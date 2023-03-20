Live stream: Timberwolves 59, Knicks 47

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) play against the New York Knicks (42-30) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 20, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 59, New York Knicks 47 (Q2 07:27)
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
welcome back, @Jaylen Nowell.
🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣 pic.twitter.com/azkcKoHjip – 8:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nice drive from Jaylen Nowell to create the bucket. The Wolves have sorely missed his juice, even though he’s had a rough season shooting it. – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson made 36 3-point shots last season on 109 attempts (33.0%).
Anderson just made his 36th 3 of this season on his 85th attempt (42.4%).
Anderson is taking 2.4 3s per 100 possessions this year after taking 3.5 per 100 last year. Toned down the volume, added efficiency – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 42-32, the 6th time this season scoring 40+ points in the first quarter (36th in team history) and a season-high-tying point total for a first quarter.
Gobert leads the way with 11 points while Conley is up to 10 points. – 8:09 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wolves finish at 16 for 22 in the first quarter after their 10-for-10 start and lead the Knicks 42-32. – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Knicks 42-32 after one quarter. Wolves finish the quarter 16-22, 6-8 from 3-point range. Randle got the crowd back into it with that monster slam and almost hitting a halfcourt heave at the end of the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Major credit to Randle for getting in the best shape of his career at age 28… showing off incredible bounce and explosion 70+ games into the season – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaden. McDaniels.
That’s all. pic.twitter.com/oPRzPijhPX – 8:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One element of the Wolves’ play that has gone fairly unnoticed lately: Gobert has been consistently really good. – 8:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves now lead 36-21. Gobert has 11, Prince with 10. McDaniels, however, heads to the bench with two fouls. – 8:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Knicks are shooting 57% and yet they’re down 15. Wolves are a sizzling 14 for 17. – 8:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The 10 straight field goals made by the @Minnesota Timberwolves to start tonight’s game are the most consecutive field goals by a team to start a game in the @NBA this season. (h/t @StatsPerform) pic.twitter.com/TkmFvzqGfa – 7:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Loud cheer as the Timberwolves finally missed a shot after their 10-for-10 start. – 7:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves hit their first 10 before McDaniels misses one at the 5:02 mark. – 7:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Minnesota on pace to shoot 72-for-72 from the floor tonight. – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves — one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season (23rd) — start tonight’s in New York by making their first eight shots. And that’s, of course, with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns out injured. – 7:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Edie Falco gives a “Go Knicks” as they show her on Courtside Cam. – 7:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves have hit their first 7 shots because of course they have. – 7:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Feels like that’s the first 3 Randle has missed against the Wolves in 10 years. – 7:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get us started then, Jaden. 👏 pic.twitter.com/h6FtMW9nty – 7:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If the Timberwolves win and beat Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks, Chris Finch will break a three-way tie between him, Rick Adelman and Thibs for second-most wins in franchise history. – 7:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green sighting! He is on a minutes restriction of less than 20 min, so don’t blink. – 7:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Paying homage to a New York great… and family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AfDTuYqBi0 – 7:19 PM
Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24
Man … thanks for those talk @Taurean Prince . You was right. They will love you then flip and hate you in the same week 🤣 sheeesshhhh . – 7:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Right Ankle Sprain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at New York. pic.twitter.com/z8aiiKrnbu – 7:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards was in the locker room pre-game, no boot on. Was not in workout clothes or practice uniform. Was joking (or maybe not joking) that he was looking for head equipment manager Peter Warden to get him his jersey. – 6:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finally, asked Finch about Karl-Anthony Towns’ potential return: “Feels really, really close. That’s all I can tell you. He’s looking good.” – 6:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said it’s not looking like Anthony Edwards will play tonight. He did say it appeared Jaylen Nowell was trending toward playing. Nowell came in as doubtful. – 6:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns says he suffered a setback in January that prolonged his recovery but he is “feeling great in 5 on 5” work during practice and is “itching to play.” theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“It’s good to know there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.” — Karl-Anthony Towns speaks with @TheAthletic on his long road back from calf injury that has kept him out of the last 51 game theathletic.com/4322262/2023/0… – 6:01 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
From within: The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves won at Toronto Chris Bosh was a 19-year-old rookie, Vince Carter was hurt, but still a Raptor, Gary Trent senior played for Wolves, as did Oliver Miller and Jalen Rose and Donyell Marshall were in second month as Raptors … – 5:13 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A look at the numbers before tonight’s matchup 📊 pic.twitter.com/HZsMjH4kjd – 3:48 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Next 10:
11. Stephen Curry: 12.433
12. Donovan Mitchell: 12.202
13. De’Aaron Fox: 11.968
14. Julius Randle: 11.949
15. Jimmy Butler: 11.911
16. James Harden: 11.729
17. Kevin Durant: 11.644
18. Jalen Brunson: 11.563
19. Trae Young: 11.501
20. Ja Morant: 11.454 pic.twitter.com/l4W6y5G8Pz – 3:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No Knicks made the list of nominees this week (Giannis, Butler, DeRozan and Mobley were nominees besides Embiid). – 3:35 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For @YahooSports: Scenes from the Nuggets’ back-to-back weekend matinee in New York City, where Denver is very much still finding its form before the playoffs sports.yahoo.com/struggling-nug… – 3:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“I’m thankful for Minnesota because it’s given me a chance to enjoy basketball on a whole new level since I was a kid.”
Full @Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after our game. pic.twitter.com/q2pSM6tfQa – 3:17 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Rick Pitino is BACK in the Big Apple! Hall of Famer – and former #Knicks coach – ‘accepts six-year deal to coach St. John’s’ after resurrecting his career at Iona following scandal-plagued tenure at the University of Louisville mol.im/a/11882763 via @MailSport @ESPN first. – 3:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s pod is live
@EJ_Stewart and I recap Sunday’s victory over the Nuggets and preview tonight’s game vs. Minnesota
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 2:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Yet another important week in the Heat’s push to avoid the play-in tournament is here. Where things stand, with important matchups against the Knicks and Nets ahead miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “Right now, opportunities are just right there in front of us.” – 2:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Monday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (34-37):
Timberwolves (35-37, half-game ahead of NOLA) at NYK, 6:30 p.m.
Warriors (36-36, +1.5) at Hou, 7
Mavericks (36-35, +2) at Mem, 7
Sac at Jazz (34-36, +0.5), 8 – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @ChristopherHine: Ant’s injury, replacing his production + a losing Wolves weekend
– Thoughts on an Ant timetable
– Seeing McDaniels/Conley do more on O
– Losing momentum when they were supposed to be peaking
– The value of a playoff series
open.spotify.com/episode/5z0QZe… – 2:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
starting the week with Wolves Basketball. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/mzKVM8Z6O0 – 2:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
For reference, here’s Sacramento’s remaining schedule (12 games):
@ Utah
vs Boston (b2b)
vs Phoenix
vs Utah (b2b)
vs Minnesota
@ Portland
@ Portland
vs San Antonio
@ New Orleans
@ Dallas (b2b)
vs Golden State
@ Denver
Super easy schedule, but more games to falter. – 1:45 PM
