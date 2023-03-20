Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant's return: 'We're hopeful for Wednesday'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gets an ovation from the crowd on his way to the court. pic.twitter.com/bJDbSsLbeA – 8:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ja Morant walked out from the locker room just before tipoff to join his teammates on the bench, got a nice cheer from the crowd – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the sideline for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fDGnZl9Y19 – 8:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Loud applause from the home crowd as Ja Morant joined the Grizzlies on the bench before tip against Dallas – 8:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant scrimmaged with teammates on Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins is “hopeful” the Grizzlies star can play Wednesday.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LUTHN1 pic.twitter.com/4DeS32O5Iz – 7:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies Ja Morant back with team, participated in a ‘play group,’ and addressed his teammates. Taylor Jenkins ‘hopeful’ he’ll play Wednesday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4329973/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some stuff from Taylor Jenkins presser:
He said Ja spoke with the team today but did not go into details about what was said. He said the guys were thrilled to have him back.
“Struggles bring out the best in you. … What the group has done in his absence has been phenomenal…… – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. – 6:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
On Ja Morant’s return, Taylor Jenkins says “We’re hopeful for Wednesday as long as everything checks out medically.” – 6:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving will play for Dallas against the Grizzlies tonight; Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are still out. When these two teams played last Monday all three stars didn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is two weeks enough time for Ja Morant to fix his issues? Or is everyone trying to split the baby? @bomani_jones and I discuss on The Good Word.
spoti.fi/3Z2rDtU
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/wtBWfimY_ho pic.twitter.com/iQ2CIK8ZS8 – 4:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star could return Wednesday vs. Rockets after serving eight-game ban
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 2:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA sources discuss Ja Morant’s suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
— And don’t miss what a former NBA player says on how technology has changed things.
bit.ly/3lnO2E3 – 1:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Does Ja Morant’s return process feel rushed?
@Bomani_Jones joins @VinceGoodwill on the premiere episode of Ball Don’t Lie for a conversation about the Grizzlies star’s impending return.
Full episode 👇
🍏: apple.co/424CE0w
✳️: spoti.fi/3JavcZ5 pic.twitter.com/9ycVyJlnpf – 9:47 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA sources discuss the Ja Morant suspension: “I’m sure the people in the league office are concerned for Ja as a person, too, but they have to prioritize the business.”
Plus: Great perspective from a former NBA player on how technology has changed things
bit.ly/3lnO2E3 – 9:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks:
“The numbers don’t lie, the film doesn’t lie. I think it’s a no-brainer he should be an All-Defensive player.” – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins also said the Grizzlies are in communication with the league to try to get Dillon Brooks’ 17th technical foul rescinded. – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said his ongoing conversations with Ja Morant give him confidence he’s ready to return, but it will be an ongoing process.
“It all starts with what is in between here (*points to head*) and what’s here (*points to heart*).” – 6:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies are in talks with the league about getting Dillon Brooks’ last technical foul rescinded. Jenkins said he didn’t that one was warranted since Brooks was walking away from the confrontation. – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins didn’t have much to say when the Grizzlies trailed by 23 at halftime against the San Antonio Spurs. He left it up to the players, and they delivered.
“We came in at halftime, regrouped, talked about it, and just came out firing.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spurs pulling back away. Up 13, plus a technical foul on Taylor Jenkins. – 10:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Taylor Jenkins on Tyus Jones’ younger brother Tre:
“He’s flourishing whether starting or coming off the bench. We talked about him this morning, how he’s an engine for their team, how he sets the pace, how he’s super unselfish…He’s really grown since he came into the league.” – 8:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on how Memphis coach and Spurs alumnus Taylor Jenkins has handled the adversity Grizzlies have faced:
“He’s been great. He’s highly intelligent, sees the big picture. He’s a great leader, has put in a great culture, and they will be just fine. He will figure it out.” – 6:56 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: More Taylor Jenkins on Ja: “He’s excited to be a part of the group and get back and help his team. I think it is going to be a seamless integration. We know how important he is to us, and he knows how important his teammates are to him.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 20, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies confirm that Ja Morant will not play vs. Mavs tomorrow due to conditioning after 8-game suspension. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 19, 2023
Garnett did not criticize Morant. Instead, he offered sage advice on how to improve his image and learn from his mistakes. “He has to have a conversation with someone that understands the ramifications of where he is growing into,” Garnett said. “This is a compliment to Ja. Both aspects and where you are and the pedestal we’re all put on, is one you actually earned yourself. We’re all sitting here watching this story Ja has given and we’ve been all happy with the narrative until we get to parts like this. Just know that every story has peaks and valleys. Just know that each individual that calls himself a human being has experienced peaks and valleys. -via Boston Globe / March 19, 2023