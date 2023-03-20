Temple University interested in hiring Sam Cassell as head coach

Michael Scotto: 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell has drawn interest from Temple University for its head coaching job, @hoopshype has learned. At this time, however, Cassell is focused on helping the Sixers compete for a championship. Cassell has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the past and is in his 14th season as an assistant coach. He also works closely with Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell has drawn interest from Temple University for its head coaching job, @hoopshype has learned. At this time, however, Cassell is focused on helping the Sixers compete for a championship. Cassell has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the… – 11:20 AM
76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell has drawn interest from Temple University for its head coaching job, @hoopshype has learned. At this time, however, Cassell is focused on helping the Sixers compete for a championship. Cassell has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs in the… – 11:20 AM
More on this storyline
Then, there’s PJ Tucker who has been a continued influence in his ear in terms of wanting him to be a better defender. “All year,” Maxey continued. “Ever since he got here. He’s been telling me that there’s no reason that I can’t be a really good defender on this team and I just appreciate him for that.” The main message Tucker has been trying to get across to Maxey is that he is not a bad defender. He has to be able to understand that and continue to take strides in that respect. -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023
At the Sixers’ Thursday practice, Maxey discussed how the rest of the season looks for him and how he’s looking to stay fresh. When asked if he’s feeling fatigued at all at this point in the season, he suggested that his previous injury actually played a part in him feeling rested. “I feel great — not because I got hurt, but I didn’t play for a while,” Maxey said. “I think I looked at it yesterday, I’ve played like 40-something games. So, I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. It’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.” The Sixers guard has played in 46 games so far this season and hasn’t missed one since January. -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2023
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 1, 2023