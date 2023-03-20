Shaquille O'Neal undergoes hip surgery

Shaquille O’Neal sparked concern after sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday … but TMZ Sports has learned the NBA legend simply needed to fix a nagging injury, and he’s now doing OK. Our sources tell us the 51-year-old went under the knife over the weekend to have an issue with his hip corrected — and everything went according to plan. We’re told he’s already on the mend.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
But the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who once partnered with FTX “to help make crypto more accessible for everyone,” has made himself inaccessible to being served with the FTX lawsuit, attorneys said in emails reviewed by Forbes. O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison, who claimed he opened an account with the exchange after “being exposed to” celebrity endorsements. Other defendants include FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Giselle Bündchen, Tom Brady, Larry David and Stephen Curry. -via Forbes.com / March 11, 2023
“We have spent great efforts (4 different service companies) trying to get you all served with our Complaint,” Garrison’s lawyers David Boies and Adam Moskowitz wrote in an email to defendants on Tuesday. “Only one, however, has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations.” That person, according to the lawyers, is O’Neal. Over the past month, the 7-foot-1-inch tall athlete has allegedly hidden inside his home when process servers appeared at his door with court papers. The lawyers also claimed to have contacted O’Neal’s last known litigation counsel to no avail. Boies and Moskowitz did not respond to a request for comment. -via Forbes.com / March 11, 2023
ESPN has now released a mini-documentary on Mac McClung with interviews from his high school teammates and his parents. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal even gave some words of encouragement to the Sixers guard before the dunk contest began. -via Sixers Wire / March 8, 2023