx4gt50zp7:24 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nesmith misses from 3 and five minutes in is the Pacers’ first miss. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels is about to check in for the Sixers. Let’s see if he’s moving a bit better than he was Saturday coming off that hip bruise. Was still clearly bothering him in that Pacers game. – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets really struggling with the Pacers PnR coverage, Turner seemingly free every time he roles to the rim and Nembhard doing a great job finding him – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard to the hoop.💪
Watch the game live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TKDdCEtJyB pic.twitter.com/wUi3iFznOI7:18 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers start the game getting a stop and making all five shots while, most importantly, playing at their speed.
Raced ahead to a 15-5 lead on Charlotte, a team that’s lost 7 of their last 9 games. – 7:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers will take this start. It’s 15-5 already, and as Quinn Buckner noted, they are playing at a pace they like. Moving the ball well and attacking. – 7:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Just love the Hornets branding for games. Court/colors/logo/etc is so good. – 7:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s hear it for Monday night hoops in the 704!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 92.7 FM @wfnz pic.twitter.com/qTm7FWD2N67:05 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says “there’s no restriction per se” on Mathurin, but says he expects him to do pretty well. Said he attacked his rehab and on floor work hard. – 6:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
On his pre-game interview with @PacersJJ Carlisle says it’s remarkable that Mathurin is back as fast as he is. Says he’s a guy who loves to play and doesn’t like to visit the training room, even socially. – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/62aO4la89K6:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Will LaMelo wear ankle braces next season due to his latest injury? That’s to be determined. In the meantime, he has a method to increase his calcium levels.
“My pops always had us drinking milk to keep your bones strong. So cookies and milk every night.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…6:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Mathurin is starting for the Pacers tonight in Charlotte. He takes Jordan Nwora’s spot from the last few games.
Nembhard
Mathurin
Hield
Nesmith
Turner – 6:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin is back and in the starting 5️⃣.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/z8Bf0xZYRa6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Indiana:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0tYYoXF9xz6:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson, who was questionable with right knee soreness, is available tonight as well, Pacers say. – 6:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Give it up for the post All-Star break hustle 👏
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/RxFhsaIr0p6:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/seybFxkAsJ6:24 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
(Works for any other players not named Kelly Oubre). – 5:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Do you absolutely need to know where Kelly Oubre ranks on the all-time rebounding list?
This is the place to go 👇
hoopshype.com/all-time-ranki…5:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
1️⃣2️⃣ makes in a row for Buddy Hield. pic.twitter.com/Mh4kVK46AF5:56 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Puma is re-launching LaMelo Ball’s 1st shoe in a “Digital Camo” PE on March 24th.
Part of its “Rare Reserve” program, the brand will be re-releasing several MB.01s that were originally PEs worn by @LaMelo Ball last season. pic.twitter.com/CiovBHrCKT5:47 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My ranking:
1. Stephen Curry
2. Tobias Harris
3. Terry Rozier
4. Terance Mann
5. Zach LaVine
hoopshype.com/gallery/photos…5:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Rick Carlisle flew T.J. McConnell himself down to North Carolina in time to catch the Xavier game yesterday.✈️
“He trusts me on the court, so I figured this is a good way to trust him back.” pic.twitter.com/f3LIr2ouBG5:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin discussed his rehab after shootaround this morning. Pacers posted the video here: youtube.com/watch?v=oM6QtP…4:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“I’m alive and feeling great. I’ve been pretty much just listening to the staff, rehabbing, stuff like that… Get strong, get right, get back out there.” – @LaMelo Ball
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly2:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the team sang happy birthday to Associate Head Athletic Trainer Carl Eaton after shootaround today.🎉 pic.twitter.com/UgiGprNDr62:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some things I saw on the beat this past week:
* Players/staff reacting to the Darius Slay contract saga in real time
* Jaden Springer playing on his hometown floor for the first time in Charlotte
* Danny Green’s impact in Cleveland
And more 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…2:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
In his first comments since being injured, LaMelo Ball gave an update on a potential recovery timetable, what he initially thought after going down, if he’ll consider ankle braces and what he thinks about the #Hornets.
“I love it here,” he said.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…2:19 PM
Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾💯 – 1:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shootaround in Charlotte.
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/mdgrYC1lRT1:05 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sacramento Kings All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis sitdown with @Stadium: Being named to Mike Brown’s team leadership council, their coach’s challenge, “win for everybody” Tyrese Haliburton trade, playing through thumb fracture, All-NBA cases, much more. pic.twitter.com/VOKVjI8rS51:00 PM

