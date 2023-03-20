Live stream: Pacers 66, Hornets 58

The Indiana Pacers (32-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Indiana Pacers 66, Charlotte Hornets 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Hield misses a 3 at the end of the half and the Hornets cut the Pacers’ lead down to 66-58 at the break. – 8:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers doing a bunch of little things wrong in the second after a brilliant first. – 8:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have gotten too relaxed, turning it over on three of their last four possessions as the Hornets take a dent out of their deficit. Need to refocus and get back to what was working.
Also, Kelly Oubre Jr. might have the loudest “AND-1” scream I remember this year. Every time – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis finds Kelly 🤝
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1vK11ef31C – 7:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are so close to having as many FTAs (24) as the Hornets have points (29). Didn’t expect to watch so much FT shooting tonight.
Pacers getting whatever they want… – 7:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
This Hornets defense has let so many guys get behind them. Pacers have 10 of their 14 buckets in the paint and they’ve been easy ones. – 7:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Hornets attempted nearly 2x as many FGs as the Pacers, sent IND to the line 16x while allowing them to shoot 75% from the field.
A pitiful quarter for them.
Pacers up 40-22, their first lead after the 1Q in four games. – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
great start in Charlotte.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/53EmPP5RwX – 7:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With members of Aaron Nesmith’s family making the 3hr drive from Charleston to Charlotte for the game, here’s a story from my summer visit to Charleston to retrace the moment Aaron learned he was traded: BOS->IND:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/aaron-nesmit… – 7:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
That’s some kind of take by Oshae Brissett. Spin move and everything. There’s a guy who got moved to the end of the bench, hung in there and came out stronger at the end of it. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Looks like Svi Mykhailuk is in the rotation ahead of Bryce McGowens this evening.
In other news, Brissett continues his heater against the Hornets… I swear he’s out the rotation in Indy and then comes in and torches Charlotte every time. – 7:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Gordon got 🆙 and so did Kelly 😂
@Gordon Hayward | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1JLxCKz3rN – 7:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers with a double-digit lead already in Charlotte. Isaiah Jackson was the first big off the bench, but now Jalen Smith is also in. So it’s a chance to see them run together with McConnell at the point. – 7:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner is up to 15 first-quarter points after this and-one.😤 pic.twitter.com/ajmGWVp6vp – 7:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nesmith misses from 3 and five minutes in is the Pacers’ first miss. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels is about to check in for the Sixers. Let’s see if he’s moving a bit better than he was Saturday coming off that hip bruise. Was still clearly bothering him in that Pacers game. – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets really struggling with the Pacers PnR coverage, Turner seemingly free every time he roles to the rim and Nembhard doing a great job finding him – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard to the hoop.💪
Watch the game live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/TKDdCEtJyB pic.twitter.com/wUi3iFznOI – 7:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers start the game getting a stop and making all five shots while, most importantly, playing at their speed.
Raced ahead to a 15-5 lead on Charlotte, a team that’s lost 7 of their last 9 games. – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s hear it for Monday night hoops in the 704!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 92.7 FM @wfnz pic.twitter.com/qTm7FWD2N6 – 7:05 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says “there’s no restriction per se” on Mathurin, but says he expects him to do pretty well. Said he attacked his rehab and on floor work hard. – 6:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
On his pre-game interview with @PacersJJ Carlisle says it’s remarkable that Mathurin is back as fast as he is. Says he’s a guy who loves to play and doesn’t like to visit the training room, even socially. – 6:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Will LaMelo wear ankle braces next season due to his latest injury? That’s to be determined. In the meantime, he has a method to increase his calcium levels.
“My pops always had us drinking milk to keep your bones strong. So cookies and milk every night.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin is back and in the starting 5️⃣.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/z8Bf0xZYRa – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Indiana:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/0tYYoXF9xz – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Give it up for the post All-Star break hustle 👏
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/RxFhsaIr0p – 6:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/seybFxkAsJ – 6:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Rick Carlisle flew T.J. McConnell himself down to North Carolina in time to catch the Xavier game yesterday.✈️
“He trusts me on the court, so I figured this is a good way to trust him back.” pic.twitter.com/f3LIr2ouBG – 5:05 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin discussed his rehab after shootaround this morning. Pacers posted the video here: youtube.com/watch?v=oM6QtP… – 4:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“I’m alive and feeling great. I’ve been pretty much just listening to the staff, rehabbing, stuff like that… Get strong, get right, get back out there.” – @LaMelo Ball
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 2:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the team sang happy birthday to Associate Head Athletic Trainer Carl Eaton after shootaround today.🎉 pic.twitter.com/UgiGprNDr6 – 2:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some things I saw on the beat this past week:
* Players/staff reacting to the Darius Slay contract saga in real time
* Jaden Springer playing on his hometown floor for the first time in Charlotte
* Danny Green’s impact in Cleveland
And more 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
In his first comments since being injured, LaMelo Ball gave an update on a potential recovery timetable, what he initially thought after going down, if he’ll consider ankle braces and what he thinks about the #Hornets.
“I love it here,” he said.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shootaround in Charlotte.
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/mdgrYC1lRT – 1:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sacramento Kings All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis sitdown with @Stadium: Being named to Mike Brown’s team leadership council, their coach’s challenge, “win for everybody” Tyrese Haliburton trade, playing through thumb fracture, All-NBA cases, much more. pic.twitter.com/VOKVjI8rS5 – 1:00 PM
