Shaquille O'Neal undergoes hip surgery

But the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who once partnered with FTX “to help make crypto more accessible for everyone,” has made himself inaccessible to being served with the FTX lawsuit, attorneys said in emails reviewed by Forbes . O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison, who claimed he opened an account with the exchange after “being exposed to” celebrity endorsements. Other defendants include FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Giselle Bündchen, Tom Brady, Larry David and Stephen Curry. -via Forbes.com / March 11, 2023